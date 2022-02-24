Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

After a few days spent under your quilt watching Netflix (or CNN), you're ready to go out again. Fortunately, this last weekend of February is full of interesting activities that will transport you to ancient Egypt or far into the future.
See our list of free events here, and keep reading for ten more of the best things to do in and around town, which are all worth the price of admission.
Colorado Environmental Film Festival
Thursday, February 24, through March 6, online.
The Colorado Environmental Film Festival will include more than 95 feature-length and short films by filmmakers from 22 countries— all available to watch on demand, some with representatives from local and national organizations. Get the schedule, ticket prices and all other details here.
Comedy in the Art Gallery
Thursday, February 24, 7 to 9 p.m.
Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place
Though things are taking uneven baby steps toward normalcy, 2022 hasn’t yet shed the lingering dark side of politics and pandemics. What you need is a good laugh, and perhaps a stiff drink or so to go with it. Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse conveniently provides both by bringing in a band of comedians with a national reach to entertain an audience still getting used to live shows. Get ready for the jokes to fly, courtesy of Steve Gillespie, Mo Vida, Scott Shaffer and host Lisa Lane—straight up, no chaser. Admission is $15 in advance at Ticketleap.
Egypt: The Time of the Pharaohs
Opens Friday, February 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
The lives of the pharaohs and the mysteries of ancient Egypt, from its ornate sarcophagi to pictorial hieroglyphics, never stop teasing the human imagination, making Egypt: The Time of the Pharaohs an instant blockbuster for the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. By combining elements from history, including wonders of architecture and engineering, cultural rituals, the invention of record-keeping and written language, and the art and artifacts of a lost kingdom, the show answers questions without spoiling the romance of it all. Exhibit admission is $7 to $9.50 (in addition to regular museum entry fees); purchase tickets and sign up for a timed-entry slot here.
Playground Ensemble: Reenter Remerg Reform
Friday, February 25, 7 and 9 p.m.
The Savoy at Curtis Park, 2700 Arapahoe Street
The Playground Ensemble, known for championing new composers and experimental music, is partnering with Remerg, a nonprofit providing practical reintegration services and programs for people leaving prison, for Reenter Remerg Reform, an unusual benefit concert that’s by and about the incarcerated: Included are composer Claud Kasiah and poets Rick Anderson and Nathan Ybanez, who all created work while behind bars, while Stacy Fahrion, a Playground board member, wove together a sound collage from phone interviews with inmates. The final piece, by modern composer Frederic Rzewski, builds upon the words of prisoner and activist Samuel Melville, who died during the 1971 Attica prison riots. All proceeds from ticket sales ($20 at Brown Paper Tickets) benefit Remerg.
Nerd Nite: Mating Strategies and The Silmarillion
Friday, February 25, 7 to 10 p.m.
The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street
Nerds, you know who you are, and if you haven’t discovered Nerd Nite, here’s your big chance to find nerd Valhalla in your own back yard: two speakers, two topics, and nothing but the hard facts about something completely inconsequential — but so, so interesting. This last event of February is hotest by speakers Thienthanh Trinh (on the mating habits of animals) and Tony Meade (on Tolkien’s Silmarillion — yes, he went there and never came back). Reserve tickets for $8 (or five for $25) in advance at Eventbrite, or pay $10 at the door.
2022 WinterWonderGrass
Friday, February 25, through Sunday, February 27
Upper Knoll Lot, 2160 Mount Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs
Bluegrass takes over Steamboat for the weekend when WinterWonderGrass descends on the northern Colorado ski haven on Friday and keeps the tempo hard and fast through Sunday. The fest fills four stages with music (including big names like the Travelin’ McCourys and Trampled by Turtles) daily from 1:30 to 11 p.m.; and after that, nightlife and more music begins in local clubs and bars at 10 p.m. Ticket options range from $20 to $439 at Eventbrite, but hurry, some of them are already sold out.
DCPA Colorado New Play Summit
Launch Weekend: Saturday, February 26, and Sunday, February 27, readings at noon and 3 p.m. daily
Festival Weekend: Friday, March 4, 11 a.m. to midnight, and Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m. to midnight
Bonfils Theatre Complex and Seawell Ballroom, Denver Performing Arts Complex
The DCPA Theatre Company’s Colorado New Play Summit is back this year in all its glory, with two weekends of new-play readings, special events and two optional full-length world premiere New Play Summit winners — In the Upper Room and Rattlesnake Kate — in the Killstrom and Wolf theatres. The idea is to experience and give feedback on draft readings during the first week, and come back the following week to see how the plays have been improved. Taken altogether, it's an inside view of how scripts become plays, with your input taken into consideration. Learn more and find ticket options, including packages and à la carte pricing, here.
Spy Bar
Saturday, February 26, 7 and 9 p.m.
Factory Fashion, Stanley Marketplace, Suite 200, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
If you’ve ever had a hankering to live the 007 lifestyle, A Gold Tooth Collective and Factory Fashion will make that dream come true for one night at Spy Bar, a pop-up serving Bond-approved, shaken-not-stirred cocktails, live music and secret missions. Bond boys and girls alike are invited to arrive dressed to kill, via a private entrance at the Stanley Marketplace. Get tickets, $20, and reserve a space at one of two two-hour sessions at Eventbrite.
Soul Stories @ The Merc: Labor
Sunday, February 27, 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Soul Stories, a creative organization bringing people together through conversations and stories, is back—on a monthly schedule—at the Mercury Cafe. This month, the discussion is about all aspects of labor, and guests are asked to be ready to share personal stories in the realm of working up a sweat about issues both public and private. Admission is a $5 to $10 suggested donation at the door; find details here.
Plan Ahead:
Catamounts, One Way-Back Day
March 3 through March 19: Thursdays through Saturdays, 8 p.m., and Sunday, 4 p.m.; industry night: Monday, March 14, 8 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
The Catamounts, Boulder’s adventurous, foodie-friendly and community-minded theater troupe is getting comfortable working under a roof these days not that ira work has been spoiled one bit by outdoor ventures. Come welcome the group to the Dairy for its latest: One Way-Back Day, a down-home story sourced by director Tresha Farris from a stew of African, Black and South Carolinian Gullah and GeeChee American fairy tales and folklore. Kept in line by director Lisa Young and a well-picked cast, this is an unforgettable kind of front-stoop play that will take audiences far away from the usual grind, guided by a matriarchal, 101-year-old storyteller named Lettice Boyer. Tickets range from $20 to $50; get tickets and information at the Dairy’s website.