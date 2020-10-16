Thirteen Ways to Celebrate Día de los Muertos

Local celebrations of Día de los Muertos will be toned down this year, with lots of online programming, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Virtual craft workshops, altar kits, panel discussions and entertainment can promote wider participation, give families a chance to bond over related projects at home and offer a real learning experience about the roots and true meaning of the holiday when we remember the dead in an upbeat way. Mix that with a few live experiences, and you’ll view Día de los Muertos in a whole new light.

EXPAND Take home an artist-created ofrenda kit from the Latino Cultural Arts Center. Latino Cultural Arts Center

Latino Cultural Arts Center Ofrendas at Home Kits

$30 to $150 minimum donation, order online

Pick up daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 29 at Hijos del Sol, 2715 West Eighth Avenue, or by appointment at info@LCAC-Denver.org.

The Latin Cultural Arts Center is taking the reins in this year’s Día de los Muertos celebrations by helping to coordinate events by different cultural groups around the city, including the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council and the Chicana/o Studies Department at MSU Denver. But these beautiful home altar-building kits are LCAC’s own project, packed with handmade elements by artists Cal Duran, Victor Escobedo, Lilian Lara and Ana Marina Sanchez, as well as artisans from Mexico and Peru. Donate the minimum amount of $30 for a children’s altar or $150 for a more comprehensive tribute directly to LCAC via Colorado Gives, and you’ll build a new tradition to pull out every year in your own home. Kit availability is limited, so don’t dally.

Artist Cal Duran, "Anti-Klan Protests of Jose Hilario Cortez." Cal Duran, Firehouse Art Center

Día de los Muertos 2020: Our Past and Present

Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont

Through November 9

Walk-ins offered on Saturdays for five people at a time, all other times by appointment only, email info@firehouseart.org at least 24 hours in advance to schedule

Firehouse observes Día de los Muertos annually with an art show, but for this year’s exhibition, curator Grace Gutierrez tasked Colorado artists Cal Duran, Javier Flores, Adrian Raya and Ramon Trujillo with creating a trio of altars honoring political Latinx heroes and activists in Colorado who stood up for Chicano rights, fought the Ku Klux Klan and lost their lives to police brutality and profiling. Come for the art; take home a history lesson.

Make masks with the family — or the over-21 crowd — at ARTAOS Gallery. ARTAOS

Mask-Making Workshops

ARTAOS Gallery, 2822 East 17th Avenue

Family-Friendly: Saturdays, October 17, 24 and 31, 1 to 3 p.m.

21 and Over: Saturdays, October 17, 24 and 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

Admission: $20 to $35 per person; reserve seats online

Día de los Muertos and Halloween cross paths at ARTAOS Gallery during three in-person, socially distanced mask-making dates in October, with separate sessions scheduled for families and 21+ adults (includes sipping). Whatever age you are, be prepared to doll up your face with a pretty skull mask in the company of others —something you might have missed in the past six or more months. But hurry: Seating is limited. And remember to wear a mask while you make a mask.

It's the little things that count: Make-and-take a mini-ofrenda at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Denver Botanic Gardens

Family Make-and-Take: Día de los Muertos Miniature Ofrendas

Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street

Saturday, October 17, Sunday, October 18, and Saturday, October 31; by timed entry between 9:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

$12 to $15 per project fee, reserve a time slot online in advance

In addition to hosting online activities and programs, including a virtual mercado for Day of the Dead merchandise, the Denver Botanic Gardens is hosting opportunities for families to collaborate on tiny ofrendas (offerings left at an altar) in person by timed entry. These slots will go fast; don’t wait to sign up. Find additional online Day of the Dead programming by the DBG at the website.

EXPAND Tamayo Denver provides the eats and treats to dine at home and craft a skull sculpture. Tamayo Denver

Day of the Dead Sugar Skull Sip ’N’ Paint To Go

Tamayo Denver, 1400 Larimer Street

$70 fee includes food and a craft kit for one person; drink and guacamole add-ons are available

Reserve in advance, kit pick-up at Tamayo from 3 to 6 p.m. October 20, 22, 28 or 29

No refunds

Want to paint the town for Día de los Muertos, but you’re not ready to do it in person? You’re not alone. Tamayo has just what you need: Fancy tacos, chips and salsa, desserts and optional drinks for everyone, as well as everything you’ll need to paint a gorgeous skull, all wrapped up in a big package to pick up and unpack at home. There’s a contest, too (entry details are included with skull kits), and you can also order add-ons, including guacamole, margaritas, sangria pitchers and more.

Altas is ready for Día de los Muertos in Broomfield. Shon Cobbs

Día de los Muertos featuring Altas

Broomfield Auditorium, 3 Community Park Road, Broomfield

Wednesday, October 28, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 each, must be bought in blocks of two or five seats, or watch the free live stream on Facebook

You’d never know it listening to their music, but the Denver band Altas, whose members all hail from different areas of Mexico, is known to perform costumed in full Día de los Muertos gear. So here’s something different if you like spacey instrumentals: a socially distanced live concert, with a free live-streaming option if you feel safer at home. Better yet: The live stream repeats on November 1 for a more timely at-home celebration.

