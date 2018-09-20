Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Five Free)

The official end of summer may have finally arrived, but Denver's creative community shows no signs of cooling down along with the changing seasons. The Mile High City is ripe with affordable entertainments this weekend. Each of the events listed below – be they movie screenings, comedy shows, or concerts – charge less than $10 for admission (fine print notwithstanding). Keep reading for the ten best events in Denver for $10 and under this weekend, and take heart that half of them are free.

Vinyl Jeopardy

Thursday, September 20, 7 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Syntax Physic Opera

$5

A tuneful challenge for sharp ears and sharper minds, Vinyl Jeopardy is a mashup of trivia games and dance parties hosted by Best of Denver award-winning DJ Erin Stereo. Test your musical knowledge in segments like "name that tune" or "who's sampled" in a fun-filled evening that more than earns the moniker "smart-pants dance party." This month, Erin Stereo is joined by guest DJ Sara Splatter, along with her crates of '80s favorites. September's celebration also includes a pop-up record store offering unbeatable deals (four albums for $10) and a chance to support KGNU Community Radio, who will receive all the proceeds from sales. The party starts at 7 p.m. and admission costs $5 at the door. Find out more on Syntax Physic Opera's Facebook events page.

CU Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band: Bernstein at 100

Thursday, September 20, 7:30 p.m.

Macky Auditorium

Free

Colorado's classical music community has been honoring the centenary of the legendary Leonard Bernstein all summer long, and the celebrations aren't stopping now that school's back in session. The University of Colorado's Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band are certainly still feeling the Bernstein, and its members are paying tribute to the late American composer with a concert program full of songs from some of his grandest theatrical works. Beginning with "Slava!" and continuing with "The Suite from "Candide" before concluding with "Three Dance Episodes" from On the Town, the performance highlights both Bernstein's versatility as a composer and the fine musicianship of the student ensembles. Like many CU Presents classical concerts, admission to Bernstein at 100 is free; visit CU Presents' events calendar for more details or a link to watch a live stream of the show.