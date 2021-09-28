Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Anime and Cosplay

FAN EXPO Denver's Guest List Grows

September 28, 2021 5:55AM

These four teaming up? Now, there's a show to watch.
These four teaming up? Now, there's a show to watch. Fan Expo HQ
click to enlarge These four teaming up? Now, there's a show to watch. - FAN EXPO HQ
These four teaming up? Now, there's a show to watch.
Fan Expo HQ

There have been fans who held the opinion that Denver's own Comic Con languished just a bit in the last couple of years of its existence pre-pandemic: fewer celebrity guests, a greater reliance on authors unrelated to the comic, sci-fi and fantasy genres, and so on. Those fans — and everyone excited about the Halloween-weekend debut of FAN EXPO Denver — were undoubtedly pleased to see the roster of guests continue to build over the past few weeks.

Some thought that the long-awaited and considerable list of comic-related guests released last month was the cherry on the big-nerd sundae of convention goodness that FAN EXPO is bringing to the Mile High City. But that list, exciting as it was for comic fans, wasn't all that was left to reveal.

The lineup was already impressive, leading off with the inimitable William Shatner. More Star Trek royalty followed, as did stars from other sci-fi franchises like the Star Wars series The Mandalorian and Doctor Who. Then came Marvel and DC film and TV favorites. FAN EXPO Denver was already looking good.

The organizers have continued to add new reasons to attend, from properties like Battlestar Galactica, TV's Lucifer, Wynonna Earp and Flash. Geek wunderkind Felicia Day confirmed she was coming to meet fans. The old fan-favorite NBC show Heroes is making a showing with a couple of cast members. Even the voice actor behind The Brain (Pinky & the Brain) is scheduled to be there, so fans can expect some talk about mouse-style world domination.

And there will still be authors, as there should be at a convention dedicated to fans of story. Many of them are local, which is a bonus for fans. Denver writers like Mario Acevedo (Nymphos of Rocky Flats), Corrine O'Flynn (Ghosts of Witches Past) and former Tattered Cover owner Len Vlahos (Hard Wired) join other sci-fi, fantasy and horror authors waiting to autograph copies of their work. Fans interested in Authors Alley can check out the complete list on the FAN EXPO Denver website.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


The recently announced guests for FAN EXPO Denver are below; tickets for the convention are still available on the FAN EXPO Denver website. 
  • Felicia Day (The Guild)
  • Ami Garcia (Lucifer)
  • Maurice LaMarche (Pinky & the Brain, Futurama)
  • Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica)
  • Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica, Blade Runner)
  • Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)
  • Hayden Panettierre (Heroes)
  • Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp, Schitt's Creek)
  • Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp)
  • DB Woodside (Lucifer)
FAN EXPO Denver runs October 29 to 31 at the Colorado Convention Center. For tickets and more information on all the convention has to offer, see the event website.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.
Contact: Teague Bohlen

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation