Get Outside: Ten Places to Go Tubing in Colorado

Winter-loving locals would agree that snow tubing is at the top of things you should do this season. Regardless of age or activity level, it’s a fun way to get outside and take in the frosty scenery.
Shlep up sled hills or treat yourself to ski resorts’ lift-serviced lanes. Either way, you’ll be delighted by these ten places to go snow tubing in Colorado:
Colorado Adventure Park
566 County Road #721, Fraser
Colorado Adventure Park covers a variety of terrain. Its groomed hills are rated similar to ski runs — take little ones on the green and leave the double black for the thrill-seekers. Helmets are required for all participants under eighteen, available with your tube rental. Single tubes are $30 per hour ($35 on holidays), and double tubes are $50 per hour ($55 on holidays). Bonus: The magic carpet lift saves you the effort of lugging your tube back up the hill. Concessions include alcoholic beverages and s’mores kits, perfect for a break around the fire pit. Book online and visit Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Copper Mountain
209 Ten Mile Circle, Frisco
Copper Mountain not only offers one of the best season-pass deals among Colorado ski resorts, but it also has tubing hills for the whole family. Pre-book at least a day in advance to get 10 percent off day-of rates, and snag free parking in the Alpine Lot. Jump on the black route bus or walk about seven minutes to the tubing hill in East Village. From there, take a quick ride up the magic carpet lift, then speed down four racing lanes featuring banked curves, exciting jumps and fast straightaways. For children under 36 inches tall, there’s the easy-going Squeal Hill in Critterland, conveniently located next to the tubing hill. Check its website for opening-date updates, as the amenity becomes available in late December.
YMCA of the Rockies - Snow Mountain Ranch
1101 Co Road 53, Granby
Embrace good ol’-fashioned winter fun at YMCA of the Rockies’ Snow Mountain Ranch. Tubing is available with a day pass, priced at $29 for adults and $14 for children ages six through twelve; children five and under get in free. It’s a steal compared to other Colorado snow-tubing spots, especially considering that cross-country skiing and access to the indoor swimming pool and climbing wall are included. The passes also provide admission to one of the best ice skating rinks near Denver. But keep in mind that you’ll be carting your own tube up the hill — there’s no lift or tow rope, so arrive full of energy! Visit the Snow Mountain website for the latest tubing information.
Echo Mountain
19285 CO-103, Idaho Springs
Known for its close proximity to Denver and late-night hours, Echo Mountain extends these perks to city-dwelling snow tubers. Once it opens in December, visitors can enjoy six tubing lanes, complete with a covered conveyor lift for easy access. Only single riders are allowed, though it’s a blast to link up with your group and speed down like a bobsled team. Make the experience even more exciting by visiting at night, with reservations available until 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. This season’s hourly pricing has yet to be announced, but if you’re already thinking about renting helmets, note that they’re $10 apiece. See the Echo Mountain website for opening-day updates and to make reservations.
Adventure Point at Keystone Resort
100 Dercum Square, Keystone
Set at 11,600 feet above sea level, the mountaintop tubing hill at Keystone Resort is the highest in the world. To reach Adventure Point, park in the free River Run Parking Lot, then join the Express Lift Ticket line. After collecting your passes, take the River Run Village gondola to the Dercum Mountain summit. Behind the Kidtopia Snow Fort, you’ll find the six snow-tubing lanes, each spanning 400 to 700 feet in length. Enjoy zooming down the groomed hill, so long as you’re over four years old and 42 inches in height. The attraction opens in mid-December, starting at $19 for one run, or $59 per adult and $40 per child under thirteen if you’re not skiing and don’t yet have a lift ticket. View all rates and make reservations online.
Scott Carpenter Park
1505 30th Street, Boulder
Home to one of the Denver area’s best sledding hills, Scott Carpenter Park is a great pick for families with young children. Its mellow slope won’t allow riders to spin out of control, and although it's set in the heart of town, there isn’t any nearby traffic posing risks. The best part? Visiting is completely free, though you’ll have to shlep the tubes up the hill. Fortunately, views of the Flatirons make the effort more enjoyable.
Yee Haw Tubing Hill at Saddleback Ranch
37350 Co Road 179, Steamboat Springs
About fifteen miles west of Steamboat Springs, the Yee Haw Tubing Hill showcases three groomed runs of varying speeds. Two hours of tubing costs $45 per person over five years old; younger children riding with adults are free. Après tubing, enjoy warm drinks in the lodge and take advantage of other Saddleback Ranch activities, such as snowmobiling or some of the most scenic horseback rides in Colorado. Complete your winter itinerary at Strawberry Park, one of the state’s best hot springs. Book your trip as early as December 17, when the hill is set to open.
Aspen Snowmass
120 Lower, Carriage Way, Snowmass Village
Within Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort, The Meadows at Elk Camp has multiple lift-served tubing lanes that are scheduled to open on December 23. Single and tandem tubes are available to riders more than 38 inches tall. The snowy experience is even more special on Ullr Nights, when the runs are illuminated until 7:30 pm and visitors gather around the bonfire for s’mores and hot chocolate. Unlimited tubing is $46 during daytime operations and $67 on Ullr Nights. The premium pass also grants access to the thrilling alpine coaster, an elevated track that’s more than a mile long and picks up to a speedy 28 miles per hour.
Frisco Adventure Park
621 Recreation Way, Frisco
Opening November 24, the tubing hill at Frisco Adventure Park is segmented into several groomed runs. Each varies in grade and measures an impressive 1,200 feet in length. Thankfully, there’s no need to earn your turn: A magic carpet lift carts tubers back up to the top. Costs vary by day, starting at $32 per person per hour ($25 per hour for Summit County residents and $23 per hour for Frisco residents). View all rates online. If visiting with smaller children, note that a free sledding hill is found adjacent to the attraction.
Coca Cola Tubing Hill at Winter Park Resort
Winter Park Drive, Winter Park
Currently operating at Winter Park Resort, the Coca Cola Tubing Hill offers one of the best winter activities off the ski slopes. Three runs with banked curves allow for a variety of experiences. Race your friends in the fast lane or take the leisurely, winding route to admire the Rocky Mountain views. Riding is open to all visitors more than 36 inches in height. Pricing during peak season (through March 31) is $39 per person per hour, and $34 per person per hour during off-season (April 1 through close). Cosmic tubing is a new experience this season, allowing tubers to dash down neon-lit lanes starting on December 15.