Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Fall is here, bringing with it a cornucopia of cultural events. The Oktoberfest celebrations continue, and local stages will be filled with fresh fashion, theater and dance productions. And drag queens, of course.For more options, see our list of fifteen free things to do in and around town , as well as the latest culinary calendar and our Art Attack for this weekend's shows. Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:The story of how Tony Garcia of the Chicano-focused Su Teatro came to collaborate on a play about Denver’s Jewish Westside with OxiClean entrepreneur Max Appel is truly a sweet tale . But the result, which premieres at Su Teatro with three performances, is the real delight, the upshot of two men connecting and finding similarities between the OG urban immigrant cultures that nurtured them as boys. Learn more and find tickets, $17 to $20, here Latin Fashion Week’s Colorado International Night fashion show promises plenty of pizzazz. But it will also deliver a message of inclusivity in the fashion industry while promoting a mission to bring international designers to Denver to mingle with our homegrown fashionistas both on and off the runway, Tickets, ranging from $35 to $150, will be scarce by now (the $50 general admission level has already sold out), so head online to Eventbrite for yours before it’s too late.There’s nothing better than a bluebird fall day in the high country — except, perhaps, a sunshiny weekend that also includes flowing Breckenridge brews, brats and polka dancing, the essentials of Oktoberfest, along with other options, including live music in the streets and the Oktoberfest 5K Trail Run on Saturday. To participate, pre-purchase a commemorative stein and two starter drink coins online for $35 (additional coins, worth a 16-ounce quaff, are $6 each) or buy them when you arrive. Find a complete schedule and everything else you need to know at gobreck.com Milk Bar’s monthly Repent party has a Final Frontier theme for September and the promise of drag, burlesque and fetish performers. DJs Roland and Kilgore will keep the Dark Room fresh and noisy between sets at 11 p.m. and midnight, and maestro Andrew Novick will hop on stage as the guest emcee. You never know what you’ll get. More info here MCA Denver’sexhibition satellite series continues at the Holiday Theater with theShowcase, a spilling-over of local poets and musical talents with a strong feel for thecultural aesthetic. Hosted by author, writer and actor Dominique Christina, the event showcases some of the best wordsmiths in the city, along with theChoir and DJ Malc G. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show kicks off at 7 p.m., and it all wraps up with an after-party at 8:30 p.m.; tickets are $15 to $20 online at the MCA Store The Dairy’s business usually happens indoors in brightly lit galleries and darkened theaters, but it will break tradition this weekend by hosting 25 vendors from the Found Collective’s artist, maker and vintage market out in the parking lot. Meet jewelry makers, potters, tarot readers, rag pickers and more, or grab a bouquet of fresh flowers from Mountain Flower Farm; eats will be available from the Fed Food truck and Barchetta Pizza. It’s $5 to shop; register and learn more here The Boulder Ballet’s new season gets off to a glorious start in Chautauqua Auditorium with a set of bright, contemporary works, beginning with Twyla Tharp’s "Junk Duet," accompanied by a variety of instruments fashioned from recycled materials. That’s followed by two world premieres: multidisciplinary multimedia artist Jacob Mora, director of Moraporvida Contemporary Dance, contributes the new work "Wait," and Boulder Ballet artistic director Ben Needham-Wood’s offers "EviDance: A Murder Mystery Ballet," a premiere with an Agatha Christie-style twist in the narrative. Find tickets, $25 to $65, here The officialWorld Tour returns to Denver with a brand-new production with past contestants Gottmik, Jaida Essence Hall, Naomi Smalls and Violet Chachki, plus season fourteen finalists Lady Camden, Bosco and reigning queen and hometown heroine Willow Pill. The theatrical, over-the-top show will follow the queens on a journey through time, as they find themselves in iconic periods throughout history on their way back to 2022. Voss Events and World of Wonder decided to add this show after Denver's Saturday event quickly sold out, so snatch these tickets up while you can! Tickets start at $58 here