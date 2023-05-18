More Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Weekend

Spring is rushing by fast, but there's still time to stop and smell the roses...and maybe some spilled beer at a new performance and dance festival taking over RiNo. Goths are invading Lakeside, and moths are hitting Meow Wolf.
There are art openings all over town, too; see the lineup here. For events that won't cost you a dime, catch our list of free things to do. Now keep reading for events worth the price of admission:
Somebody’s Friend Movement and Music Festival
Through Sunday, May 21
Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer Street
Classes: May 19, 20 and 21, Denver Central Market and Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West; free to $30, register here
Concert: Saturday, May 20, 4 to 10 p.m., Denver Central Market; Tickets: $25 to $45 here
Magic and MAYhem Ball: Saturday, May 20, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Denver Central Market; tickets: $25 or $200 for house tables (8 to 10 guests) here.
The Somebody’s Friend Movement and Music Festival will promote dancing in the streets of RiNo over a long weekend of classes, performances and a grand evening of ballroom voguing competitions overseen by guest judge Icon Overall Father Renaldo Maurice Alpha Omega, a member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater who's also known for his stint on HBO's Legendary. In addition to paid events scheduled over four days, the fest will also host impromptu free performances throughout RiNo and Five Points; learn more and find a list of all scheduled events here.
Wine & Shine: A Celebration of Hope
Friday, May 19, 6 p.m.
Bonacquisti Wine Company, 4640 Pecos Street
The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America is hosting the Wine & Shine Celebration of Hope; all proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families. Tickets are $75 single, $140 for two; get them here.
Strawberry Festival Vintage and Antique Market
Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont
Longmont’s St. Vrain Historical Society’s annual Strawberry Festival Vintage and Antique Market fundraiser crosses the half-century mark this weekend. The sale opens Saturday at the Boulder County Fairgrounds with a spread of antique dealers from across the state and beyond, bringing a mashup of furniture, jewelry (fine and costume), toys, collectibles, artwork, decor, glass, vintage clothing, vinyl records, postcards, and turn-of-the-century and retro items. Funds from the sale help keep Longmont landmarks in top condition. Admission is $10 cash at the gate, free for children twelve and under.
Gothic Takeover at Lakeside
Saturday, May 20, 1 p.m. to close
Lakeside Amusement Park, 4601 Sheridan Boulevard
Organizers of the Gothic Takeover at Denver’s classic Lakeside Amusement Park like to call the event, entering its seventh year, the largest alternative subculture gathering in the state. It's definitely a sight to see, with masses of tattooed, black-clad folks coolly digging the park’s ancient rides and neon vibe. Park admission is $5, and optional unlimited ride passes are available for purchase, as are individual ride tickets, but do goths really even like the rides? Maybe a little. Find details and a list of scheduled events on Facebook.
Bound by the Beat
Saturday, May 20, 6 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California
Now for something completely different: a live jazz and shibari/rope performance, with ten sets of performers tying through the night in a show that's sexy and sultry, with fringe elements of BDSM and queer/BIPOC subculture. Gabe Gravagno and his many musical friends will riff with the center stage up-line while three other satellite stations around the room will ensure that everyone has a great show to enjoy. Demo rope ties will also be offered for a donation. Tickets are $40; find out more here.
The Moth Project
Sunday, May 21, 3 p.m. (doors at 2 p.m.)
Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street
The Moth Project is a 75-minute live multimedia and trans-disciplinary (art/science) showing in which two musicians perform a diverse range of music — from Bach to Joni Mitchell to KISS to original songs — while a visual tour of macro photography, slow motion video and dynamic motion graphics is projected onto them, transporting them and the audience to a strange and wonderful world. And yes, it is inspired by moths, with between-song stories about one family’s migration from Europe to Canada. Tickets are $20; get them here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]