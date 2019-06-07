Hundreds of Things to Do Around Colorado This Summer

Hot times, summer in the city...and all around Colorado. Check our Ongoing section to get a jump on events that run through the summer, then continue on for our week-by-week listings, starting in early June and running through the week of September 26.

ONGOING EVENTS

72nd Annual Juried Art Show: Through August 2, free, Gilpin County Arts Association, 117 Eureka Street, Central City, 303-582-5952, gilpincountyartsassociation.org.

72nd Annual Members Art Show: Opening reception: August 17, 5-8 p.m. August 17-September 20, free, Gilpin County Arts Association, 117 Eureka Street, Central City, 303-582-5952, gilpincountyartsassociation.org.

Animalia: The animal kingdom is an evergreen subject for artists, as this group show proves. Opening reception: August 10, 6 to 8 p.m. August 10-31, free admission, Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee Street, 303-355-0950, abendgallery.com.

Arvada Center Summer Camps: The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities presents a slew of summer camps through August 9; kids ages three through eighteen can spend a week or more studying dance, ceramics, drama, fashion, music and digital art. $140 and up, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.

EXPAND There's a lot more to Colorado beer history than you might think. Courtesy History Colorado

Beer Here! Brewing the New West: An exhibit tracing the history of beer in Colorado, from the Gold Rush through today’s craft-beer explosion. Through August 9, 2020, History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-447-8679, historycolorado.org.

Boulder County Farmers’ Markets: Weekly markets hawking farm-fresh produce run through the summer at various locations in Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette and Denver. Days and hours vary, free admission, 303-910-2236, bcfm.org.

Butterflies at Chatfield Farms: Swallowtail, monarch, mourning cloak and painted lady butterflies flit through this seasonal habitat. Through September 2, $9 (includes Gardens admission), Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Cherokee Castle Tours: The story of a fifteenth-century-style Scottish castle built on Colorado’s Front Range in the 1920s can’t be anything but fascinating. Year round, $20, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 North Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, 303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.

Chicago: PHAMALY Theatre Company takes on the rise and fall (and rise again?) of murderous starlets Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly. August 1-25, $25 and up, Studio Loft, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Children’s Museum of Denver Free Nights: The museum is open for free on the first Tuesday evening of every month, and the outside Joy Park is free on the third Friday of each month. 4-8 p.m., 2121 Children’s Museum Drive, 303-433-7444, mychildsmuseum.org.

Cinderella and Her Barely Godmother: Viewers hike along the Enchanted Mesa Trail in Boulder and stop along the way to watch scenes from the fairy tale unfold. July 6-August 4, 9:30 a.m., $20, Chautauqua Picnic Shelter, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 720-541-9538, chautauqua.com.

Civic Center Eats: Over eighty food trucks serving everything from arepas to zeppole set up shop on Tuesdays through Thursdays all summer long. New this year: a Thursday beer and wine garden. April 30-October 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free admission, Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax Avenue, civiccenterconservancy.org.

Civic Center Moves: Summer means five days a week of free outdoor fitness classes ranging from yoga and dance to body weight and HIIT training. Monday through Fridays, year-round, Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax Avenue, civiccenterconservancy.org.

Clark Richert in Hyperspace: This retrospective of the Colorado artist follows his work from geometric abstraction to pictorialism and back again. June 7-September 1, $8, MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org.

Colorado Brewery Running Series: Runners, joggers, walkers and just plain drinkers can all participate in this series of 5K runs that begin and end at local breweries. Cost includes a free beer, and 10 percent of proceeds are donated to nonprofits. Dates vary, $30, various locations, breweryrunningseries.com/colorado.

Colorado Coastal: Denver artist Jonathan Saiz’s solo show explores the Colorado landscape in a post-climate-change world. Opening reception is June 8, 6 to 9 p.m. June 8-July 6, free admission, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street, 303-590-9800, kcontemporaryart.com.

Colorado Fresh Markets: Includes flowers, fashion and food vendors at locations in Cherry Creek, City Park, Stapleton and RiNo. Days and hours vary, free admission, 303-442-1837, coloradofreshmarkets.com.

