Ten Tattoo Shops Celebrating Friday the 13th With Inky Deals

Friday the 13th is back, and tattoo lovers will be lining up for some cheap ink. If you're headed to these Denver shops, you must be at least eighteen, with an ID; these deals are first come, first served. Bring cash. And don't forget to tip. Here are ten tattoo shops celebrating Friday the 13th:

Certified Tattoo offers Friday the 13th deals — but only at its Lakewood location. Courtesy of Certified Tattoo

Certified Tattoo

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8025 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Certified Tattoo will be taking all customers who are in line by 8 p.m. This isn't the shop's first rodeo: Designs will be available to view on Friday, pre-drawn flash tattoos will cost $20, and, by the way, you can pick an unlimited number of tats. The deals are at the Lakewood location only.

Clean Slate Tattoo and Piercing

Noon to 9 p.m.

6620 South Broadway, Centennial

At this shop down south, three participating artists have each drawn a custom flash sheet, but once a design is picked, it's gone. Flash sheets are online now for perusal, so check ’em out and get there early.

EXPAND Crimson Hilt is offering $20 flash pieces. Courtesy of Crimson Hilt Tattoo

Crimson Hilt Tattoo

10 a.m. to midnight

2907 East Colfax Avenue

Once again, Crimson Hilt is ready for Friday the 13th, with $20 black-and-white pieces for you to choose from and add to your leg or arm collection. No alterations will be allowed; the shop only takes cash.

Dreamscape Piercing and Tattoo

Noon to 9 p.m.

474 Malley Drive, Northglenn

Dreamscape is offering $13 tattoos on Friday, with a mandatory $20 minimum tip. Art will be posted to the shop's Facebook's page. All piercings will be 13 percent off.

Endless Ink Tattoo & Piercing

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

7507 East 36th Avenue, Unit 120

With $13 tattoos and $13 basic piercings, you can make all your Friday the 13th dreams come true. There will be seven artists and two piercers working all day; designs are available for viewing now on the shop's Facebook page.

Epiphany Tattoo

10 a.m. to close

15254 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora

Looks like Epiphany will be hosting Friday the 13th deals, but they're keeping the details quiet until then. The shop did post a teaser video on its Facebook page last week, so we know something is in the works!

Lifetime Tattoo

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1510 East Colfax Avenue

Lifetime Tattoo offers a variety of deals, including pre-drawn art and originals. Tattoos are limited to one per customer and can only be drawn on legs and arms. Check out the flash board on Thursday night on the shop's Instagram.

Aurora's Mad Alchemist is offering both tattoo and piercing deals on Friday the 13th. Courtesy of Mad Alchemist Tattoo & Piercing

Mad Alchemist Tattoo

9 a.m. to 3 a.m.

994 South Peoria Street, Aurora

This go-around, Mad Alchemist is going all out — once again charging only $31 for its Friday the 13th tattoos. The shop stays open until 3 a.m. and offers ten pages of flash art to choose from, with more than 280 designs. The Mad Alchemist also has a call-back system and backup voucher if the artists can't get you in. While you're there, enjoy free soda.

Marion Street Tattoo

9 a.m. to midnight

2823 East Colfax Avenue

No stranger to the Friday the 13th game, Marion Street Tattoo will be offering $20 all-black tattoos. It's first come, first served, arms and legs only, with plenty of pre-drawn pieces to choose from. Bring cash.

Nocturnal Tattoo 2

1 to 10 p.m.

2049 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

With prices starting at $31 for flash specials, these deals will be first come, first served at the Lakewood shop. Check out the flash sheet on Nocturnal Tattoo 2's Facebook page.

