Eight Things for Art Lovers to Do This Week in Denver

Month of Photography 2019 remains on a roll this weekend, with numerous gallery openings, including such MoP signature shows as Ghostly Traces, debuting with a reception on Thursday, March 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Myhren Gallery, and the doubleheader of Delirium, Three Visions and NEST, which kicks off on Saturday, March 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at RedLine. Find details for both on our list of must-see MoP shows, and check out the wealth of smaller ones also opening this weekend and beyond at the easy-to-use MoP website. And there’s a whole other direction to go at galleries around town that are bypassing the photographic focus in March. Here are eight ways to see every other medium under the sun.

Collective Misnomer: Roger Beebe

Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax, 312 East Colfax Avenue

Wednesday, March 6, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

$10 or pay what you can, at the door (cash preferred), no one turned awa.y

Adán de la Garza’s Collective Misnomer experimental film series landed a major coup in March by welcoming cross-country traveler and notable filmmaker Roger Beebe to Denver for an evening of greatest hits that span a gamut between Super 8, simultaneous multi-projector works and wry films with underground themes.

Continue Reading

EXPAND Maria Molteni and ArtLab interns action painting at PlatteForum. Courtesy of PlatteForum

AB Exorcism! Applied Action Painting and Inverted Arenas

PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis Street

March 7 through 23

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 7, 6 to 8 p.m.

For its latest art-making project, PlatteForum paired ArtLab high school interns with resident artist Maria Molteni, who led the kids through some mid-century art-and-social history lessons and a hands-on tutorial in Abstract Expressionism that involved setting them loose to action-paint in a cloth-covered environment. The DIY painted cloth has since been cut up and turned into athletic apparel, evoking backstories of Nike sweatshops.

EXPAND Ana Benaroya, ”Cross-Eyed,” 2019, spray paint, acrylic and oil on canvas. Ana Benaroya. Gildar Gallery

A Little Tenderness

Gildar Gallery, 82 South Broadway

March 7 through April 13

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 7, 6 to 9 p.m.

Gildar Gallery's new group show A Little Tenderness reflects the jungle of relationships and intimacy through the eyes of seven artists working with figurative imagery. From Ana Benaroya’s hungry merging faces in embrace to Molly Bounds’s pathos-filled illustration of a lonely woman alone on a bed, the stories told here run hot and cold, hidden in shadows.

EXPAND Elena Gunderson, "Brooding Genie." Elena Gunderson

Elena Gunderson, Dirty Laundry

Sally Centigrade, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

Thursday, March 7, 6 to 10 p.m.

Scott Bailey of Sally Centigrade says the popsurreal and lowbrow gallery will be slowing down with only four shows this year, while amping up artists' participation in their own exhibitions by encouraging them to create installations. The first, showcasing Denver artist Elena Gunderson, will go down in a “grab and go” evening with a fashion show of hand-painted Gunderson apparel, live painting and art, including watercolors, leather jackets and sunglasses, displayed unframed on clotheslines, begging to be purchased.

Women in Art at Women in Kind

Women In Kind, 3899 Jackson Street

Friday, March 8, 6 to 9 p.m.

$10

Art and International Women's Day come together to benefit Denver’s Mi Casa Resource Center in a juried exhibit of works by women artists exploring women’s issues reflected in this year’s IWD theme of “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change.” As a benefit, the evening will have a party atmosphere, with root beer floats courtesy of Sweet Action and Bruz Beers and a cash bar hosted by Rising Sun Distillery.

EXPAND Rochelle Dammel, “A New Season.” Rochelle Dammel

Rochelle Dammel and Alissa Davies, Cultivation

Jean Smith and Annette Coleman, Positioned

Core New Art Space, 900 Santa Fe Drive

March 8 through 24

Opening Reception: Friday, March 8, 6 to 9 p.m.

Collectors Night: Friday, March 15, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Closing Receptions: Sunday, March 24, 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Painters Rochelle Dammel and Alissa Davies pair up in Core’s main gallery with two sets of well-matched abstracts, while clay artist Jean Smith and mixed-media experimenter Annette Coleman hold forth in the Annex, offering a blend of ceramic wall installations and a rash of three-dimensional feather sculptures hanging from the ceiling. Smith will also offer a trunk show of her hand-beaded jewelry on three dates: March 23, from noon to 5 p.m.; March 24, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.; and March 27, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Black-and-white photography by Robert Newman and Keith Oelschlager’s painting, “Antoine’s.” Valkarie Gallery

Keith Oelschlager and Robert Newman, The Way Back Home

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

Through March 31

Opening Reception: Saturday, March 9, at 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Place is everything in the paired works of painter Keith Oelschlager, who renders nostalgic sites in Denver and other cities, and photographer Robert Newman, whose own black-and-white cityscapes are all about form, shadows and patterns in architecture in a changing urban center.

Ericka Harrsch, installation view of Under the Same Sky … We Dream (2017). Courtesy of Ericka Harrsch

Eyes on Erika Harrsch: Under the Same Sky…We Dream

Hamilton Building, Level Four, Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

March 10 through November 17

Born in Mexico City and now based in New York, artist Erika Harrsch has tailored her multimedia installation Under the Same Sky… We Dream to a space at the Denver Art Museum with pointedly perfect timing; first exhibited in 2017, the participatory statement piece takes on the rising issues faced by immigrants and Dreamers. Surrounded by video projections of clouds in motion, viewers are invited to sit among the same military-style mattresses and mylar blankets offered to undocumented children in border detention centers. Walk a mile in their shoes.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, see our 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.