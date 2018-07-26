Eight Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

What do you mean there's nothing to do in Denver? Art is going strong in spaces both alternative and traditional, in town and up in the high country, all weekend long. Here's where to go to find it.

EXPAND Derrick Adams. “Boxhead #3,” mixed media, 2014. MCA Denver, courtesy of Tilton Gallery

Derrick Adams Artist Talk

Holiday Event Center, 2644 West 32nd Avenue

Thursday, July 26, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Admission: $5 to $15 at eventbrite.com

Afrofuturist Derrick Adams, whose solo exhibit Transmission is now on display at MCA Denver through August 26, will be in town for a public conversation with his friend, Brooklyn critic Antwaun Sargent, to discuss his take on racial identity in the present as a dialectical culture clash between historical roots and the technological future. It helps if you’ve already seen the work in Transmission, but if you haven’t, you’ll want to make a beeline back to MCA after you’ve heard why and how he made it.

Teresa Booth Brown, “Audacious,” 2018, oil and collage on wood panel. Teresa Booth Brown, Michael Warren Contemporary

Teresa Booth Brown and Elizabeth Ferrill

Artists of the Roaring Fork

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

Through September 1

Opening Reception: Thursday, July 26, 6 to 8 p.m.

Michael Warren’s summer showcase of artists working in the Roaring Fork Valley is anchored by concurrent solo exhibits by Teresa Booth Brown and Elizabeth Ferrill, who both spend time working in Snowmass, with visual support from some of their talented high-country neighbors. Robert Brinker, Eden Keil, Sara Ransford, Andrew Roberts-Gray and Allison Stewart round out the gallery for a show with a little bit of everything. If you can’t make it this week, there will be additional receptions on August 3 and August 17, in conjunction with the Art District on Santa Fe First and Third Friday events.