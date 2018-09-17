Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

The Queen City of the Plains is constantly abuzz with entertainments to suit every sort of budget — even the most nonexistent kind. If you're the type of Denverite who fancies free concerts, storytelling shows, unicorn-riddled art exhibits or a daylong celebration of Mexican beer — and what a joyless scold you must be if you don't! — the next few days have plenty of exciting opportunities in store, and this weekend is a real bonanza, with Doors Open Denver, an architectural extravaganza. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Jonathan Monaghan

Jonathan Monaghan's Synthetic Mythologies: Opening Reception

Tuesday, September 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design (RMCAD)

Refracting tech-age anxieties through a baroque, fantastical prism — pearlescent unicorns are a recurrent motif, for example — the artwork of multimedia artist Jonathan Monaghan seeks foreboding truths hidden in eye-pleasing imagery. Rendered on prints and animated digital videos, Monaghan's latest exhibit, Synthetic Mythologies, alights upon the Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design's Philip J. Steele Gallery, kicking off with an opening reception on Tuesday, September 18, and closing on Friday, November 16. In addition to displaying his work, Monaghan will be appearing at the reception to present "Fear, Myth, and Decadence in the Digital Age," the first outing of RMCAD's Fictions lecture series of the fall. And should the gallery whet your appetite for more of Monaghan's inspired weirdness, he'll be screening shorts at the SUPERNOVA Outdoor Digital Animation Festival on Thursday, September 20. Visit RMCAD's events calendar to learn more about Synthetic Mythologies.

CU Faculty Tuesdays: From Hungary to Czechoslovakia

Tuesday, September 18, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall

Take a musical tour through Central Europe with members of the University of Colorado Boulder's individually esteemed and collectively synergistic piano faculty at yet another free concert. Join professors and pianists Margaret McDonald, Suyeon Kim, Hsiao-Ling Lin, Mutsumi Moteki and Jeremy Reger for a round-robin performance of one of the liveliest compositions ever written for the keys, Johannes Brahms's "Hungarian Dances," followed by Antonín Dvorják's "Piano Quintet No. 2," interpreted by McDonald along with cellist David Requiro, violist Erika Eckert and violinists Charles Wetherbee and Károly Schranz. Visit the CU Presents events calendar for a live stream of the performance, as well as more details.