A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Fall is just days away, and the cultural calendar is filling up fast. The action this week begins with StartUp Week, a celebration of all things entrepreneurial that got its start in 2012 and has grown into the largest event of its kind. But along the Front Range and across Colorado there are other reasons to celebrate, with events celebrating everything from the art of new Americans to dark skies. Admission to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science is free today, and there's no entrance fee at national parks and monuments on Saturday, National Public Lands Day.
Now keep reading for a dozen of the best free events in Denver and beyond this week:
Denver StartUp Week
Monday, September 19, through Friday, September 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
DSW HQ at 1137 16th Street Mall and more downtown Denver locations
Denver StartUp Week, a celebration of all things entrepreneurial, starts its second decade with dozens of free programs, both serious and silly. Events kick off at the DSW HQ at 9 a.m. with a rise-and-shine registration and welcome, then branch off into other activities before the keynote at 4:30 p.m. and opening-night party from 6 to 9 p.m., both at HQ. Get all the details here.
Justin Brice: We Are the Asteroid
Monday, September 19, 5:30 p.m.
Old Masonic Hall, Breckenridge
Last month, Justin Brice, a visual artist known for his work on ecological issues, created a series of conceptual, text-based public artworks around Breckenridge for BreckCreate. He'll discuss those works in his talk "We Are the Asteroid: Communicating the Urgency of the Ecological Crisis" at 5:30 p.m. today. The works are on display through September 22 on the Arts District Lawn, Riverwalk Lawn and Parking Center Promenade. Admission to all is free; find out more here.
Small Business Opportunity Open House
Tuesday, September 20, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Studio Loft at Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Denver Arts & Venues is hosting an open house in partnership with Denver Economic Development & Opportunity’s Division of Small Business Opportunity for minority and women-owned business enterprises interested in learning about business opportunities with the City and County of Denver. It's free to attend, and a continental breakfast will be served; register here.
The New American Arts Festival
Wednesday, September 21, through Saturday, September 24
Various locations in Aurora
The New American Arts Festival, produced by Roshni, continues its free programming with the multimedia performance Colors of Love at 1 p.m., followed by Dance in Culture in Dance at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, both at Heather Gardens. There are 7:30 p.m. performances of the play I Remember - Grieving, Healing, Celebrating at Vintage Theater on Thursday and at the MLK Library on Friday. And from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, the festival concludes on Aurora's Fletcher Plaza with the Dance and Drum Flash Mob. Get all the details here.
AstroFest
Thursday, September 22, through Saturday, September 24
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Black Canyon, one of 115 official international dark sky parks, is staging the AstroFest along with the Black Canyon Astronomical Society. The astronomy festival kicks off at 7 p.m. in Montrose with the Dark Skies Talk: Dr. Sharolyn Anderson, physical scientist with the National Parks Natural Sounds and Night Skies Division, will discuss the value of dark skies and how the National Park Service protects night skies in parks. Seating is very limited, but the talk with be repeated on Saturday at the park itself. And every night there will be stargazing opportunities: on Thursday at the Montrose Botanic Garden and on Friday and Saturday at the park's South Rim. Admission to AstroFest is free, and telescopes will be provided; find out more here.
Lost & Found Poetry Workshop: Finding the Edge
Thursday, September 22, 5 to 7 p.m.
Tail Tracks Plaza, 1550 Wewatta Street
Poet Suzi Q. Smith will help you create your own literary collage. Inspired by Gabriel Rico’s temporary public artwork "La inclusión de mi raza (the inclusion of my race)," this workshop will examine the edge effect of lived experiences as you fashion poems with words borrowed from other texts. Before and after the workshop, you can also see Rico's piece. Admission is free; find out more here.
Creative Writing Program Reading Series: Peter Gizzi
Thursday, September 22, 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Center for Community, C4C, Flatirons Meeting Room, N302, University of Colorado Boulder
Readings: Peter Gizzi, Valerie Hsiung, Ahja Fox and Eric Baus
Friday, September 23, 7 p.m.
Counterpath, 7935 East 14th Avenue
Poet, author and educator Peter Gizzi arrived as a poet after studying the modernist canon. But it was a copy of Percy Wyndham Lewis’s 1914 manifesto, BLAST, which resembled a contemporary zine with its bright-pink cover slashed by big black letters, that helped Gizzi find his way, signaling the relationship between punk and poems. After many books, grants, fellowships, residencies, projects, awards — and a former poetry editorship at The Nation — Gizzi is a professor of poetry and poetics at UMass Amherst. He’ll give readings in Boulder and Denver this week, and both are free. Learn more here.
Supernova 7th Dimension Digital Animation Festival
Friday, September 23, 4 to 8 p.m.
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
The ongoing 2022 Supernova 7th Dimension is hosting a marathon screening of its Digital Animation Festival — four hours of themed competition programs, starting with an all-Colorado collection and student shorts, before moving on to the contest entrants. Animators from around the world compete at Supernova every year, vying for cash prizes; more than 150 works in eight categories will flash before your eyes in one evening. Find a full fest schedule here; learn more and register for the free screenings on Eventbrite.
ARTumn Festival
Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, September 25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
First Street and Elk Avenue, Crested Butte
This mountain town will be hopping this weekend with the Crested Butte Film Festival, a hybrid event of live and virtual screenings; get all the details here. While the film festival isn't free, the ARTumn Festival is. You can stroll along charming Elk Street, finding handmade and artisan treasures, original art and home goods on a bluebird afternoon. Admission is free; find info here.
Fall Horseshoe Market
Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard
One of the area’s best big craft, artisan and vintage markets, the Horseshoe, is back for a one-day fall shopping fest at Regis University, with more than 100 vendors and plenty of free parking. You’ll find treats, treasures and, as they like to say at the Horseshoe Market, “lucky finds” that will get you through Halloween and Thanksgiving with lots of fall-themed merchandise. Peruse the vendor list here, and RSVP in advance on Eventbrite.
Edgewater Hometown Festival
Saturday, September 24, 4 to 9:30 p.m.
Citizens Park Pavilion, 5460 24th Avenue, Edgewater
Edgewater is tiny but mighty. It sits on less than one square mile of land but has a mayor, its own police department and a personality that’s totally Edgewater, as exemplified by the nearly seventy-year-old Edgewater Inn and nearby Lakeview Lounge. And it has its own festival, one that's family-friendly, with games, a pie-eating contest, live bands, food trucks and beer. Get info here.
Back2School Night Closing Reception
Saturday, September 24, 7 to 10 p.m.
Friend of a Friend Gallery, Evans School Building, 1115 Acoma, Suite 321
Scads of artists anted up excellent work for FOAF’s Back2School Night, which was extended by a week so more people could eyeball art by creatives in various career stages as artists. At this closing reception, see the show and meet many of the artists, who've created everything from new-media works to personal narratives that include video installations and live performances. Find more information on Instagram.
and an anytime bonus:
Echoes From the History Colorado Collection, Season Two
Anytime on SoundCloud
Got fifteen minutes to learn something new about Colorado in the ’30s? At 3 p.m. every Monday for ten weeks, History Colorado is offering another episode of Echoes From the Collection, hosted by Arlo White of Hypnotic Turtle. The second season, which launched in August, is a series of dramatic readings culled from interviews conducted in Colorado in the early years of the Great Depression by the Civil Works Administration. And starting on September 22, for three consecutive Thursdays there will be special releases where objects in the museum collection come to life and tell their stories. Tune in here anytime for a free listen.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]