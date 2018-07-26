Eight Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

What do you mean there's nothing to do in Denver? Art is going strong in spaces both alternative and traditional, in town and up in the high country, all weekend long. Here's where to go to find it.
Derrick Adams Artist Talk
Holiday Event Center, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
Thursday, July 26, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Admission: $5 to $15 at eventbrite.com
Afrofuturist Derrick Adams, whose solo exhibit Transmission is now on display at MCA Denver through August 26, will be in town for a public conversation with his friend, Brooklyn critic Antwaun Sargent, to discuss his take on racial identity in the present as a dialectical culture clash between historical roots and the technological future. It helps if you’ve already seen the work in Transmission, but if you haven’t, you’ll want to make a beeline back to MCA after you’ve heard why and how he made it.
Teresa Booth Brown and Elizabeth Ferrill
Artists of the Roaring Fork
Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive
Through September 1
Opening Reception: Thursday, July 26, 6 to 8 p.m.
Michael Warren’s summer showcase of artists working in the Roaring Fork Valley is anchored by concurrent solo exhibits by Teresa Booth Brown and Elizabeth Ferrill, who both spend time working in Snowmass, with visual support from some of their talented high-country neighbors. Robert Brinker, Eden Keil, Sara Ransford, Andrew Roberts-Gray and Allison Stewart round out the gallery for a show with a little bit of everything. If you can’t make it this week, there will be additional receptions on August 3 and August 17, in conjunction with the Art District on Santa Fe First and Third Friday events.
Mai Wyn Schantz, Magnetic North
Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street in Golden
July 26 through October 21
Public Opening: Friday, July 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FAC admission: $5 to $8
Artist/gallerist Mai Wyn Schantz takes time out from running Mai Wyn Fine Art and working in the studio for a solo show of her own at Foothills. Schantz, who humorously calls her own work “the most cliché imagery you can produce in Colorado — aspens + sunsets + elk,” does that with style and grace, painted in oils on stainless-steel backdrops, creating her unique look. She’s celebrating twenty years of perfecting the technique with new work in each of her signature series, including Landscape, Elements and Trophy paintings, as well as a new series, Extraction.
Sex Drugs Rock & Roll Pop-Up at UMS
Near TRVE Brewing Company, 227 Broadway, #101
Friday, July 27, 6 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 28, and Sunday, July 29, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Though it’s not exactly a completely new idea in Denver — the city’s old guard art community can’t help but remember the Boom truck, a ragtag rolling exhibition that debuted in 2006 with the Denver Art Museum’s Hamilton Building and hit the streets again during the 2008 Democratic National Convention — but an art exhibit in a box truck merges well with the breakout DIY spirit that’s driving artists to open up their houses and garages as art venues. Well, truck galleries are back. Hey Hue, a new organization bent on democratizing art-collecting through better accessibility, will park the Sex Drugs Rock & Roll pop-up in a truck at the 2018 Underground Music Showcase, stocked with more than 100 artworks by more than thirty notable and collectible Denver artists. No work will be priced over $200, and unsold works will remain on sale online at the Hey Hue website. Can't make it to the UMS? Hey Hue will host a second pop-up during First Friday in the Art District on Santa Fe on August 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Adán De La Garza: The Politics of Frequency
Georgia Art Space, 952 Mariposa Street
Opening Reception: Friday, July 27, 7 p.m. to midnight
Saturday, July 28, and Sunday, July 29, 1 to 5 p.m.
Adán De La Garza screening at Untitled: Gregg Deal
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Friday, July 27, 6 to 9 p.m.
Admission: $8 to $13
New-media artist Adán De La Garza, who admits he usually looks out-of-state for venues willing to book his difficult work, is having a banner weekend right here in Denver for a change. Not only will he mount The Politics of Frequency, a sound experiment, in a three-day pop-up at Georgia Art Space, but a selection of his films will screen at the Denver Art Museum on Friday as part of the July Untitled event curated by artist/activist Gregg Deal with an art of protest theme. Presented by Process Reversal, De La Garza’s work will screen at 6 p.m. in the DAM’s lower-level Lewis Sharp Auditorium, followed by a long evening of films by and about Deal. Upstairs, Chicano funk band Los Mochochetes will be jamming, slam poets Suzi Q. Smith and Theo Wilson will share their performance poetry, among other things. Find a complete schedule and lineup on Facebook.
Brenda Biondo, Moving Pictures
Danae Falliers, Re:union
Goodwin Fine Art, 1255 Delaware Street
July 27 through September 8
Opening Reception: Friday, July 27, 6 to 8 p.m.
Photography takes over Goodwin Fine Art for the second half of the summer, with new gallery artist Danae Falliers focusing on horizon lines in altered landscapes and Brenda Biondo continuing her Paper Skies series, the product of folding, cutting and then rephotographing the original print to reveal color-saturated, abstracted light studies. This is a show you can get lost in, and a good companion to the Denver Art Museum’s current show, New Territory: Landscape Photography Today, just around the corner and down the block. Here’s a tip: The reception coincides with the Golden Triangle’s Final Friday celebration. Visit the website for more information.
Art Aspen
Aspen Ice Garden, 233 West Hyman Avenue, Aspen
Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28, noon to 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 29 noon to 6 p.m.
$60 three-day pass, $25 general-admission day pass
It’s a Roaring Fork weekend: Aspen will go cosmopolitan at Art Aspen, a Colorado nod to the big art fairs in cities like Miami and New York. Thirty galleries from across the nation will be hawking the artists they represent, including Denver’s K Contemporary and Boulder’s SmithKlein Gallery. Want to hang with the locals? Red-hot Denver neon artist Scott Young will lead a fair tour on Friday, July 27, at 3:30 p.m. (RSVP to Nicole Shorette at nicole.shorette@urban-expo.com), and his now-famous "Wish You Were Here/Her" neon sculpture, previously seen on the roofs at Rule Gallery and MCA Denver, will be on display. Rub elbows with the high-stakes collectors and see tons of very good art.
