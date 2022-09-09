Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

This is a big, big weekend in Denver, and even though temperatures are dropping, the cultural scene shows no signs of cooling off. There are plenty of big free events in town, including the ongoing Art RiNo and the start of the Westword Music Showcase tonight, which will fill ten venues across the RiNo Art District with live music.
See fifteen of the best things to do for free here, as well as more arty parties in Art Attack. Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission.
High Plains Comedy Fest
South Broadway venues
After the last few years, can't you use a few laughs? Adam Cayton-Holland founded the High Plains Comedy Festival, which has returned to Denver for its ninth year, with over 100 comics performing in venues along South Broadway. "It can be harder and harder to find that everybody-knows-everybody vibe in new Denver — but High Plains is one of those communities," organizers promises. "Even if you don't actually know everybody. Entertainers with movie deals, that goof who runs the local open-mic, and diehard comedy fans come together once a year, without ego, to catch up, laugh, and remind ourselves that community matters. It would be great to get the word out and have more folks join us." What more do you need to know? Get the full lineup and tickets here.
Colorado Festival of Horror 2022: Funhouse
Friday, September 9, through Sunday, September 11
Embassy Suites Hotel, 4444 Havana Street
The 2022 Colorado Festival of Horror is an intimate fan experience and convention for all things horror, featuring celebrity guests, artists, writers, vendors, performers and much more. the three-day event includes horror-related artists, writers and vendors; panels, workshops and interactive audience; a costume contest and a horror tattoo contest, as well as many after-hours activites. Get tickets, $25 to $90, here.
DCPA Theatre Company: The Chinese Lady
Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10, 7 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 1:30 p.m.
Singleton Theatre, Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex, Denver Performing Arts Complex
In 1834, when a fourteen-year-old Cantonese girl named Afong Moy arrived in America, no one had ever seen a Chinese woman. The first of her race and gender to step on U.S. soil, she became an upscale sideshow curiosity, wearing her traditional clothing, demonstrating the use of chopsticks and showing off her four-inch bound feet while sitting on a plush chair. The Chinese Lady is her story imagined, as well as a social history of Western imperialism. Performances run daily except Mondays through October 16; learn more and find tickets, $35 to $66, here.
I Know Andrew Schneidkraut Personally
Friday, September 9, 7:30 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Andy Schneidkraut, the beloved man behind Albums on the Hill in Boulder for 35 years, shut the doors after selling his last record last weekend. This weekend, he’ll be in the spotlight (perhaps virtually) at I Know Andrew Schneidkraut Personally (it’s a joke, get it?), a comedy fundraiser for the ailing album-pusher, who recently went through a kidney transplant and open-heart surgery. Spearheaded by longtime comedians Nancy Norton and John Novosad, who will be joined by Vinnie Montez, Stephanie McHugh and Ben Roy, the event is both a tribute and a Dairy-sponsored benefit to help Schneidkraut pay his medical bills. Tickets are $25 here.
Theatrix, The Wind Is Us: The Death That Killed Capote
Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10, 7 p.m., and Sunday, September 11, 2 p.m.
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
The Aurora Cultural Arts District Theatre Series is bringing The Wind Is Us: The Death That Killed Capote, a play produced by the national playmakers at Theatrix, to the People’s Building on East Colfax Avenue. Written by Mike Broemmel, The Wind Is Us tells the story of how Truman Capote’s most controversial book, In Cold Blood, eventually led to his death in 1984. Capote, who was accused of fabricating events in the narrative, called it a “non-fiction novel,” but never completed another work of fiction after In Cold Blood. Tickets are $25 here (choose “calendar” at the top to choose a date).
1840 Rendezvous & Spanish Colonial Art Market
Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Fort, 19191 Highway 8, Morrison
Return to the early West at the 1840 Rendezvous & Spanish Colonial Art Market, an annual gathering hosted by the Tesoro Foundation. Historic interpreters will demonstrate day-to-day skills from the 1840s, such as sign language, wool processing, black powder shooting competitions and more. Additional activities include art and craft vendors; a scavenger hunt for children; lectures and documentary film showings; a display of raptors, mammals and reptiles provided by Nature’s Educators; storytelling by Angel Vigil; music of the period by Rex Rideout; a fandango with the Southwest Musicians; and flamenco dancing from Fiesta Colorado. Admission is $5; find out more here.
The Colfax Crawl
Saturday, September 10, 3 to 11 p.m.
East Colfax Avenue, between Grant and Josephine streets
After a nearly three-year hiatus, the Colfax Crawl returns to Colfax, with the theme "Less Fancy, More Fun." It's hosted by the Colfax Ave Business Improvement District, and fourteen locations — including classic dives and breweries — are participating this year. For $25, you receive a limited-edition T-shirt and a wristband that unlocks specials at each stop. Register between 3 and 5 p.m. at the DNVR Bar, 2239 East Colfax Avenue; find out more here.
Opera Colorado 40th Anniversary Opener: Cavalleria Rusticana
Saturday, September 10, 7 p.m.
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Opera Colorado kicks off its fortieth anniversary season with Cavalleria rusticana, a one-night-only musical look at the highs and lows of small-town life in Sicily through the eyes of director David Lefkowich. Get tickets here, where you can also learn about the special celebratory dinner.
Curious Theatre Company: Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Opening Saturday, September 10, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2 p.m.
Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street
Curious Theatre Company begins its 25th season by pushing another American hot-button issue. This time it’s the red/blue divide that’s torn our democratic way of life apart in recent years, as seen by playwright Will Arberry in his Pulitzer Prize-nominated play Heroes of the Fourth Turning. Set in Wyoming, where four former classmates, all young conservatives, open a window to audiences while talking politics at a late-night gathering. The run continues Thursdays through Saturdays through October 15, and tickets range from $35 to $53; reserve yours and find info here.
Westword Music Showcase
Saturday, September 10, noon to midnight
Mission Ballroom Outdoors, 4242 Wynkoop Street
The Westword Music Showcase returns, this time partnering with Art RiNo! After a night of free music across RiNo on September 9, the Westword Music Showcase will fill the Mission Ballroom Outdoors with psych-rockers extraordinaire The Flaming Lips, raucous indie-funk band Saint Motel, X Ambassadors, Jukebox the Ghost, the indie-electronic Cannons and funk-rock group The Main Squeeze, as well asperformances by some of Denver’s best bands. Fortify yourself for all the action with food options from some of the best restaurants and trucks in town, as well as beverages from on-site bars. Tickets are $45 to $85; get them here.
and an ongoing bonus:
The Impossible Zoo
Through December 8, Wednesdays through Sundays, noon to 8 p.m.
Denver Pavilions, 500 16th Street, Suite 261
It’s hard to keep up with the influx of immersive environments coming to town, some engaging viewers with larger-than-life art renditions and others tickling the brain with augmented reality with holographic headsets. The Impossible Zoo is the second sort, telling an interactive tale of unicorns and dragons and other animated On Beyond Zebra creatures from the Dr. Seuss playbook. No standing back and looking around in awe in this one: stay engaged in the game and rewards will be supplied. Tickets range from $13.99 to $44.99 here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]