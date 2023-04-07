Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Play ball! As the Colorado Rockies celebrate their thirtieth-anniversary opening weekend, downtown is really opening up again. Meanwhile, stages across metro Denver have new theatrical productions.
See our list of free events here, and check the latest Art Attack for First Friday activities. Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
Colorado Rockies Home Opening Weekend
Friday, April 7, 6:40 p.m; Saturday, April 8, 6:10 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 1:10 p.m.
The Colorado Rockies celebrate their thirtieth-anniversary home opening weekend at Coors Field, playing the Washington Nationals. Even if you can't snag tickets, come enjoy a revived Ballpark Neighborhood. And stick around for the Cardinals games that run April 10 through April 12. Ticket prices vary; find out more here.
The Story of the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse: 25 Years of Global Friendship
Opening Friday, April 7, daily (except Tuesday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder
Opening Reception: Saturday, April 8, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Boulder’s beautiful Dushanbe Teahouse was shipped piece by handcrafted piece to Colorado from sister city Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in 1990. Boulder at first lacked the funds to rebuild it, and the parts remained packed in shipping containers for several years. Since finally opening to the public in 1998, the teahouse is now a landmark just south of the Pearl Street Mall. Learn about its slow evolution as the only Persian-style teahouse in North America when a 25th-anniversary exhibit opens April 7 at the Museum of Boulder with a reception the following day. The show continues through June 18 and is included in the price of museum admission, ranging from free to $10. More info here.
BETC, Eden Prairie, 1971
Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, 7:30 p.m.; shows continue through April 29, Thursday through Sunday
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Boulder’s Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado (aka BETC) closes out a full 2022-23 season with its first National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, Eden Prairie, 1971, along with partner venues Iowa's Riverside Theatre and the New Jersey Repertory Company. The new play by Mat Smart is set in the glow of the Apollo 15 moon landing, when a heartland couple — Pete, a draft dodger, and his high school friend Rachel — reconnect at a time of political strife not unlike the contemporary situation. Learn more and find tickets, ranging from $15 to $41, here.
Grapefruit Lab, Strange Bird, Queer Bird
Friday, April 7, 7:30 p.m. (opening night); Saturday, April 8, 7:30, and Sunday, April 9, 6 p.m. (Denver Actors Fund fundraiser); shows continue through April 15
Continues Thursdays through Saturdays through April 15, times vary
Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street
Denver experimental performance company Grapefruit Lab lightens up with Strange Bird, Queer Bird, a pandemic-era queer love story that is also the personal account of the starring couple, Julie Rada and Lars Reid. Inspired by the courting rituals of the bowerbird, they wove actual letters, phone messages, journal entries and poems they’d shared into the script. The interdisciplinary show also includes live music by Teacup Gorilla, original choreography by Kate Speer and Allison Blakeney, and costumes by Annabel Reader and Dan Huling. Admission is sliding-scale; details here.
The Inheritance, Parts One and Two
Part One: Opens Friday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.; continues Fridays, 7:30 p.m., through May 5; Saturdays, 2:30 p.m., through May 13; and Sunday, May 14, 2:30 p.m.; Industry Night: Monday, April 17, 7 p.m.
Part Two: Opens Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.
Continues Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, 2:30 p.m., through May 14; Industry Night: Monday, April 24, 7 p.m.; Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m.
Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora
Vintage presents the regional premiere of Matthew Lopez’s two-part Tony Award-winning play The Inheritance, which modernizes the milieu and class wars of E.M. Forster’s 1910 novel Howard’s End to a 21st-century New York setting. Lopez follows a trio of gay men from differing generations as they consider the decades-ago legacy of the AIDS crisis from different vantage points in time, in juxtaposition with its effects on the future; the two parts at three hours each seem to follow an epic path similar to Angels in America. Admission is $20 to $38 ($12 on Industry Night); get tickets and info here.
Milonga Mercurial with Tangozo
Friday, April 7, 8 to 11:45 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
It takes two to tango, but it takes a village to craft a full-fledged milonga, and the Mercury Cafe’s recurring events follow through, from a professional standpoint. A class starts things off at 8 p.m., followed by the Mercurial Milonga proper with DJ Mr. Danger and live music by Tangozo beginning at 9 p.m.; if you miss this one, the next event is scheduled for April 28. Pre-milonga classes are $10, and the milonga portion with Tangozo is $20; pay for both at the door.
Samba Colorado, AGO! Dance Theatre
Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Sunday, April 9, 3 p.m.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West
Prefer a samba beat? Samba Colorado presents AGO! Dance Theatre, a joyous live dance and music performance inspired by Afro-Brazilian beats that takes its movement cues direct from Orixá deities. Directed and choreographed by Samba Colorado’s Afro-Latina founder and artistic director Kebrina Josefina De Jesús, the show also serves as a fundraiser for the dance company and school. Find tickets for the Dairy, $20 to $35, here or here; Cleo Parker tickets are $15 to $30 at Eventbrite.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]