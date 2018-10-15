Hailee Grace Boutique Demonstrates Fall's Best Fashion Trends

Hailee Grace Boutique is showing the best fall fashions, both on and off the runway.

When Larimer Square presented a fall fashion show at the Edge restaurant in the Four Seasons late last month, the owners of the womenswear shop that specializes in modern clothing and accessories with a bohemian edge were as stylish as their models.

EXPAND Grace Buttorf styles her Free People leather jacket. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Co-owner Grace Buttorff wore a black leather jacket with a zippered hood by Free People. She styled it off the shoulder, just as her models walking the runway did. "It's a great piece because you don't have to do the layering; the jacket does it for you," she said. "It's also super-soft and it's super reasonably priced, like $130. It's impossible to find a double-layered leather jacket for that price."

The store started carrying Free People over two years ago, when the boutique moved up from the garden level of Larimer Square to street level and expanded its selection. "We have to have it," Buttorff said of Free People. "There is such a huge market for it. That's another thing I like about Free People, is that it's a whole wardrobe in a single month. Free People has a lot of variety for a great price."

EXPAND Model Juliana wears a black-and-white plaid jacket over cobalt blue wide-leg trousers with Cupid leopard-print boots from Hailee Grace Boutique. Photo courtesy of Larimer Square

In addition to that jacket, "I am loving the plaids, all the pants, the wide legs, the flairs," she continued. "Between the floral prints and the plaids in the pants, I am obsessed."

Autumn is a favorite season at the shop, according to Hailee Grace co-owner Hailee Satterfield. "Grace is from Boston and I'm from Denver, so we love fall," she explained. "There is a little bit of a throwback to the 1970s with the prints this season, and a throwback to the 1980s with a strong shoulder and pops of color. The details this season are really cool. The bell sleeves are in. Mock-neck turtlenecks are in. Cold shoulders are finally out. Fringe earrings are in. We started getting fall [merchandise] in about a month ago, and...it's so good. We are seeing more marigold or mustard colors, not so much the typical olive or burgundy for fall.

For the show, Satterfield wore a black-and-white-checked print jumpsuit that the shop brought in last year; it still looks stylish this fall.

EXPAND Model Amelia wears a striped jumpsuit with navy ruffled sweater from Hailee Grace. Photo courtesy of Larimer Square

"Without being completely bohemian, our store is a little more tailored and structured than the free flow of bohemian. But is still has the boho contemporary vibe to it, " Buttorff said of the boutique's style philosophy.

"We try to be effortless; clothing should be easy and fall on your body right. I think we always try to be effortless, chic and comfortable. We think that someone can be comfortable and look fabulous at the same time," added Satterfield.

EXPAND Grace Buttorff and Hailee Satterfield both wore outfits indictative of this season's hottest trends: floral prints, plaid prints and wide-legged trousers. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

The show was an ideal way for them to show their true colors. "The show was easy for us because we have so many good things in for fall," Satterfield said. "We have so many pieces we are obsessed with. We have overalls and we can play with layering with them over a blouse or sweater. Lots of stripes and color. One of our favorite things this season is faux-leather leggings by Spanx. They are incredible and are hard to keep in stock. Fall is no-brainer for us because the clothes are so good, it makes it so easy. The models were beautiful and everything looked good on them, so dressing our models was easy. "

In addition to clothing from Hailee Grace, the show included designs from Qinti, Gusterman Silversmiths, Fluevog Shoes, Belong Designs, Frinje, Cry Baby Ranch, Mountain Khakis, Goorin Bros. Timbuk 2, Scarpaletto, Victoriana, John Atencio, Eve and Moda Man, all in Larimer Square. Hair was by L Style Bar and the toxin-free make-up by AILLEA, also both in Larimer Square.