Colorado Rapids: The 2019 season runs through October 6. $35 and up, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, coloradorapids.com.

Colorado Renaissance Festival: The turkey legs are as big as the cornball factor at this perennial family favorite. Saturdays and Sundays, June 15-August 4, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., $11-$23, 650 West Perry Park Avenue, Larkspur, 303-688-6010, coloradorenaissance.com.

Colorado Rockies: The 2019 season runs through September 29. $8 and up, Coors Field, 2001 Blake Street, mlb.com/rockies.

Colorado Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night, June 7-August 11; As You Like It, June 21-August 10; Romeo and Juliet, July 7-August 10; King Charles III, July 19-August 11. $17 and up, various locations, Boulder, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.

Denver Art Museum Free Days: The first Saturday of each month finds general admission to the DAM free to the public; special ticketed exhibitions are not included. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org.

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms Free Days: See native plants, a working farm and exceptional birdwatching for free on the first Tuesday of every month through August (Butterflies at Chatfield Farms is not included). 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Denver Botanic Gardens York Street Free Days: Guests can take in the sights, sounds and aromas of a traditional Japanese garden, water gardens and arid Western landscapes at no charge on the first Tuesday of every month (excluding August). 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Denver Mart Drive-In: Aladdin and Avengers: Endgame open the drive-in move theater’s season, with a double feature every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day weekend. May 24-September 1, 7 p.m., $10 per person, 451 East 58th Avenue, denvermartdrivein.com.

Denver Outlaws: The Major League Lacrosse team’s 2019 season goes through September 20; the July 4 game includes a fireworks display. $20 and up, Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street, 303-688-5297, denveroutlaws.com.

Dillon Farmers’ Market: Every Friday through September 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free admission, Dillon Amphitheater, 201 West Lodgepole Street, Dillon, 970-468-2403, townofdillon.com.

Disney’s Tarzan: Me Tarzan, you amazed at the lasting power of this character created way back in 1912. June 6-August 25, $33.95-$64.95, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, 970-744-3747, coloradocandlelight.com.

Downtown Parker Art Walk: On the second Friday of each month (excluding August 2), guests can stroll through art exhibits and live music performances, with dancing and bites provided by local eateries. Through September 13, 6-8:30 p.m., free admission, Mainstreet, Parker, downtownparker.com.

EXPAND Strap in for summer at Elitch Gardens. Brandon Marshall

Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park: The park is open daily through August 18 and weekends through November 2. $39.99-$69.99, 2000 Elitch Circle, 303-595-4386, elitchgardens.com.

Esoteric Meanderings: Ron Hicks solo exhibition; opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. September 7. Regular run September 7-28, free admission, Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee Street, 303-571-1261, gallery1261.com.

Espacial Liminal/Liminal Space: Contemporary Latinx artists explore changing cultural identities and interpretations. Through August 24, $8, Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive, 303-571-4401, museo.org.

First Friday: Art District on Santa Fe: Art from emerging and established artists is on display as galleries, studios and co-ops welcome visitors from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of every month. Year-round, free, 500 through 1200 blocks of Santa Fe Drive, denversartdistrict.org.

Four Mile Historic Park Free Day: Admission to Four Mile Park is free the second Friday of each month, with tours at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. 715 South Forest Street, 720-865-0800, fourmilepark.org.

Friday Night Bazaar: The combination of cocktail bar, artisan market and food truck rally has proved wildly successful for Denver Bazaar; its summer markets pop up in RiNo every Friday night through September 27. 5-10 p.m., 2845 Walnut Street, denverbazaar.com.

Grown-Up?: This group show exploring growth, renewal and change has its opening reception on June 7, 6 to 9 p.m. June 7-July 20, free, Foolproof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer Street, 303-641-3472, foolproofcontemporaryart.com.

Historic Denver Walking Tours: These guided tours cover the usual suspects like LoDo, Capitol Hill, 16th Street and Larimer Square as well as Curtis Park, Five Points and Quality Hill. Through October 31, $15-$20, various locations, 303-534-5288, historicdenver.org.

