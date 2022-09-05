Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

While communities across Colorado are celebrating today (see our Labor Day list here), organizers are also looking forward to a fall full of free fun, which includes the brand-new Art RiNo festival.
Keep reading for ten of the best free things to do in Denver (and beyond) this week, and watch for updates:
Art RiNo
Monday, September 5, through Sunday, September 11
RiNo Art District
Art RiNo, a new, weeklong arts festival in the RiNo Art District, starts with mural painting on Monday and Tuesday, with feature artists Patrick Kane McGregor, Koco Collab,The Obanoth, Yazz, SpeakS and Smug, then adds in pop-up DJs, artist panels and the Luminade art installations. Alexandrea Pangburn will moderate the panel "The Art of Transformation Featuring Artists of Art RiNo" at 7 p.m. September 7, at Beacon, 2854 Larimer Street; Dave Rein will lead "Tools for the Creative Life: Street Art and Copyrights" at 4:30 p.m. September 8 at the Bob Ragland Branch Library, 1900 35th Street; and MCA Denver will host "Identity Through Art" at 4:30 p.m. September 9 at Edens Rooftop, 1360 27th Street. That's the day when the Westword Music Showcase will join the lineup with free performances by dozens of Denver's best bands at nine venues from 7 p.m. past midnight. Find out more about the Westword Music Showcase here; get Art RiNo details here.
World Art Drop Day
Tuesday, September 6
Around Denver
In honor of World Art Drop Day, Denver Arts & Venues will be dropping more than twenty framed prints of pieces from the Denver Public Art collection all over town, hiding at least one photo in each city council district in locations like City Park, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. And plenty of artists have their own plans to share their work. “Art Drop Day is one of my favorite events of the year. It's a day for the community to come together over our shared love of art and creativity. Anyone can participate — whether it's the process of creating and hiding your work or searching for hidden pieces and finding a new favorite artist in the process,” says Brooke Dilling, Denver Arts & Venues manager of cultural programs. Find more information here.
The Oldest Cure in the World: Adventures in the Art and Science of Fasting
Tuesday, September 6, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Boulder author Steve Hendricks will be at the Tattered Cover Colfax for the launch of his new book, The Oldest Cure in the World: Adventures in the Art and Science of Fasting, an exploration into this ancient and re-emerging practice and the body's power to heal itself in the process. Admission is free; find out more here.
Black Legacy Project
Tuesday, September 6, roundtable discussion at 7 p.m., location TBA
Performance Sunday, September 11, 7 p.m.
Swallow Hill Music, 71 East Yale
Music in Common is bringing the Black Legacy Project, a musical celebration of Black history designed to advance racial solidarity, equity and belonging to Denver, with events and programs for musicians and non-musicians alike. In each community where the Black Legacy Project lands, songs addressing a theme connected to the local community are reimagined and composed. The theme for Denver is “Walking in my Shoes,” which will examine and reinterpret “The Klan” and “The Ballad of the Walking Postman,” songs recorded by Walt Conley, a Black musician who is considered by many to be the founding father of the Denver folk scene. After a roundtable discussion at 7 p.m. on September 6, the songs will be rerecorded and performed at Swallow Hill at 7 p.m. on September 11, when the Black Legacy Project documentary short will also be shown. Admission to both events is free, but registration is required; find out more here.
The Holly: An Evening With Julian Rubinstein, Terrance Roberts and Tamara Banks
Thursday, September 8, 6 p.m. (program at 7)
Denver Press Club, 1330 Glenarm Street
Julian Rubinstein released his book The Holly last year, and much of it is also captured in the award-winning film The Holly. This program will include a sneak peek at the film, as well as a discussion of critical problems in Denver’s fight against gang violence, the targeted takedown of activist Terrance Roberts, and direct connections between gentrification, violence and undercover law enforcement operations. Journalist Tamara Banks will lead a discussion with Roberts and Rubinstein, who promises to discuss some developments that came out of the release of the book. Admission is free for students and Denver Press Club members, and $5 for the general public. Find out more here.
Westword Music Showcase
Friday, September 9, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
RiNo Art District
The Westword Music Showcase kicks off on Friday, September 9, with dozens of Denver's best bands playing at nine venues throughout the RiNo Art District, with free admission. Get the details here, where you can also learn about the lineup on Saturday, September 10, at the Mission Ballroom Outdoors, which includes the Flaming Lips, Saint Motel, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Cannons, the Main Squeeze and more of Denver's best bands. Tickets for September 10 are $45 to $85.
Ongoing:
Echoes From the History Colorado Collection, Season Two
Anytime on SoundCloud
Got fifteen minutes to learn something new about Colorado in the ’30s? Every Monday for ten weeks, History Colorado is offering another episode of Echoes From the Collection, hosted by Arlo White of Hypnotic Turtle. The second season, which launched in August, is a series of dramatic readings culled from interviews conducted in Colorado in the early years of the Great Depression by the Civil Works Administration. Tune in here anytime for a free listen.
Supernova 7th Dimension: Night Lights Denver
Through September, Tuesdays through Sundays, 8 p.m. to midnight
Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
Denver Digerati has brought back Supernova, with events all month, including competitive and curated programs coming mid-September downtown, and online programs for members. But there are also plenty of free things to see and do, including catching the animations that Night Lights Denver commissioned to show on the Clocktower every evening after dusk. Find out more here.
Edge Effect: La inclusión de mi raza (The inclusion of my race)
Through November 13, Wednesday through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tail Tracks Plaza, 1550 Wewatta Street
The Biennial of the Americas and Black Cube Nomadic Art Museum partnered on the latest Edge Effect project: La inclusión de mi raza (The inclusion of my race), a temporary public-art installation by Guadalajara-based artist Gabriel Rico at Tail Tracks Plaza. Rico’s outdoor installation includes totemic sculptures composed of an array of objects donated by the Denver community and an interactive AR experience. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through November 13; find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]