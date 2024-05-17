Hannah Jones's Journey From Home School to Comedy Headliner

When Hannah Jones stepped onto the stage at Comedy Works on April 25 for Adam Cayton-Holland's twenty-year comedy celebration, seasoned fans and newcomers alike braced themselves for another unforgettable performance from the Denver-based comedian. With a mischievous smile, Jones launched into her routine, combining sharp wit with unfiltered insights on her five months of sobriety.
Jones decided to quit drinking when she discovered that it takes years off your life, but now that she's sober, she joked, "I'm not sure I want the extra years." During her performance, she gave a "non-consensual fist bump" to a man in the audience after making a joke about how drinking non-alcoholic beer is like "not having sex but still tasting dick in your mouth" and then quipping, "This guy knows what I'm talking about."
The comedian quickly apologized for the fist bump, commenting that because she's sober, "I will be able to accurately remember this embarrassing interaction for years." After about ten minutes of polished comedy, Jones finished with a zinger about the difference between unmarried single men and women, declaring that, according to a recent study, single women are happier and "single men forgot to fill out the survey" before exiting the stage to applause.
As laughter echoed throughout the room, it was clear that Jones's colorful take on life's ironies had made a lasting impression and demonstrated why she is one of the leading talents in the Denver comedy scene. Jones's path to comedy was as unconventional as her material, as she grew up in a conservative, home-schooled environment.
"I come from a pretty religious family and community," Jones says. "I wasn't exposed to a ton of secular media; the first standup I saw was a DVD full of Christian comedians called Thou Shalt Laugh, and my family all watched it together. We all quoted everything that they were saying. Once I got into college and made friends with a bunch of people who had been into standup their entire lives, they exposed me to Nikki Glaser, John Mulaney and Saturday Night Live."
While attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she started doing improv and sketch comedy "as a way to make friends." Jones had no plans to be a comedian; while studying English, she considered becoming a lawyer, economist or writer, but not an entertainer.
"I was more drawn to improv socially, but when I got to Denver and saw how great the comedy scene is, it sparked a kind of competitive spirit in me," Jones says. "I wanted to be as good as all these people were, and that’s when I started to take comedy seriously."
When Jones moved to Denver in 2018, she began interning at what is now known as RISE Comedy to pay for improv classes. On Wednesdays, the venue also hosted open-mic nights; Jones ran lights for these shows and had the opportunity to watch Denver's funniest comedians hone their craft on a weekly basis.
"After college, I traveled for a while and attended standup comedy open mics, but Denver was the first open mic where all of the comics were fantastic," Jones recalls. She was inspired to start performing sets on a variety of topics after seeing these performances by comedians who would later become her peers. Jones's jokes range from the hilarious absurdities of everyday life to critiques of societal norms, particularly those pertaining to sex, dating and gender politics.
Although Jones does not "want to discount [her] own hard work," she believes that her videos on social media platforms have contributed to her success. She had been on TikTok before the pandemic but hadn't been an active poster; however, when COVID-19 closed all the comedy clubs and open mics, she began regularly uploading content.
"I was very literate in internet-speak, so making videos felt very natural," she says. "I made videos every day at a time when, unbeknownst to me, online content viewership was skyrocketing as people looked for ways to fill their free time. That period became extremely favorable for young comedians, and it provided me with numerous career opportunities. I am so grateful to have an online audience that allows me to tour the country and sell tickets to people who know me."
The impact of her social media success is evident in the more than 30 million views her comedy clips have garnered on Instagram and TikTok. Despite her digital success and impressive online following, she continues to perform locally at her favorite clubs, including Comedy Works, Denver Comedy Underground and Dude, IDK Studios. Jones says the city has evolved considerably since she started, with the comedy scene becoming more inclusive and professional.
"When I started, dysfunctionality and conflict were so much more widely accepted," she says. "We've all collectively decided to be more professional and treat each other with respect. Because of that, you see a lot more women and queer people participating in comedy, because the Denver comedy scene used to be an unfriendly setting for minorities."
Looking ahead, Jones has a busy schedule of local shows. She hosts a monthly new material night, which takes place every first Wednesday at Dude, IDK, where she tests out fresh jokes; the next event is on June 5.
Beyond her stage performances, Jones is also deeply engaged with her podcast, Help!, which she hosts with fellow comedian Calvin Reid. The advice show blends comedy with heartfelt tips. "I love having conversations with my friends, psychoanalyzing everybody and trying to think about the best way to handle complicated situations," she says. "I also love it when someone writes in, because it makes me feel like I am being trusted with the most juicy gossip of all time."
As for the future, Jones is optimistic and full of plans. She aims to tour more extensively, hoping to bring her unique brand of humor to larger venues and more cities.
"I want to take my comedy to as many places as possible," Jones says. "I know that it won't feel that way forever; eventually my body will be too tired to travel every weekend. But right now, I'm young and full of energy, so I want to travel every weekend in addition to the numerous local shows I do each week. That is the goal."
