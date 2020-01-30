Five Things to Do for Free in Denver This Weekend

Let there be light! This weekend's free events are all about light...and enlightenment. After eight weeks of illuminating the city, the Mile High Tree will finally go dark after the last show on Friday, January 31; catch it while you can tonight and tomorrow in Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. But downtown won't be dark long: On Saturday, February 1, the Denver Theatre District’s Night Lights Denver will debut new works on the side of the D&F Tower at 1601 Arapahoe Street, created by artists Corin Hewitt, Kathy Rose, Kate Casanova, John Roemer, Natascha Seidneck and Lauryn Siegel.

Keep reading for five more enlightening — and free — things to do around town.

James Niehues, The Man Behind the Maps

Thursday, January 30, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

1821 Blake Street, Denver

You've seen his work — trail maps of ski resorts across the country — and now you can meet the artist behind those maps. James Niehues will be signing copies of The Man Behind the Maps, his book that includes over 200 ski-resort trail maps hand-painted during his thirty-year career. He'll also do a Q&A with Colorado Sun writer Jason Blevins at this free event in the gallery at the Dairy Block. Find out more here.

A decades' worth of innovation on display Wright Retrospective

Final Friday Open House

Friday, January 31, 6 to 9 p.m.

1821 Blake Street, Dairy Block

The Dairy Block has become a major entertainment draw in Denver, and it's going to be hopping on this final Friday with a free market and a closing bash at 1821 Blake Street. The gallery is hosting a five-day pop-up exhibit, The Wright Retrospective, which celebrates innovative and inspired products that were Wright Award contenders over the past decade. Coinciding with the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show, the display includes works by recognized outdoor companies from across the Rocky Mountain region; if you miss the party, it will be up through February 1.



’80s Dance Party

Friday, January 31, 9:30 p.m. to close

Colfax Sports & Brew, 2239 East Colfax Avenue

This is your chance to dance. Colfax Sports & Brew, which moved into the former home of Three Lions last year, will host its first ’80s Dance Party on January 31; the party will continue every Friday, with happy-hour specials all night, a live DJ and no cover. Everybody dance now! Find out more here.

Cabo Beach Party

Saturday, February 1, 5 to 7 p.m.

Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder Street

It may be the dead of winter, but this weekend should be pretty lively, with nice weather and a tropical party at Lola. Look for beachy cocktails and buckets of cerveza, as well as food specials including ceviches, aguachiles, tiraditos and nachos; listen to live tunes from DJ CRL CRRLL. Come dressed in your favorite beach getup and get a shot or cerveza on Lola. Admission is free; find out more at loladenver.com.

Littleton Indivisible: Immigration Policy

Sunday, February 2, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Bemis Library, 6014 South Datura Street, Littleton

U.S. Senate candidate Michelle Warren, who's a consultant with the D.C.-based National Immigration Forum, the advocacy and strategic engagement director for the Christian Community Development Association, and the author of The Power of Proximity, Moving Beyond Awareness to Action, will offer her views on immigration, then take questions at this meeting of Littleton Indivisible, a community group working toward equality and social justice. Listen and learn.

And a bonus through February:

Ava DuVernay's When They See Us

Sunday, February 2, 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder

The NAACP Boulder County is marking Black History Month with screenings of When They See Us, Ava DuVernay's original Netflix series focusing on the true story of the Central Park Five, every Sunday in February. The film will be followed by a presentation and/or panel discussion presented in partnership with the Korey Wise Innocence Project. The series is free, but seating is limited; get tickets through Eventbrite.



Know of a great free event in or around Denver? We'll be updating this list over the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.