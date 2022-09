A Beer Fest, a Wine Walk, $1 Ice Cream and More Food and Drink Events, September 14-20

Taylor Stark from The Wolf’s Tailor; Derek Simcik, director of culinary for Sage Restaurant Concepts and Chopped 420 Champion; Byron Gomez, Top Chef Season 18; Zoi Antonitsas, Top Chef Season 4 and Food & Wine "Best New Chef" 2015; and Jonathan Brooks, Food & Wine "Best New Chef" 2015. Each will create a dish for the dinner, which is $150 per person. Tickets are available on Tock Chef Justin Fulton, whose resume includes restaurants like New York City's Daniel and Mercantile in Denver, is bringing Margot, his take on contemporary American cuisine, to Coperta (400 East 20th Avenue) on Sundays through October 2. Reservations can be made online for the ten-course meal, which is $105 per person. An optional wine pairing is also available.