Art Attack: Fourteen New Shows for the Last First Friday of 2020

What's up in galleries in the thick of the holiday season? Just what you'd think: art, in all its sizes and varieties, for sale. Small-works shows and affordable art galore, not to mention a few shows that you view from outdoors, but where you can still purchase works that catch your eye, like that doggie in the window. Give in to the season of art-to-buy. Here's where to get started, in person and/or online:



EXPAND Noah Travis Phillips, "Light My Pyre," as seen from the street at Lane Meyer Projects. Lane Meyer Projects

Noah Travis Phillips, "Light My Pyre"

LMP PDA, Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

Through December 14

Noah Travis Phillips presents "Light My Pyre," a grid of visual semiotics that can be interpreted in countless ways, now in the window vitrine at Lane Meyer Projects through mid-December. As always, all works shown in the 24/7 display are for sale, and in this case, the artist will contribute 100 percent of sales to Wildlands Restoration Volunteers.

Mel Tanner, "The Hex," as seen through the window at Understudy. Photo by Annie Geimer

Lumonics Mind Spa, Light Intersection

Through January 30

In the spirit of the season, Understudy joins the rest of downtown Denver in mounting annual holiday lighting displays with its own burst of neon-bright color, provided by the light sculptures of the Lumonics Mind Spa. Created by the late husband-and-wife team of Mel and Dorothy Tanner, the series of works will be on view, fishbowl-style, through the end of January.

EXPAND Peter Olson, "Jesus Bottles." Peter Olson, Michael Warren Contemporary

Holiday Art Market

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

Through December 24

Whether you are a collector or just shopping for one, Michael Warren Contemporary’s art market, comprising high-profile works selling for $1,000 or less (and much of it under $500), is a great place to start looking this holiday season. The gallery is open daily, right up to Christmas Eve.

B.A.A. members muse on sheep and things that remind them of Boulder at the Museum of Boulder. Courtesy of the Boulder Art Association

The BAAaaa Show: In & Around Boulder

Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder

December 3 through February 1

Virtual Reception TBA

Members of the Boulder Art Association played a word game with the organization’s acronym — BAA — as the muse for The BAAaaa Show: In & Around Boulder at the Museum of Boulder. Each participant was invited to create two works for the exhibition: one depicting sheep and, for good measure, another inspired by the sights and pleasures of Boulder itself — hence the second half of the title. Check back for news of a December virtual reception, or just come visit, masked and ready.

EXPAND Get your second volume of the Tilt West Journal on December 3. Cover art by Anthony Garcia, Sr., courtesy of Tilt West

Tilt West Journal: Art and Community

Volume Two Release, December 3

Denver cultural roundtable Tilt West is dropping the second volume of its companion journal, this one focusing on the theme of “Art and Community” through the eyes of creative people giving back in the metro area. There are two ways to enjoy the publication: digitally, at journal.tiltwest.org, on or after the publication date of December 3, or as a print edition, $30 (includes shipping and tax, order online here).

EXPAND Detail of "Food," by Suzanne Theodora White, in the Emerging Vision: Biennial Student Show. at CPAC. Suzanne Theodora White

Biennial Student Show: Emerging Vision

Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street

Through January 2

Virtual Opening Reception via Zoom: Friday, December 4, 5:30 p.m., register online in advance

CPAC honors up-and-coming photographers from across the nation in an exhibition curated by Nate Larson, Chair of Photography at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore. New ideas and photographic media get kicked around in this exciting display, along with political, conceptual and documentary themes.

EXPAND Jen Starling, "Soulmates." Jen Starling

Little Contemporary: Small Works, From Big Artists

Circa Building, 1615 Platte Street

December 4 through January 29

Pop-up art windows are the rage, or at least one of the ways galleries and artists are getting around the hurdles of live art-viewing in the age of COVID. Here’s another to add to your list: Little Contemporary, curated by Brett Matarazzo, places small works by more than twenty Denver artists in the windows of the Circa Building, at the foot of the Highland Bridge on Platte Street, where the art can be accessed any time, day or night.

Josh Blue,The Zoom Call

Judith Grey, What we see

Heather Bartunek in the Treasure Chest

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

December 4 through December 20

Not only is Josh Blue a nationally known comic who cracks wise about everything (including living with cerebral palsy and the stereotyping of people with disabilities), but also an artist. Blue is guesting at Pirate’s last show of 2020, sharing the space with associate member/installationist Judith Grey and, in the Treasure Chest, painter Heather Bartunek.

Small Wonders

Edge Gallery Virtual Member Show

Edge will be closed throughout December, but its Small Wonders holiday show will be up online at a link to be shared December 4, where you’ll be able to buy directly from co-op artists. But don’t worry: Edge will be back with a spankin’ new invitational show, The Presence of Water, on January 1!

EXPAND A metal fish assemblage by Michelle Lamb, for Metalmorphosis at Core New Art Space. Michelle Lamb

Michelle Lamb, Metalmorphosis

Claudia Roulier, After Midnight

Works by Susie Biehl

Rochelle Dammel, Into Nature, in the Annex

Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

December 4 through December 20

Artist Reception: Friday, December 11, 6 to 9 p.m.

Closing Reception: Friday, December 18, 6 to 9 p.m.

For its last show of the year, Core bundles three fun member shows by artists known for their work with found objects, painting and other media, with a display by landscape painter Rochelle Dammel, who is renting out the Annex space. If you’re not out and about, hit Core’s virtual member show store for last-minute shopping.

A Bibelot Show sampler of small, affordable artworks. Kym Bloom, Kanon Collective

Bibelot 2020

Kanon Collective, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

December 4 through January 2

Opening Reception: Friday, December 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

Bibelot, a French word meaning a small object of curiosity, beauty or rarity, perfectly describes the annual Bibelot small-works show mounted by Kanon Collective. The holiday-ready kitchen-sink selection of artworks no more than twelve inches wide is huge and affordable for the holidays, and opens on First Friday at the Art Hub in Lakewood, where some neighboring galleries are following the trend of holiday-season small-works shows. For the record, the show was juried by moi.

Small Works Exhibition

40 West Gallery, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood

December 4 through December 19

Opening Reception: Friday, December 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

Along with other galleries in the 40 West ’hood, 40 West Gallery is going with small works for the holidays; every piece is a foot square or smaller, frame or mounting included. See it in person or virtually.

EXPAND Dan Drossman, "The Great Freshness is Coming." Dan Drossman

Dan Drossman, Silent Things

Garage at Bitfactory, 851 Santa Fe Drive

Friday, December 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 5, noon to 4 p.m.

Artist Dan Drossman, fresh from New York City, draws inspiration from his own battle with chronic pain, resulting in a mixture of abstract, graffiti and cartooning in various media, including painting, drawing and collage.

A still life of Christmas ornaments by Samantha Buller. Samantha Buller, Abend Gallery

Thirtieth Annual Holiday Miniatures Show

Abend Gallery, 1261 Delaware Street

December 5 through January 9

Show goes live online at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5, or visit by appointment only at 303-355-0950

Abend brings back the annual Holiday Miniatures Show on a virtual platform, and it's a show stuffed full of tiny representational art pieces priced for gift-giving. Dozens of artists who work with the gallery are participating in the exhibition’s thirtieth year, contributing mini landscapes, still lifes, portraits, animal imagery and more. Sweets for the sweet.