Human|Nature: Figures From the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection: See the human form in the natural world at this sculpture installation. Through September 15, $12.50, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Inward: David Grossman solo painting exhibition. Opening reception: June 8, 6 to 9 p.m. June 8-July 6, free admission, Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee Street, 303-571-1261, gallery1261.com.

It’s Not You, It’s Me: The Second City comedy troupe takes on love, lust and loss in this cabaret show. July 31-August 25, $46, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Jack and the Beanstalk: Audience members hike along the Enchanted Mesa Trail in Boulder and stop along the way to watch scenes from the fairy tale unfold. Through June 30, 11 a.m., $20, Chautauqua Picnic Shelter, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 720-541-9538, chautauqua.com.

Karen Roehl Solo Exhibition: Evolution — artistic, technical, intellectual and emotional — is at the core of Karen Roehl’s new show. Opening reception: August 10, 6 to 8 p.m. August 10-31, free, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street, 303-590-9800, kcontemporaryart.com.

The Land: Large-format landscapes from Michelle Codrat, Dave Santillanes, Dana Hawk and Deb Komitor. Opening reception: July 13, 6 to 9 p.m. July 13-August 3, free admission, Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee Street, 303-355-0950, abendgallery.com.

The Last Defender: It’s 1983, so get that Flock of Seagulls hair out of your eyes and prepare to save the world from impending nuclear war in this combination of puzzle room, live-action game and theatrical performance. Through July 28, $25 and up, beneath Patagonia, 1510 Blake Street, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius: Five centuries after his death, da Vinci remains an enduring figure; view seventy of his inventions brought to life as well as a detailed analysis of the “Mona Lisa.” Through August 25, $28.95 (includes museum admission), Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-8326, dmns.org.

Locus of Self: Works by Leah Swenson and Dawn Witter. Opening reception: June 28, 6 to 10 p.m. June 28-July 14, free admission, Next Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-433-4933, nextartgallerydenver.com.

Losing Time: The first solo art exhibition for Devin Urioste, a Denver artist with a background in graffiti. July 6-31, free admission, Rochelle Johnson Studio, 1229 West 10th Avenue, rochellejohnsonstudio.com.

Louisville Street Faire: Every Friday night (excluding July 5), downtown Louisville turns into a giant stage, with concerts, kids’ activities and fair food and drink. Through August 9, 5:30-9:30 p.m., free, 824 Front Street, Louisville, downtownlouisvilleco.com.

Lunch on the Terrace: Channel your inner Meghan Markle while you lunch on the terrace of a real castle; ticket price includes a tour of the chateau. Through October 25, 11:45 a.m., $50, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 North Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, 303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.

Madama Butterfly: Puccini’s 1904 opera tells the story of a young geisha and her tragic devotion to her cowardly American husband. July 6-August 4, $31-$108, Central City Opera House, 124 Eureka Street, Central City, 303-292-6700, centralcityopera.org.

Oddments: Melissa Furness solo exhibition. Opening reception: September 7, 6 to 8 p.m. September 7-28, free, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street, 303-590-9800, kcontemporaryart.com.

One Fell Swoop by Patrick Dougherty: This site-specific art installation was created with local willow branches and will be on display until it naturally falls apart. Free with Garden admission of $5; Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Making Faces: Irreverent, irascible and immediately recognizable caricatures by famed artist John Kascht are on display through August 25. Free, McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, 720-865-5570, mcnicholsbuilding.com.

Metro Denver Farmers’ Markets: Markets include Southwest Plaza, Lakewood, Littleton and Highlands Ranch. Days and hours vary, free admission, 303-887-3276, denverfarmersmarket.com.

Museo de las Americas Free First Fridays: The Latin American art museum welcomes visitors for free on the first Friday of each month. 5-10 p.m., 861 Santa Fe Drive, 303-571-4401, museo.org.

Of Places and Spaces: Abstract works by Colorado artists Sandy Kinnee and Homare Ikeda. Through August 25, free, McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, 720-865-5570, mcnicholsbuilding.com.

Our Senses: Creating Your Reality: Everyone know about the five senses — but are there more than just taste, touch, sound, smell and sight? Through August 4, free with museum admission of $19.95, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-8326, dmns.org.

