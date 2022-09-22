Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Fall is here, bringing with it a cornucopia of cultural events. The Oktoberfest celebrations continue, and local stages will be filled with fresh fashion, theater and dance productions. And drag queens, of course.
For more options, see our list of fifteen free things to do in and around town, as well as the latest culinary calendar and our Art Attack for this weekend's shows. Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
Promise on the Hill: A West Colfax Memory
Thursday, September 22, through Saturday, September 24, 7:30 p.m.
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
The story of how Tony Garcia of the Chicano-focused Su Teatro came to collaborate on a play about Denver’s Jewish Westside with OxiClean entrepreneur Max Appel is truly a sweet tale. But the result, which premieres at Su Teatro with three performances, is the real delight, the upshot of two men connecting and finding similarities between the OG urban immigrant cultures that nurtured them as boys. Learn more and find tickets, $17 to $20, here.
Latin Fashion Week Colorado International Night 2022
Friday, September 23, 6 to 10 p.m.
Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard
Latin Fashion Week’s Colorado International Night fashion show promises plenty of pizzazz. But it will also deliver a message of inclusivity in the fashion industry while promoting a mission to bring international designers to Denver to mingle with our homegrown fashionistas both on and off the runway, Tickets, ranging from $35 to $150, will be scarce by now (the $50 general admission level has already sold out), so head online to Eventbrite for yours before it’s too late.
Breckenridge Oktoberfest
Friday, September 23, 2 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, September 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Street, downtown Breckenridge
There’s nothing better than a bluebird fall day in the high country — except, perhaps, a sunshiny weekend that also includes flowing Breckenridge brews, brats and polka dancing, the essentials of Oktoberfest, along with other options, including live music in the streets and the Oktoberfest 5K Trail Run on Saturday. To participate, pre-purchase a commemorative stein and two starter drink coins online for $35 (additional coins, worth a 16-ounce quaff, are $6 each) or buy them when you arrive. Find a complete schedule and everything else you need to know at gobreck.com.
Repent: The Final Frontier
Friday, September 23, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Milk Bar, alley entrance, 1037 Broadway
Milk Bar’s monthly Repent party has a Final Frontier theme for September and the promise of drag, burlesque and fetish performers. DJs Roland and Kilgore will keep the Dark Room fresh and noisy between sets at 11 p.m. and midnight, and maestro Andrew Novick will hop on stage as the guest emcee. You never know what you’ll get. More info here.
The Dirty South Showcase
Saturday, September 24, 7 to 10 p.m.
MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
MCA Denver’s The Dirty South exhibition satellite series continues at the Holiday Theater with the Dirty South Showcase, a spilling-over of local poets and musical talents with a strong feel for the Dirty South cultural aesthetic. Hosted by author, writer and actor Dominique Christina, the event showcases some of the best wordsmiths in the city, along with the Dirty South Choir and DJ Malc G. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show kicks off at 7 p.m., and it all wraps up with an after-party at 8:30 p.m.; tickets are $15 to $20 online at the MCA Store.
Found Collective: Artist, Maker and Vintage Market
Saturday, September 24, 2 to 6 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
The Dairy’s business usually happens indoors in brightly lit galleries and darkened theaters, but it will break tradition this weekend by hosting 25 vendors from the Found Collective’s artist, maker and vintage market out in the parking lot. Meet jewelry makers, potters, tarot readers, rag pickers and more, or grab a bouquet of fresh flowers from Mountain Flower Farm; eats will be available from the Fed Food truck and Barchetta Pizza. It’s $5 to shop; register and learn more here.
Boulder Ballet, Fall Passages
Saturday, September 24, 7 p.m.
Chautauqua Auditorium, 198 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder
The Boulder Ballet’s new season gets off to a glorious start in Chautauqua Auditorium with a set of bright, contemporary works, beginning with Twyla Tharp’s "Junk Duet," accompanied by a variety of instruments fashioned from recycled materials. That’s followed by two world premieres: multidisciplinary multimedia artist Jacob Mora, director of Moraporvida Contemporary Dance, contributes the new work "Wait," and Boulder Ballet artistic director Ben Needham-Wood’s offers "EviDance: A Murder Mystery Ballet," a premiere with an Agatha Christie-style twist in the narrative. Find tickets, $25 to $65, here.
Werq the World
Sunday, September 25, 8 p.m.
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex
The official RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour returns to Denver with a brand-new production with past contestants Gottmik, Jaida Essence Hall, Naomi Smalls and Violet Chachki, plus season fourteen finalists Lady Camden, Bosco and reigning queen and hometown heroine Willow Pill. The theatrical, over-the-top show will follow the queens on a journey through time, as they find themselves in iconic periods throughout history on their way back to 2022. Voss Events and World of Wonder decided to add this show after Denver's Saturday event quickly sold out, so snatch these tickets up while you can! Tickets start at $58 here.
Do you know of a great event in the Denver area? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; sVH!end information to [email protected]