FAN EXPO Denver's Guest List Grows

There have been fans who held the opinion that Denver's own Comic Con languished just a bit in the last couple of years of its existence pre-pandemic: fewer celebrity guests, a greater reliance on authors unrelated to the comic, sci-fi and fantasy genres, and so on. Those fans — and everyone excited about the Halloween-weekend debut of FAN EXPO Denver — were undoubtedly pleased to see the roster of guests continue to build over the past few weeks.
Some thought that the long-awaited and considerable list of comic-related guests released last month was the cherry on the big-nerd sundae of convention goodness that FAN EXPO is bringing to the Mile High City. But that list, exciting as it was for comic fans, wasn't all that was left to reveal.
The lineup was already impressive, leading off with the inimitable William Shatner. More Star Trek royalty followed, as did stars from other sci-fi franchises like the Star Wars series The Mandalorian and Doctor Who. Then came Marvel and DC film and TV favorites. FAN EXPO Denver was already looking good.
The organizers have continued to add new reasons to attend, from properties like Battlestar Galactica, TV's Lucifer, Wynonna Earp and Flash. Geek wunderkind Felicia Day confirmed she was coming to meet fans. The old fan-favorite NBC show Heroes is making a showing with a couple of cast members. Even the voice actor behind The Brain (Pinky & the Brain) is scheduled to be there, so fans can expect some talk about mouse-style world domination.
And there will still be authors, as there should be at a convention dedicated to fans of story. Many of them are local, which is a bonus for fans. Denver writers like Mario Acevedo (Nymphos of Rocky Flats), Corrine O'Flynn (Ghosts of Witches Past) and former Tattered Cover owner Len Vlahos (Hard Wired) join other sci-fi, fantasy and horror authors waiting to autograph copies of their work. Fans interested in Authors Alley can check out the complete list on the FAN EXPO Denver website.
The recently announced guests for FAN EXPO Denver are below; tickets for the convention are still available on the FAN EXPO Denver website.
- Felicia Day (The Guild)
- Ami Garcia (Lucifer)
- Maurice LaMarche (Pinky & the Brain, Futurama)
- Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica)
- Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica, Blade Runner)
- Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)
- Hayden Panettierre (Heroes)
- Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp, Schitt's Creek)
- Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp)
- DB Woodside (Lucifer)