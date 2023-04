Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge Learn the secrets of the Dushanbe Teahouse. Courtesy of the Dushanbe Teahouse

click to enlarge Lars Reid and Julie Rada star as themselves in Grapefruit Lab's Strange Bird, Queer Bird. Courtesy of Grapefruit Lab

Play ball! As the Colorado Rockies celebrate their thirtieth-anniversary opening weekend, downtown is really opening up again. Meanwhile, stages across metro Denver have new theatrical productions.See our list of free events here , and check the latest Art Attack for First Friday activities. Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:



Colorado Rockies Home Opening Weekend The Colorado Rockies celebrate their thirtieth-anniversary home opening weekend at Coors Field, playing the Washington Nationals. Even if you can't snag tickets, come enjoy a revived Ballpark Neighborhood. And stick around for the Cardinals games that run April 10 through April 12. Ticket prices vary; find out more here Boulder’s beautiful Dushanbe Teahouse was shipped piece by handcrafted piece to Colorado from sister city Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in 1990. Boulder at first lacked the funds to rebuild it, and the parts remained packed in shipping containers for several years. Since finally opening to the public in 1998, the teahouse is now a landmark just south of the Pearl Street Mall. Learn about its slow evolution as the only Persian-style teahouse in North America when a 25th-anniversary exhibit opens April 7 at the Museum of Boulder with a reception the following day. The show continues through June 18 and is included in the price of museum admission, ranging from free to $10. More info here Boulder’s Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado (aka BETC) closes out a full 2022-23 season with its first National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere,, along with partner venues Iowa's Riverside Theatre and the New Jersey Repertory Company. The new play by Mat Smart is set in the glow of the Apollo 15 moon landing, when a heartland couple — Pete, a draft dodger, and his high school friend Rachel — reconnect at a time of political strife not unlike the contemporary situation. Learn more and find tickets, ranging from $15 to $41, here Denver experimental performance company Grapefruit Lab lightens up with, a pandemic-era queer love story that is also the personal account of the starring couple, Julie Rada and Lars Reid. Inspired by the courting rituals of the bowerbird, they wove actual letters, phone messages, journal entries and poems they’d shared into the script. The interdisciplinary show also includes live music by Teacup Gorilla, original choreography by Kate Speer and Allison Blakeney, and costumes by Annabel Reader and Dan Huling. Admission is sliding-scale; details here Vintage presents the regional premiere of Matthew Lopez’s two-part Tony Award-winning play, which modernizes the milieu and class wars of E.M. Forster’s 1910 novelto a 21st-century New York setting. Lopez follows a trio of gay men from differing generations as they consider the decades-ago legacy of the AIDS crisis from different vantage points in time, in juxtaposition with its effects on the future; the two parts at three hours each seem to follow an epic path similar to. Admission is $20 to $38 ($12 on Industry Night); get tickets and info here It takes two to tango, but it takes a village to craft a full-fledged milonga, and the Mercury Cafe’s recurring events follow through, from a professional standpoint. A class starts things off at 8 p.m., followed by the Mercurial Milonga proper with DJ Mr. Danger and live music by Tangozo beginning at 9 p.m.; if you miss this one, the next event is scheduled for April 28. Pre-milonga classes are $10, and the milonga portion with Tangozo is $20; pay for both at the door.Prefer a samba beat? Samba Colorado presents AGO! Dance Theatre, a joyous live dance and music performance inspired by Afro-Brazilian beats that takes its movement cues direct from Orixá deities. Directed and choreographed by Samba Colorado’s Afro-Latina founder and artistic director Kebrina Josefina De Jesús, the show also serves as a fundraiser for the dance company and school. Find tickets for the Dairy, $20 to $35, here or here ; Cleo Parker tickets are $15 to $30 at Eventbrite