Día de los Muertos Menu and Celebration

Kachina Cantina, Dairy Block, 1890 Wazee Street

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 29, 30 and 31, 3 to 10 p.m. daily

A la carte prices for special dishes; view the full menu and book a dinner reservation online in advance

You’re okay with dining in, if it’s safely socially distanced and especially delicious? Kachina Cantina at the Dairy Block will lend a Latinx mood to the complex with a special Día de los Muertos menu — including green Mexican corn chowder, chicken chiles rellenos and a resplendent duck-breast mole dinner — for the last three days of October. Book a reservation ASAP if you want a seat at that table.

Learn from the elders about how Día de los Muertos has been celebrated in Colorado for decades. Latino Cultural and Arts Center

Panel on the "Local History of Día de los Muertos"

Virtual program hosted by the Latino Cultural Arts Center and CHAC Gallery

Saturday, October 31, 6 p.m.

Free, register for Zoom meeting online in advance

This LCAC/CHAC collaboration brings three elders from Denver’s Chicano community together to recall how Día de Los Muertos has been celebrated in Denver over the decades. Retired radio broadcaster Flo Hernandez-Ramos, indigenous historian David Atekpatzin Young, and artists Stevon Lucero and Alfredo Reyes promise lively discussion with a local hook, online for free.

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with the Westwood community. Rise Westwood

Westwood Día de los Muertos Celebration

Rise Westwood, 3738 Morrison Road

Friday, October 30; Saturday, October 31; Sunday, November 1

Follow the website for developing information

Re:Vision and Rise Westwood — a cooperative complex that’s home to a food co-op, chocolate and coffee shops, and other nonprofits and businesses — on Morrison Road are in the midst of planning what just might be the closest thing to an old-fashioned, in-person Día De Los Muertos festival, but haven’t yet ironed out all the details. Rough dates run throughout the last weekend in October, with promises of community altar-building, performances, fun for kids, food, art and other surprises, with special themes each day. Watch the web page (and this page) for updates.

Día de los Muertos Community Altar

Ritualcravt, 7700 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

Saturday, October 31; Sunday, November 1; and Monday, November 2

Got a spiritual thing about raising the dead? The occult and spiritual goods shop Ritualcravt has got you covered, with a community altar for public use. Ritualcravt invites people to bring small trinkets and offerings to remember their own ancestors — but requests that no one leave photos of their deceased relatives, as their spirits will be unattended by family after you leave the premises. Learn more Day of the Dead lore at the shop’s Facebook event page.

EXPAND Longmont's Day of the Dead Family Fiesta is fun for everyone, even virtually! Longmont Museum

Virtual Day of the Dead Celebration

Longmont Museum and Cultural Center

Online event Sunday, November 1, 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Free, access streaming content on Facebook

The Longmont Museum has been throwing all sorts of hands-on Día de los Muertos-related web content up on the Internet throughout October, but museum staff will pull out all the stops — or at least as much as is possible in the flat world on your home screen — to replicate the kind of celebration they would usually present in person. Performers include Las Dahlias singing Mexican trio, Grupo Folklórico Mexico Lindo dance, mariachi, poetry by bicultural community leader Laura Soto and more.

EXPAND The Art District on Santa Fe collaborates with Night Lights Denver to honor the dead in giant projections. Art District on Santa Fe

Art District on Santa Fe Día de los Muertos Celebration

November 1 through 6

The Art District on Santa Fe can’t take over the whole street across several blocks for First Friday celebrations in 2020, but ADSF members will make do with a little hoopla and one giant-sized spectacle: After dark on November 1 and 6, the district is collaborating with Night Lights Denver to project images of deceased family members on the side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower, as well as on Santa Fe Drive proper at the Zone, 725 Santa Fe Drive. Folks are invited to participate by uploading images of their special loved ones online. Find details on additional activities, online and off, on Facebook.

Get interactive for Day of the Dead fun with the Thornton Community Center. Thornton Community Center

Fifth Annual Virtual Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos Celebration

Thornton Community Center, 2211 Eppinger Boulevard

November 1 through 3

The City of Thornton goes digital this year, but there will be no cutting corners: Thornton will offer a visually exciting digital ofrenda experience, courtesy of the Colorado virtual-reality outfit Alt Ethos, using photos of lost loved ones uploaded by residents, as well as streaming videos of mariachis and more, and an interactive art board. Also in Thornton, Anythink Wright Farms library is hosting the monumental alebrije (Oaxacan wood-animal carving), "Xólotl: Dios Perro," by Mexican artist Óscar Becerra Mora, through November 14.