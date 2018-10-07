Feral Mountain Moving Into Flesher-Hinton Building After Successful Crowdfunding Campaign

What the Flesher-Hinton building would look like once Feral Mountain Co. moves in.

It's official: Feral Mountain Co. will have a new home in the historic Flesher-Hinton building on Tennyson Street after a successful crowdfunding campaign to pay for buildout of a new store.

As Westword previously reported, the shop was pushed out of its spot at 4320 Tennyson, thanks to a new condo development that will be built on the spot now occupied by the old bungalow that housed the original Feral. The store, which is now closed, will move down Tennyson Street to an old theater at 3936 Tennyson that was home to Flesher-Hinton Music Co. until 2015; Feral owner Jimmy Funkhouser submitted plans for the new store to the city on October 5.

That's after the monthlong crowdfunding campaign exceeded its goal of $95,000 on October 4, raising $98,850 from 566 supporters.