The Orchard Friday Night Family Fun: Starting June 7 with a World of Dance show, every Friday night through August boasts a different themed performance for the whole family. 6-8 p.m., free, Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware Street, Westminster, theorchardtowncenter.com.

Park Hill Farm & Flea: The creators of Denver Bazaar are taking their winning formula to Park Hill for a weekly Thursday night market that runs through August 29. 4-9 p.m., free admission, 2255 North Oneida Street, parkhillfarmandflea.com.

Plains Conservation Center Free Day: The nature center dedicated to pioneer life in the mid-1800s has free days on the third Thursday of every month through August. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 21901 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora, 303-326-8380, botanicgardens.org.

EXPAND Skyline Beer Garden serves brews right off the 16th Street Mall. Kenneth Hamblin III

Skyline Beer Garden: This community beer garden serves brews, wine, cocktails and street food on Tuesdays through Sundays in the heart of the city (weather permitting). June 7-September 29, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., free admission, 16th and Arapahoe streets, skylinebeergarden.com.

Small Works: Gallery 1261’s fifteenth annual small-works exhibit. July 13-August 3, free, Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee Street, 303-571-1261, gallery1261.com.

Spark Gallery 40th Anniversary Show: Part one of the show celebrating four decades of alternative art runs from July 11-28, with an opening reception on July 12; part two runs August 1-18 with a reception on August 9. 900 Santa Fe Drive, 720-889-2200, sparkgallery.com.

Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series: Steamboat’s weekly Friday and Saturday night rodeos include live music, calf scrambles for the kiddos and a barbecue. June 21-August 17, $20, Brent Romick Rodeo Arena, 501 Howelson Parkway, Steamboat Springs, steamboatprorodeo.com.

Summertime Tea in the Gardens: A traditional tea service presented in scenic surroundings on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Through September 21, 10 a.m., $42, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Translating the Building: Architects and city planners know how to translate abstract values into concrete structures; non-professionals can also get a glimpse of the process at this exhibit. Panel discussion and reception on August 4, 3 -5:30 p.m. August 2-25, free, McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, 720-865-5570, mcnicholsbuilding.com.

Urban Market: Artisans, vendors and local restaurateurs set up shop at this outdoor marketplace in Skyline Park. See website for dates, free admission, Skyline Park, 16th and Arapahoe streets, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Volleyball of the Rockies: Summer leagues run through early September. Dates, times and locations vary, 303-745-2255, votr.com.

Water World: Open daily through August 18 and weekends through September 2. $29.99-$45.99, 8801 North Pecos Street, Federal Heights, 303-427-7873, waterworldcolorado.com.

World of Wearable Art: Hailing from New Zealand, this extravagant exhibit challenges designers to reimagine clothing as fine art. June 22-September 22, $10, Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Yates Street Summer Pop-Up Collective: A neighborhood party with live music, runway shows, food trucks and artisan markets on the first Friday of every month. Through September 6, 4-9 p.m., free admission, 44th Avenue and Yates Street, free admission, facebook.com.

Yoga on the Rocks: It’s not just warrior pose that will take your breath away; the scene of hundreds of yogis practicing at Red Rocks is just as breathtaking. Select dates through the summer, 7 a.m.-8 a.m., $16, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494, redrocksonline.com.

Continue reading for week-to-week event listings through the summer:



EXPAND Molly Brown House Museum kicks off Pride Month with a lecture about queer folks in the Victorian era. Kenzie Bruce

JUNE 6-12

1340 Penn/After Hours: “Queer in the Age of Queen”: Not that Queen: the OG Victoria. This lecture on queer culture in the Victorian era tackles attitudes in both the U.S. and overseas. June 6, 7-9 p.m., $16, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.

AIGA Colorado Speaker Series: Steve Matteson: If you have strong opinions about typeface or poor kerning gets your knickers in a twist, you won’t want to miss this lecture by Steve Matteson, type director for Monotype. June 9, $10-$16, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.

Arabian Nights: Danse Etoile Ballet presents a selection of lesser-known Middle Eastern folk tales set to both classical and modern music. June 7-8, $18-$25, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.

