Get Outside: Ten Colorado Hot Springs to Visit This Winter

Although Colorado's hot springs are accessible year-round, there’s a special joy to soaking when the snow falls, hopping barefoot between pools in the frigid air. But once you're submerged, you’ll quickly find comfort as you thaw and ease into the natural, mineral-rich waters. From primitive sites to lavish resorts, here are ten of the best hot springs in Colorado to visit this winter:
Strawberry Park Hot Springs
Steamboat Springs
Surrounded by aspens and snow-dusted pines, these natural pools are a local favorite. In the winter, they’re a bit trickier to access given the need for four-wheel drive, but shuttles from town are available daily. Before visiting, note that day guests must reserve a two-hour window online, and entry is $20 per person, cash only. Also, visitors under eighteen are not permitted after dark, when clothing becomes optional. Spa services, rustic cabin rentals and other lodgings are available.
Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort
Nathrop
One of the best hot springs in Colorado, Mount Princeton offers a number of luxurious ways to soak. The creekside hot springs are a favorite; for the best experience, head to the warmer upper pools, and remember to wear water shoes — the rocks can be slick, especially during icy months! Day visitors have access to these hot springs, as well as three other large, heated pools. Overnight guests over sixteen can also enjoy the relaxation pool and more intimate cascading hot springs. Other resort amenities include a sauna, steam room, spa treatments and fitness classes.
Penny Hot Springs
Carbondale
Roughly twelve miles south of Carbondale, this free hot spring is the best kind of roadside rest stop. Along the Crystal River, a large ring of rocks captures the steamy water bubbling to the surface. The pool accommodates ten to twelve people comfortably; if it's full, follow outdoor etiquette and wait your turn. Also keep in mind that trash receptacles are not available. Pack it out and leave no trace!
Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa
Moffat
The San Luis Valley is revered by many as a spiritual hot spot. Here you’ll find places to view the galaxies, supernatural energy, religious temples and relaxing retreats such as Joyful Journey Hot Springs. For $15 per adult, day guests are welcome at the pools, labyrinth, meditation hill and greenhouse. But if you stay overnight, you have access to a fuller experience: Book a room or heated yurt, and healthy meals, yoga classes and late-night soaking are all included. Bonus: This is one of few public spots in Colorado where you can consume weed legally!
Cottonwood Hot Springs Inn & Spa
Buena Vista
Eco-tourists love Cottonwood Hot Springs, a tech-free resort that runs fully on renewable energy. It’s set off from the scenic Avenue of Fourteeners, nestled into the San Isabel National Forest, where you’re unlikely to find cellular service. Unplug and unwind as you soak in the quiet, mineral-rich pools. Day guest pricing ranges from $20 to $24 per adult, depending on when you visit. Use of pools is included when you book one of the creekside cabins or other accommodations.
Glenwood Hot Springs Resort
Glenwood Springs
In the summer months, splash zones and water slides draw a lively family crowd to this resort. Come winter, the atmosphere is even more relaxing, with après-ski wine and beer at the on-site restaurant. Visitors soak in the world’s largest hot springs pool, attend yoga classes and spend the night in upscale lodging. If someone you know could use a wellness weekend, a Glenwood Hot Springs gift card makes holiday shopping easy.
Orvis Hot Springs
Ridgway
After traveling snowy Interstate 70 from Denver to Grand Junction, then heading ninety miles south, you’ll be extra thankful for this relaxing oasis. At Orvis Hot Springs, soaking au naturel is acceptable at all hours. Ten pools of various sizes dot the property, and six cozy rooms are available for overnight stays. This is the perfect base camp for exploring nearby attractions like Silverton, one of Colorado’s best mountain towns, and Telluride Ski Resort. Day visits are also permitted at $28 per adult.
The Springs Resort & Spa
Pagosa Springs
You’ll find several hot springs in this mountain town, but for an indulgent getaway, nothing competes with the Springs Resort & Spa, which claims the deepest geothermal spring in the world. The Mother Spring feeds an impressive 25 soaking pools, several of which are set along the scenic San Juan River. For $59 per adult, a day pass gets you access to twenty pools; from there, the packages only get sweeter. Adult-only pools on the Relaxation Terrace, private cabanas, spa treatments and poolside drink service are among the available amenities, and the luxurious rooms and suites are sure to wow.
Hot Sulphur Springs Resort & Spa
Hot Sulphur Springs
Though the pungent sulfur smell may lead you to guess otherwise, this resort is home to some of the best hot springs near Denver. Less than two hours from the city, you’ll find 21 man-made pools, each varying in size and temperature. Tourist visits to these springs date back to the gold rush; before that, members of the Ute tribe visited the area each winter for medicinal purposes. The same healing waters flow today, restoring guests by day and overnight.
Iron Mountain Hot Springs
Glenwood Springs
Winter is a wonderful time to visit Iron Mountain, another hot springs destination in Glenwood Springs. Here visitors can soak in sixteen pools, each offering lovely views of the Colorado River and surrounding peaks. Complete the experience with a cocktail and canapé, both available from the on-site eatery. Book your visit prior to arrival, selecting between a three-hour soak ($36-$44) and an all-day pass ($100-$125).