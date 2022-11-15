Get Outside: Ten Places to Go Ice Skating Near Denver

Ice skating and the winter holidays go hand in hand. Both share an unmistakable charm, and at several Denver-area ice rinks, you’ll find festive activities, too. Skate to seasonal tunes before taking a horse-drawn carriage ride, shopping for presents or even catching a flight back home.
All that and more can be enjoyed at these ten places to go ice skating in and around Denver:
Downtown Denver Rink
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
Drawing thousands of visitors each season, the Downtown Denver Rink is set to open on November 21. The small attraction may be more crowded than others, but the atmosphere is lively and cheerful. Bring your own skates to glide around the rink for free, or purchase rentals on site — $11 for adults and $9 for children twelve and under. The rink will return for the new season on November 21, then be open daily through February 14. Hours vary; see the rink website for details.
Ice Rink at Denver International Airport
Airport Plaza, 8500 Peña Boulevard
If you’re flying home for the holidays, get to the airport extra early to take advantage of free ice skating, rental skates included! The rink is located at the Plaza between Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel. You’ll find skate rentals inside the hotel, on the west side near the Tivoli Tap House. Enjoy the seasonal amenity from November 18 through January 1, open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Rink at Belmar
439 South Teller Street, Lakewood
When you need a break from present shopping, glide around The Rink at Belmar. It’s scheduled to open on November 18, kicking off the season with a “Skate Into the Holidays” party. Live music, concessions, and a holiday bazaar will add to the festivities. This season’s rates have yet to be announced, but in previous years, admission was $9.50 per adult (including skate rental) or $5 without rental. Visit the website for updates.
Winter Park Village Ice Rink
130 Parry Peak Way, Parshall
Though a bit of a drive from Denver, ice skating at Winter Park is a special experience. The frozen-over Village Pond is surrounded by luxurious lodges and snowcapped peaks. Skate rentals are available from Adventure & Supply Co. in the Resort Village, but they’re a bit pricey — per hour, fees are $19 per adult and $16 per child twelve and under. Bring your own to skate for free. For updates on this season’s opening date, visit Winter Park’s website.
Parker Ice Trail
Discovery Park, 20115 Mainstreet, Parker
This Parker attraction is one of few ice trails in the country, allowing skaters to meander through the park on a frozen river-like course. A concession stand sells cups of hot cocoa, and three fire pits lie adjacent to the trail, all helping to keep visitors toasty. Admission is $9 per adult and $7 for children ten and under. Skate rentals are $4 per person. The rink is open daily from November 25 through February 28. For details on hours, see the Ice Trail web page.
Evergreen Lake
29612 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen
Evergreen Lake is the largest Zamboni-groomed outdoor ice rink in the world. It encompasses eight and a half scenic acres, allowing for plenty of space for both ice skating and hockey. Admission is $15 per person, or $20 with skate rentals included. For a 20 percent savings, families and frequent visitors may opt for the $120 ten-punch skate card. Opening date has yet to be announced, though generally, the season lasts from late December to March. Visit the website for the latest information.
Louisville WinterSkate
824 Front Street, Louisville
WinterSkate will return to historic downtown Louisville on November 18. Although open through February 20, holiday tunes and free horse-drawn carriage rides make the coming weeks an especially ideal time to visit. Admission, which includes rentals and 75 minutes of skating, is $10 Monday through Thursday and $13 Friday through Sunday, as well as during school holidays (November 21 to 25 and December 19 to 30). Purchase on site or online, where you’ll also find details about operating hours.
Keystone Lake
Lakeside Village, Decatur Road, Keystone
Dercum Square Ice Rink
River Run Village, 100 Dercum Square, Keystone
Located roughly ninety minutes from Denver, Keystone has two striking places to skate: Keystone Lake in Lakeside Village, and Dercum Square Ice Rink in River Run Village. Spanning five acres, Keystone Lake resembles Evergreen Lake in that it’s also a Zamboni-maintained outdoor ice rink. The Durcum Square Ice Rink provides a more intimate feel, encircled by lodging and shops, decked in holiday lights. Both offer free admission and skate rentals on site. Opening dates have yet to be determined, but the season generally starts in mid-December.
Longmont Ice Pavilion
Roosevelt Park, 725 8th Avenue, Longmont
Set within a large, open-air pavilion, this Longmont ice rink offers an array of winter programming. Ice skating and hockey classes cater to a range of skill levels, and private events are available for booking. Public skating is most abundant during Thanksgiving week (November 18 to November 27), winter break (December 24 to January 6), and weekends through March 9. See its website for daily hours and admission rates, ranging from $6 to $8 depending on age and residency. Skate rentals are $4 per person.
The Pond at Southlands
6100 South Main Street, Aurora
Currently open for business, this ice rink is well worth a trip to the suburbs. It’s open daily through February 26; see its website for information on hours. Admission is $12 per person, which includes rentals and 75 minutes of skating. If you need a break from the cold, pair the outing with lunch, holiday shopping or a matinee movie, all conveniently found at Southlands mall.