Archaeology and Western History by Canoe: A five-day canoe trip down a sixty-mile section of the Green River, guided by an expert from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. June 12-16, $661-$691, begins in Moab, Utah, 720-283-0553, centennialcanoe.com.

Art Students League Summer Art Market: Over 200 visual artists, painters, sculptors, photographers, fiber artists and more take over the West Washington Park neighborhood for this annual art sale. June 8-9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Art Students League of Denver, 303-778-6990, asld.org.

Be More Chill: Jeremy Heere is on the verge of having his wildest dreams come true. There’s just one catch... Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini. June 7-29, $25, Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street, equinoxtheatredenver.com.

Blue Whale: A teenage outcast, social media and a mysterious Internet character known only as “The Curator” mix it up in this interactive play by horror-theater troupe Pandemic Collective. June 9, 7 p.m., $25, Fort Greene, 321 East 45th Avenue, pandemiccollective.org.

Buskers, Brews & Barbecue: Admission, activities and entertainment are free at this City of Aurora event; food and drinks (including Dry Dock beer) available for purchase. June 8, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Aurora Municipal Building, 15151 East Alameda Parkway, auroragov.org.

Canopy Spring Lecture Series: “Rethinking Equity to Reweave Communities”: Author, researcher and activist Angela Glover Blackwell on creating communities that work for everyone. June 6, 4-7 p.m., $30, RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe Street, eventbrite.com.

Colorado Authors’ League Celebration of Literary Excellence: Author Rex Burns and BookBar owner Nicole Sullivan will be honored at this annual awards ceremony. June 9, 5-8 p.m., $50, Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue, coloradoauthors.org.

Colorado Concours d’Elegance & Exotic Sports Car Show: Rev your engines and race over to this car show, where 500 rare vehicles, including a 1915 Model T, 1969 Ferrari 365 and 1980 Aston Martin will be on display. June 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $10 admission, Arapahoe Community College, 5900 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, abilityconnectioncolorado.org.

Decades of Dance: Integrated dance company Spoke N Motion Dance includes performers of all ages and abilities in its sixth annual performance. June 8-9, $20, Englewood High School, 3800 South Logan Street, Englewood, spokenmotiondance.org.

Denver Berkeley Park Art & Music Festival: Hazel Miller and Scarecrow Revival will perform at this juried art show. June 8-9, free admission, Berkeley Park, 4601 West 46th Avenue, coloradoeventsandfestivals.com.

Denver Day of Service: A variety of nonprofits promote volunteerism around town during the inaugural Denver Day of Service. June 7, 9 a.m., free, various locations, volunteer.unitedwaydenver.org.

Denver Public Library Immersive Theatre Sprint: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts turns the Denver Central Library into a stage with interactive pieces tackling issues faced by DPL. June 9, 1:30-3 p.m., free, Denver Central Library, 10 West 14th Avenue, denverlibrary.org.

Denver Public Library Used Book Sale: Over 60,000 fiction, nonfiction and audio books, plus CDs and DVDs, will be on sale for $1-$4. June 5-8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free admission, Denver Central Library, 10 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-2050, dplfriends.org.

Ent Center Gala: Flatirons Jazz Orchestra, artist performances, a silent auction and the opening of the Color Theory exhibit are just a few happenings at the museum’s annual gala. June 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m., $125, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, 719-255-3232, uccspresents.org.

Fiddler on the Roof: The classic musical tells the tale of Tevye and his struggle to pass on his Jewish faith and traditions to his five daughters. June 11-16, $45 and up, Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

The Gathering: Learn outdoor survival and homesteading skills like blacksmithing, weapon construction, weaving, and foraging for edible and medicinal plants. June 6-11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $68-$265, Earth Knack School, Crestone, 719-256-4909, earthknack.com.

Highlands Street Fair: Local shops, artists, restaurants and bands take over Highlands Square for the family-friendly fair. June 15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, 32nd Avenue between Perry and Irving streets, facebook.com.

International Ocean Film Tour: A night of aquatic adventures and documentaries. June 9, 7-9 p.m., $18, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.

