Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Fashion

Fashion Designer Brooks Luby Looks to Break the Rules at Fashion West

March 25, 2022 7:00AM

Brooks Luby of Brook Ltd
Brooks Luby of Brook Ltd EJ Carr
Fashion designer Brooks Luby calls herself a quiet rebel. She hasn't always been about making clothes her own way, but over her decades-long career, she's found satisfaction in experimenting with new ways to create garments as well as sticking to traditional methods.

"When you study fashion, you're taught to make things that people will want to buy. I'm just making things that I want to make," she says.

Luby's designs with Brooks Ltd are hard to pin down to a particular style. Her career as a Denver fashion designer and occasional shop owner began in the mid-’70s. She's been known for special-occasion and sophisticated casual wear with unexpected details that have become her signature.

She says her clientele is multi-generational. "Because I've been around for so long, I have an older generation now bringing their children in to have the experience of working with a designer," Luby says. "It educates them about quality clothes and creates a bonding moment for them."

Her latest creations focus on repurposing materials, aligning herself with the slow fashion movement, which spotlights the sustainability of high-quality clothes that are made to last. "When people come in, I show them how I use a piece of leftover fabric and piece things together to make it interesting. Then the clothing becomes a treasured item they will want to keep because there's a story behind it," she explains.
click to enlarge Brooks Ltd Design - HARDY KLAHOLD
Brooks Ltd Design
Hardy Klahold
To fuel her new mission to reuse fabrics, she began asking people to bring her clothes and tablecloths they were going to throw out or donate. "A lot of people have tablecloths they spent a lot of money on or were handed down from people who are no longer here and they don't use them. I make something out of it for them and it has sentimental value. I think people want to wear clothes that mean something. At least those are the people I want to attract," Luby says.

Another technique she's been using recently is draping and making clothes that are one-size-fits-all because they don't conform to a specific pattern. "I let the fabric speak to me and do what it wants to do on a three-dimensional body," she says.

For Luby, it's another opportunity to create clothes with staying power and that are still wearable even if someone's body changes over time. It also highlights Luby's instincts for creating unique items that showcase the designer's vision. "I let the fabric hang how it wants and shape it and sew it that way. It comes out interesting and can't be repeated because there's no pattern. It lets me cast away the rules I've had my whole career," she says.

Those "rules" include designs she's created in the past, cut from patterns she worked to perfect over the years. Luby enjoys mixing the two styles together. "I have an aesthetic that's pretty eclectic," she comments, adding that she feels there's always a place for having a plain sheath dress, then dressing it up with a bold jacket.

Most recently, she's been gearing up for a show at Fashion West on Sunday, March 27, where a collection of designers will showcase one standout design on a model and then host a pop-up store for purchase. Luby says she doesn't do a lot of fashion shows, but she's excited about the piece she created for this one.
click to enlarge Brooks Ltd Design - HARDY KLAHOLD
Brooks Ltd Design
Hardy Klahold
Luby isn't exactly a stranger to fashion shows. At the age of forty, she became a breast cancer survivor and was asked to be the exclusive designer for a series of fashion shows for other survivors. "Right after my surgery, the most important thing for me was to go to work," she says. "I wanted to be thought of as the same person I was before breast cancer. When I did clothes for other survivors, I made regular clothes for them. I wanted to be respected for my knowledge as a fashion designer rather than a cancer survivor."

Her clothes took on a special meaning for the women who walked the runway, empowering them with confidence and equal treatment. "I was lucky to dress women going through that experience," she says. "It's devastating when you're going through chemo and losing your hair. Being invited to walk the runway and have your hair and makeup done makes you feel like a woman again. It's very emotional."

She notes that going through cancer is the type of crisis that changes people, in the same way she feels the pandemic has changed people. For Luby, the COVID-19 shutdown meant getting more creative and listening to her own voice more. "I follow my own rules now and don't worry about other people's rules," she says.

Part of that means working by made-to-measure, appointment-only rules in her LoDo district atelier, and making the type of clothes she wants to. "People used to come to me to make something specific for them, but that doesn't work for me anymore, because it stifles my creativity," she explains. "I ask them what they like, and I sketch what I think will look good on them. I think people have to trust the designer they ask to make their clothes. It's a deep-educated experience that I share with people."
click to enlarge Brook Ltd Design - HARDY KLAHOLD
Brook Ltd Design
Hardy Klahold
She adds that she doesn't want her designs put in a box and labeled a certain style. "I've tried to put myself in one direction," she says, "and it wasn't a fit for me, because I have too many things I like to do."

Luby's clothes have always brought a little something different, whether it's edgy or whimsical. She feels the time is right for people who want to express themselves and wear high-quality fashion.

"Because of the pandemic, people are dressing more to what they want to wear and what's comfortable as opposed to what fashion dictates," she says. "I'm trying to ride that wave, and I'm having a really good time doing it."

Brooks Ltd will be at Fashion West, 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27, ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th Street, Denver. Find tickets, $25-$240, and more information at fashionwest.org.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kastle Waserman is a freelance contributor to Westword covering music and culture. Prior to Denver, she lived in Los Angeles and worked as a staff editor/reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering music, nightclubs, lifestyles and fashion. She’s been published in the New York Post, Women’s Wear Daily and Fodor’s Travel Books.
Contact: Kastle Waserman

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation