Eleven Queer Valentine's Day Events in Denver

Valentine's Day is for everyone, not just traditional couples. So why stick to the same old traditions of roses and expensive dinners? There's way more fun to be had with events specifically catering to queer couples, singles, polycules, friend groups and more. To shake up your plans for the big V, we've compiled a list of drag shows, parties and other LGBTQ+ events.
Whether you're looking for love, are in love, or completely over love, here are eleven ways to spend your Valentine's Day with Denver's queer community.
Chocolate Valentine's Drag Brunch/Lunch
Saturday, February 11, 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.
Sunday Vinyl,1803 16th Street
Join legendary queens Miss Zarah and Felony Misdemeanor for a Valentine's-themed drag brunch or lunch at Sunday Vinyl, a James Beard Award semifinalist from Frasca Hospitality Group. Sip on a cocktail or mocktail from Sunday Vinyl's special brunch drink menu while you watch performances from an all-Black cast, with featured acts from Amber Dextrous and Gucci. In honor of Black History Month, a portion of ticket sales and proceeds from select beverages will benefit Black Pride Colorado, a YouthSeen offshoot created to celebrate and uplift the Black queer community. While the 11:15 a.m. brunch show is currently sold out, there are still tables available for the 2:15 p.m. boozy lunch show (or you can add your name to the wait list for brunch). Tickets are $75 per person and include two family-style courses as well as the show. Make sure to bring extra cash for the queens, as this is sure to be a sickening show!
Saturday Serve Drag Brunch at The OG: Heart Breakers
Saturday, February 11, 12:30-2 p.m.
The OG, The Rally Hotel, 1600 20th Street
Indulge in bottomless mimosas, boozy milkshakes and decadent brunch favorites (doughnut sliders, anyone?) at the OG, while host Laura Menorah serves up a Heart Breakers-themed drag show for your entertainment. In addition to Laura, the cast includes Mirage Delamor, Star Child and Talia Tucker, with tunes from DJ Kaptain. Table reservations are currently sold out, but the OG has a good amount of first-come, first-served open seating around the bar. So get there early, and don't forget your dollar bills to tip the performers!
Cupid's Masquerave
Saturday, February 11, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Triangle Bar, 2036 North Broadway
Presented by Plastixxx, this Saturday night party at Triangle is part rave, part masquerade ball and all queer fun. With hosts Donni3 and Raquelle C. Schelle, plus gogo boys Aiden and Marc, Cupid's Masquerave is the perfect opportunity to dance the night away with your sweetheart — or find a new one. Pre-sale tickets are $15 online.
Queen of Hearts Beer Bust
Sunday, February 12, 4 to 8 p.m.
Trade, 475 Santa Fe Drive
If your Valentine prefers leather and latex to flowers and chocolates, check out Trade, an LGBTQ fetish and kink bar. At its weekly Beer Bust, you can get bottomless beer from 4 to 8 p.m. for $12, or bottomless seltzer for $14, making this a budget-friendly V-Day option. For this special Queen of Hearts edition, attendees are encouraged to wear their hearts on their sleeves — literally. Wear your best heart-covered get-up, or if you really want to get into the theme, go for an Alice in Wonderland-inspired look. With the 4-8 p.m. time slot, Trade's Beer Bust is also an ideal precursor to dinner or a night out on the town. Bottoms up!
Stupid Love Valentine's Show
Monday, February 13, 7 p.m.
Denver Sweet, 776 Lincoln Street
The "bear-inspired" LGBTQ bar Denver Sweet is hosting a Valentine's Day pre-game named after the iconic Lady Gaga anthem "Stupid Love." It's hosted by Jaxx Stray, Mx. Gay Pride Colorado 2022-2023, and all proceeds from the night will go toward the production of the Gay Pride Contest pageant this summer. Enjoy lots of exciting performances from members of the Imperial Court of the Rocky Mountain Empire, Denver Pups and Handlers, Gay Pride Royalty, Majestic Hearts, Rocky Mountain Shining Star, Colorado Gay Rodeo Association and more. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show, and DJ Stone Cox will keep the party going between sets. There's no cover charge, so put your dollars toward tipping the cast and staff!
Rap and RnB-aoke at Mary's
Tuesday, February 14, 7 to 10 p.m.
