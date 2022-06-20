A Dozen Things to Do For Free in Denver This Week

Happy Juneteenth! Since the new national and state holiday on June 19 fell on a Sunday, government offices and many businesses are observing it today. If you have the day off today, consider spending it on the Highline Canal...or pre-gaming for the Avs match tonight!
Keep reading for a dozen of the best things to do for free in Denver this week.
Walk for the Canal 2022: Mental Health Monday Birding Walk and Dork Dancing
Monday, June 20, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Centennial (birding); 5 to 6 p.m. Denver (dancing)
Highline Canal
The annual Walk for the Canal is back to support the 71-year-old Highline Canal, with activities throughout the week. June 20 is Mental Health Monday; join the crew for a morning birding walk and an evening of Dork Dancing. Up tomorrow: two Summer Solstice walks. Get details on all the events as well as registration information (advocates can register for free) here.
Colorado Avalanche Watch Party
Monday, June 20, 6 p.m. (doors at 4 p.m.)
Tivoli Quad, Auraria Campus
The game is in Tampa, but Avs faithful can still celebrate the third game in the Avs-Lightning match-up at the free Colorado Avalanche Pepsi Zero Sugar Watch Party at the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria campus. There will be giant screens, as well as team boosters distributing limited-edition Avs swag, team autographed items, and more. Food trucks and beverage vendors will be on site. Get all the details here.
Tattered Cover Grand Opening
Tuesday, June 21, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
112 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs
Tattered Cover is opening its first location outside of metro Denver in Colorado Springs. The 8,000-square-foot retail store is in a circa 1880s building and includes a full-service bar and cafe, a kids' zone, and books, of course. Take a quick trip south and see the second-largest store now in the local indie chain. Find out more here.
Go Skate Day
Tuesday, June 21, 5 to 8 p.m.
Taxi Campus, 3455 Ringsby Court
Tuesday is Go Skate Day, a holiday invented by the International Association of Skateboard Companies in 2004, long before it became an Olympic sport. The Black Cube Nomadic Art Museum wants to remind skateboarders to visit the only skatepark in Denver that’s also an artwork (as well as a flood mitigation facility!): Matt Barton's site-specific, functional installation Community Forms. Test the swells Tuesday evening, enjoy music, grab some free sticker packs and buy Black Cube merch; food trucks will be standing by. Get details here.
Stars and Precious Gems: Celebrating the LGBTQ+ History of the University of Denver
Tuesday, June 21, 4 to 7 p.m.
Harvard Gulch Trail, 2500 South Race Street to Gilpin Street
When Genevieve Waller, who works at the University of Denver’s Korbel School of International Studies, learned about three notable LGBTQ+ DU alumni, she set out to research their activism and accomplishments. With a Denver Arts & Venues P.S. You Are Here grant, she studied the lives of attorney Wendell Sayers, artist and early gay-rights activist Elver Barker, and photographer Duane Michals, and compiled their stories into a visual pop-up gallery. The display can now be seen on a short walk down the Harvard Gulch Trail between Race and Gilpin streets, beginning Tuesday with a gulch-side reception and continuing through October. Learn more here.
AURA Curatorial Talk and Exhibition Tour with Eriko Tsogo
Tuesday, June 21, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Union Hall Gallery, The Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street, Suite 144
AURA, a forward-thinking group show by artists working in new media, at the crossroads of art and technology, covers a lot of ground in a mix of traditional and trendsetting media. Eriko Tsogo, who curated the exhibition, will shed light on what’s going on in the galleries by leading a talk and tour through the show, which explores changes in the art world brought on by the isolation of the pandemic. Find out more here.
Bike to Work Day
Wednesday, June 22
Metro Denver
Bike to Work Day is an annual event organized by Way to Go, a program of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, in partnership with seven regional transportation management associations. There will be deals all over Denver, as well as educational activities. Find out more here.
Bike From Work Day Bash + Movie Night
Wednesday, June 22, 5:30 to 10 p.m.
The Economist Apartments, 1578 Humboldt Street
Bike to Work Day can turn into a desperate race to arrive at your workplace on time in the morning. But going home is easy: Just take it slow — or stop by the Bike From Work Day Bash at the Economist Apartments in Uptown to eat, drink and listen to live music before an outdoor, Pride-worthy screening of The Birdcage after dark. Bikes with locks will be safely stored on site. Sounds like the end to a perfect day. An RSVP at Eventbrite is recommended.
Clark Richert: Celebration of Life and Legacy
Friday, June 24, 4 to 9 p.m.
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
The late Clark Richert, who passed away in December, was a pacesetting artist, mentor and educator in Colorado for sixty years. A founding resident of the experimental artists’ community Drop City in the ’60s, Richert grew up in a family of mathematicians; his interest in geometry influenced his career as a painter. MCA Denver invites friends and fans to share stories and revisit Richert’s remarkable career this weekend; the event is free, but pre-registration is requested here.
International Mud Day and Health and Fitness Expo 2022
Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton
If you can’t take the heat, do what the animals do. Find some mud and wallow in it: Just like your dog, you’ll need a good bath afterward, but it’s worth it. Handily, International Mud Day lands on Saturday this year, and Barr Lake State Park is hosting a celebration with mud holes suitable for all ages, from toddlers to adults. Fair warning: There will be a place to rinse off the muck, but it is icy cold. Meanwhile, the Brighton Chamber is hosting a concurrent health and fitness expo at the park, where you can warm up again with yoga, demos and fitness vendor booths. Details and mud pool signup here.
48th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival 2022
Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sakura Square, 1255 19th Street
Denver’s Japanese community has had its day in the sun every year for nearly fifty years, and shows no sign of throwing in the towel. The Cherry Blossom Festival has grown larger and better organized, perhaps, but it's still friendly, beautiful, delicious, loud as a taiko drum and sweet as a samisen, with cultural displays and food, courtesy of an army of volunteers. And the vendor market is wonderful, with lovely things you won’t find anywhere else. Learn more here.
Highlands Square Street Fair
Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
West 32nd Avenue, between Perry and Irving streets
Part of the charm of the annual Highlands Square Street Fair is the business corridor it traverses, studded with shops and eateries where you can duck in out of the heat, cool off and head back outside for the live music, vendor booths and festival food. Hang out, dance with your kid, buy something you like but don’t need. Find out more here.
2022 Fiberfest & Market
Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Francisco Fort Museum, 306 South Main Street, La Veta
La Veta is a budding art district in the shadow of the Spanish Peaks, with a charming main street and beautiful views. It’s also the home of the inaugural 2022 Fiberfest & Market, a new Huerfano County event promising work from more than forty vendors, including textile and fiber artists. Hosted by the Francisco Fort Museum, the fest will also offer demonstrations, hands-on activities, live music and eats. And the museum, which houses Native American, Spanish settler and pioneer artifacts inside the last surviving original adobe fort in Colorado, is free to visit. Learn more here.
Know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]