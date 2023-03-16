Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

It's almost spring, but there will be a chill in the air in Estes Park, which is the new home of Frozen Dead Guy Days. That's just one of the big events this weekend, which also sees the return of the Denver March Powwow.
Nathan Hall, Abstract Expressions: A Performance Lecture
Thursday, March 16, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock Street
Creative composer Nathan Hall and the musicians of the Playground Ensemble will muse on the theme of "Abstract Expressions" through words and music in the terrace garden at the Clyfford Still Museum, which is being reimagined with help from Denver Botanic Gardens horticulturist Kevin Williams. Think of it as a prelude to the Clyfford Still Museum Terrace Garden Sound Installation’s official opening on April 24, as a collaboration between Hall and Williams to honor Still with a planting of native species that thrive in three locations where the artist once lived. Admission is $5 (members free), and registration is required here.
Local Theater, Undone: The Lady M Project
Thursday, March 16, Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, 7:30 p.m; Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m.
Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street
Meet Lady MacBeth as you’ve never seen her before at Local Theater’s original Macbeth adaptation, Undone: The Lady M Project, a collaboration between Hadley Kamminga-Peck, Anne Penner and Mare Trevathan. You don’t have to be knowledgeable about Shakespearean lore to know what’s going on, but you will be expected to play the game, when conniving Lady M is judged in court while the audience, including you, forms the jury. The run continues through March 26, Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are $12 to $45 here, with four special event nights including a meal or discussion.
Square Product Theatre, Celebration, Florida
Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17, 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, 3 and 8 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Square Product stages a rerun of Celebration, Florida, a two-person play where no one — neither the audience nor the unrehearsed actors — knows what it’s about until creative playwright Greg Wohead, who conceived the show, connects the actors with the audience via recorded audio over headphones. Two different actors perform in each show, touching on themes of surrogacy and imagination as the story progresses. Can you keep up with the action? Tickets range from $15 to $24 here.
Frozen Dead Guy Days 2023
Friday, March 17, 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, noon to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 19, 10:30 to 5 p.m.
Estes Park
Frozen Dead Guys Days has parted ways with Nederland, where it began in 2002 to honor the cryonically frozen body of Bredo Morstoel, grandfather of Trygve Bauge, a Norwegian citizen who brought the corpse to town and stored it in a Tuff Shed in his mother’s backyard. Owing to disagreements between Morstoel’s family and fest organizers, the celebration and its coffin races, ghost hunts, haunted tours and more will move to Estes Park. And what was once free now requires tickets, with the exception of the Icebreaker kickoff Friday afternoon. General admission is $39 (with an extra fee of $99 for the Royal Blue Ball at the Stanley Hotel Friday night); learn more and get tickets here.
Denver March Powwow
Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p .m.; Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt Street
To honor the Apache, Arapaho, Cheyenne, Pueblo, Navajo, Shoshone, Comanche and Kiowa people who once freely roamed the lands of what is now Colorado, every Coloradan should visit the Denver March Powwow, an annual tradition here since the mid-’70s, at least once. Now drawing nearly 100 tribes from 38 states and three Canadian provinces, the gathering celebrates centuries-old dance traditions, cultural activities, food and crafts. Admission is $3 to $7 daily, or $9 to $20 for a three-day pass at axs.com or at the door (children six and under get in free).
Opening Reception: Beer Here! Brewing the New West
Friday, March 17, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder
History Colorado's exhibit devoted to beer will surface again at the Museum of Boulder for a stay through September 3, bringing with it a historic look at the art of brewing as it developed in Colorado mining towns, went dry during Prohibition, and roared back in contemporary times with the rise of interest in home and commercial brewing. The exhibit includes many Coors Brewery artifacts, a wooden bottle smasher used by Denver police in the Prohibition years, and a 1988 Denver union card written in German. Admission to the opening reception is $12 at Eventbrite, and mark your calendar for Happy Hour at the Museum: Bootstrap Brewing, on Friday, March 24, from 5 to 7 p.m.; tickets are $15, also at Eventbrite.
Strange Brews: An Evening of Magic and Debauchery
Saturday, March 18, 7 p.m.
Junkyard Social Club, 2525 Frontier Avenue, Unit A, Boulder
If you believe in magic, Junkyard Social Club, a venue that only makes sense within Boulder city limits, is the place to be on Saturday night, when the recurring event Strange Brews: An Evening of Magic and Debauchery will offer an adult evening of illusions and sleight-of-hand tricks with host James Lopez and his prestidigitating friends. Yes, you do believe in magic. Learn more and get tickets, $15, here.
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Saturday, March 18, 7:30 p.m.
Aztlan Theater, 976 Santa Fe Drive
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is a film directed by Laura Poitras, focusing on the art and activism of photographer Nan Goldin. Inspired by the legendary direct actions carried out by ACT UP, the loss of loved ones to overdose and her own overdose, Goldin started an organization called Prescription Addiction Intervention Now and set out on a campaign to hold the Sackler family, owners of Oxycontin manufacturer Purdue Pharmaceutical, accountable for its role in causing and subsequently profiting from mass addiction to Oxycontin and other pharmaceuticals. The evening starts with a harm reduction/overdose reversal training at 6:30 p.m., followed by a screening of the film at 7:30 p.m. and a discussion at 9:30. A donation of at least $5 is requested, but no one will be turned away. Find out more here.
Denver Jewish Film Festival
Through Sunday, March 19
Mizel Arts and Culture Center, Jewish Community Center of Denver, 350 South Dahlia Street
Organizers of the Denver Jewish Film Festival say this year’s fest —the 27th — marks a return to normal, in-person operations with a full week of in-person screenings, plus a virtual viewing option. That’s good news, and so is the packed lineup, with over thirty films showing at the Elaine Wolf Theatre and the Pluss Theatre. Following the in-person festival, the majority of the films will be available virtually between March 20 and March 29. Admission options range from $13 to $420; see the complete schedule and purchase tickets here.
Bugs
Through August 27
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
Get to know the insect world a little bit better when Bugs, a traveling exhibit from the Te Papa Tongarewa Museum of New Zealand, creepy-crawls into the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. With displays created by Weta Workshop, the studio behind the Lord of the Rings film trilogy’s sets, Bugs offers a web of immersive and hands-on activities and games, where you’ll learn that bugs are perhaps not nearly as icky as they seem. Museum admission, with Bugs tacked on by timed entry, ranges from $24.95 to $32.45 at the museum website.