Hamburger Mary's, 1336 East 17th Avenue
Sing your heart (or heartbreak) out at this special Valentine's Day edition of Hamburger Mary's karaoke, showcasing your favorite hip-hop, rap and R&B tracks. Open to all relationship statuses, this karaoke party also benefits Black Pride Colorado. While there's no additional charge for karaoke, participants are asked to give a minimum $5 donation. Since Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday, take advantage of Hamburger Mary's Tuesday BOGO burger deal and treat your sweetie to a free, juicy burger (or grab a second one to take home for yourself — we don't judge). Walk-ins are welcome, or reserve a spot by giving Mary a call.
A Queer Love Letter: A Celebration of Safety and Love
Tuesday, February 14, 5 to 8 p.m.
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
This family-friendly Valentine's Day celebration supports Parasol Patrol, an organization that shields and protects children and young adults from anti-LGBTQIA protesters and hate speech by using colorful umbrellas. Presented by Wah Gwaan Brewing, Lady Justice Brewing, Queer Denver Living and Town Hall Collaborative, the event will include food trucks, local artists, vendors, drag queen storytime and a drag show hosted by LaLa Queen, with performances from Dean Dazzle, Gila Moonstar, Petty Patty and Hunnie Bun LaBeija. Lady Justice and WahGwaan will debut their new beer collaboration — Strawberry LaLager — as well as offer custom cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $12 for adults, free for kids under eighteen.
Denver Marriage Marathon
Tuesday, February 14, 12 to 2:30 p.m.
Denver City and County Building, 1437 Bannock Street
If you really want to take the plunge this Valentine's Day, you and your betrothed can be a part of Denver's Marriage Marathon. Besides a whirlwind of happy couples, the event will include games, festivities, photos and drag queen Jessica L'Whor acting as the on-site officiant. Couples must apply for a marriage license and schedule an appointment before signing up online to participate. Wedding ceremonies begin at 12:30 p.m. on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building, so definitely bundle up over your wedding gown (though there will be an alternate location in case of inclement weather). The Denver Marriage Outside of marriage license fees, the Marathon is free for both spectators and participants.
Crazy Stupid Drag at Meow Wolf
Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15, 8 p.m.
Convergence Station, 1338 First Street
Is laughter your love language? Then this is the Valentine's Day show for you. Produced and directed by the house of L'Whor (Jessica L'Whor, Talia Tucker L'Whor and Foxy Cox), Crazy Stupid Drag is a comedic variety show inspired by the beloved rom-com Crazy Stupid Love. The cast, which also includes Khrys'taaal, Bootzy Edwards Collynz, Juiccy Misdemeanor, Freda Slaves, Staza Stone and Lulu Alnite, will take the audience on a journey exploring the Phases of Love. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $40 for VIP, which guarantees seating in the first four rows. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.
Queer Speed Dating
Wednesday, February 15, 5 to 9 p.m.
Nurture: A Wellcare Marketplace, 2949 Federal Boulevard
This post-Valentine's Day sapphic speed-dating event, organized by Queer Denver Living, is for women and gender non-conforming folks looking for friendship, love, community and more. Dating will take place in two one-hour rounds, with a break in between. Then at 7:30, after both rounds of dating are finished, there's the option of staying for drinks or dinner at Rewild to further explore your new connections. The evening will be hosted and emceed by drag queen and fellow sapphic Coco Bardot. Tickets are $35 and include one cocktail, light snacks, and as many four-minute dates as you can fit into two hours.
Cuff'd In Cabaret: Bisexy Vday Edition
Friday, February 17, 7 p.m.
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
End your Valentine's week with this queer-run, live dating game show presented by UchneLigans Productions. Inspired by the popular 1960s classic Dating Game show, one dater will blindly court three contenders through questions and mini-games led by the hosts, real-life married couple Shanel Hughes and Uche Ohaya. This special "Bisexy Vday Edition" will include individuals who all identify as bisexual, with a male dater and both male and female contestants. Help him choose one lucky winner to take out on a date while you enjoy an on-site food truck and a full bar. Between rounds of the game show, expect standup comedy and drag. Early-bird tickets are available for $12 until February 12; then regular tickets are $15. There's also an option for a $25 ticket, which includes admission to both Cuff'd In Cabaret and UchneLigans's Funky Fresh Friday concert on February 24. That's one way to secure a second date!