Ironman Boulder: The famed triathlon includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run. June 9, free for spectators, various locations, Boulder, ironman.com.

Lake Dillon Beer Fest: The shores of Lake Dillon host this early-summer beer fest; the Grinz provides musical entertainment. June 8, 12:30-4 p.m., $35-$40, Dillon Amphitheater, 201 West Lodgepole Street, Dillon, 970-468-2403, townofdillon.com.

Got one of these? Don't miss the Mile High Beard Bout. Tobin Voggesser

Mile High Beard Bout: Three Colorado clubs dedicated to facial hair unite for one epic competition. June 8, 5-8 p.m., $10-$25, Stoney’s Bar & Grill, 1111 Lincoln Street, facebook.com.

Legends & Legacies: Unspoken Words: Modern ballet company Briah Danse performs works from new and established choreographers. June 9-16, $20, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.

Museum After Dark: See the Denver Museum of Nature & Science in a different light, as the doors open after dark for a progressive dinner and drinks, music, fun science experiments, and dancing into the wee hours. June 14, 6:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $75-$225, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-8326, dmns.org.

Parker Days Festival: Four days of fair fun, with concerts, tons of carnival rides, a parade, food trucks and a pancake breakfast. June 6-9, free admission, ticket packages $25-$65, Mainstreet, downtown Parker, parkerdaysfestival.com.

The Pressed Fest: A festival celebrating ciders, from light and airy to funky and freaky. June 8, 2-6 p.m., $30, Thompson Park, 420 Bross Street, Longmont, thepressedfest.com.

Ride the Rockies: The weeklong, 434-mile cycling tour gains nearly 30,000 feet in elevation and includes passes through Crested Butte, Gunnison, Snowmass and Buena Vista. June 9-15, free for spectators, registration starts at $100, ridetherockies.com.

Safe Summer Kickoff: Head to the park on National Get Outdoors Day for a wealth of free family-friendly activities, including climbing, biking, boating and live entertainment, along with free snacks and a career and family resource fair. June 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free, Garfield Lake Park, 3600 West Mississippi Avenue, getoutdoorscolorado.org.

Sampling for Hope: Sample stacks of small plates from restaurants including Work & Class, Esters and What Would Cheesus Do? at this benefit for SafeHouse Denver. June 12, 6-9 p.m., $65-$75, The Westin Denver Downtown, 1672 Lawrence Street, safehouse-denver.org.

Snowmass Rendezvous Craft Beer Festival: Breweries from Denver, Vail, Palisade, Poncha Springs and more will hit the slopes for a celebration of summertime suds and music from Brent Cowles. June 8, $35-$50, Snowmass Village, snowmassbeer.com.

Such Great Heists: Cat burglars, dogs and detectives take to the air in this aerial dance performance. June 7-9, $20, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, 119 Park Avenue West, gravityaerialarts.com.

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Bar: Happy hour starts with a tour of the 93-year-old Cherokee castle, followed by drinking, dining, dancing and stargazing through high-powered telescopes. June 6, 5:30-9:30 p.m., $20 and up, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 North Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, 303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.

Warbirds & Classics Over Denver: Over 150 radio-controlled aircraft reproductions will take to the skies at this “fun fly.” June 7-9, free to spectators with park admission of $9, registration $35, Chatfield State Park, 11500 North Roxborough Park Road, Littleton, 303-973-1209, warbirdsoverdenver.com.

Waterloo, a Jubilee!: Celebrate the legacy of confirmed eccentric Tweet Kimball with a cocktail reception and dinner, music from the Big Little Ragtime Band and Colorado Chamber Players, castle tours and a silent auction. June 8, 6 p.m., $125, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 North Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, 303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.

EXPAND Strider Cup contestants put on their game faces. Danielle Lirette

JUNE 13-19

2019 Gold Cup Group A: Witness a soccer double header as Cuba faces off against Martinique and Mexico takes on Canada. June 19, 6 p.m., $35 and up, Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street, goldcup.org.

Blue Whale: A teenage outcast, social media and a mysterious Internet character known only as “The Curator” mix it up in this interactive play by horror-theater troupe Pandemic Collective. June 16, 7 p.m., $25, Fort Greene, 321 East 45th Avenue, pandemiccollective.org.

Boomtown: Wonderbound dance company stages the story of Johnny Alpha’s journey from Floptown to Boomtown, and his discovery that his new home isn’t the paradise he once thought. June 14-15, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.

Boulder Dance Coalition International Festival: This expo of dances from around the globe also includes an international marketplace. June 14-16, free admission, 1300 Pearl Street, Boulder, boulderdance.org.

Boulder Market: Live music at this creekside arts marketplace starts at noon. June 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Central Park, Broadway and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Breck Bazaar: Sip local craft beer while shopping for local crafts at a market with live music and homemade and vintage items. June 15, 1 p.m., free admission, Farmhouse Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton, breckbrew.com.

Chautauqua Silent Film Series: Hot Water: This 1924 comedy takes on married life in a series of slapstick vignettes; the film will be accompanied by a live musician. June 19, 7:30 p.m., $12, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 720-541-9538, chautauqua.com.

Colorado BBQ Challenge: The legendary, long-running barbecue competition includes a Bacon Burner 6K race, a tour of Breckenridge Distillery, music, hog races and, of course, great ’cue. June 13-15, free admission, Main Street, Frisco, 800-424-1554, townoffrisco.com.

Denver BBQ Festival: Pit masters from across the country converge on Denver for a massive, meat-centric fest that will include ribs, brisket, chicken, sausage and sides. June 14-16, free admission, ticket packages start at $85, Mile High Stadium, 1701 Bryant Street, denverbbqfest.com.

Denver Century Ride: Four urban routes, ranging from 25 to 100 miles long, will give any age and level of biker an overview of the Mile High City from two wheels. Riders will finish with a post-race party and expo. June 15, 6 a.m.-4 p.m., $35-$95, Northfield Stapleton, 8230 East Northfield Boulevard, denvercenturyride.com.

Denver Rose Society Show: An exhibit of fragrant blooms, gorgeous arrangements and stunning photography. 1-4:30 p.m., free with Gardens admission of $12.50, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Denver Stories Honoring Carlotta Walls LaNier: Curious Theatre Company’s annual fundraiser is staging an original play based on the life of the youngest member of the Little Rock Nine, the group of children who integrated Little Rock High School in 1957. June 19, 6 p.m., $1,000, Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street, 303-623-0524, curioustheatre.org.

Father’s Day Tours: Beer-loving dads and their families can get free tours of Breckenridge Brewery on Father’s Day. Space is limited, and reservations are first come, first served. June 16, 9 a.m., free, Farmhouse Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton, breckbrew.com.

FIBark: Water babies will stay cool on the river in kayaks, rafts, stand-up paddleboards and more; landlubbers will enjoy a golf tournament, road races, mountain-bike races and a skate showdown. June 13-16, $10 and up, various locations, Salida, fibark.com.

Film on the Rocks: Mean Girls: Get in, loser; we’re going to Red Rocks for a screening of Tina Fey’s 2004 comedy. June 17, 7 p.m., $16-$32, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org.

Food & Wine Classic: Hobnob with restaurant royalty (Jacque Pepin! Martha Stewart!) during three days of luxe tastings, demos and discussions. June 14-16, $1,700 and up, various locations, Aspen, foodandwine.com.

forHER: Art for Charity: Art by women is the central theme of this event, which includes DJs, live painting by female artists, drinks and an art raffle. June 15, 6-10 p.m., $20, Industry RiNo Station, 3858 Walnut Street, facebook.com.

“The Geography of People”: Learn about the patterns of human settlement and the geological forces that influence human habitats from geologist Bob Raynolds. June 17-18, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $25, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-8326, dmns.org.

Hamlet: Watch the Danish prince struggle (and struggle…and struggle…) with his conscience at Westcliffe’s scenic outdoor amphitheater. June 14-July 6, $20, Historic Jones Theater, 119 Main Street, Westcliffe, 719-783-3004, jonestheater.com.

Hanuman Festival: This four-day yoga festival is packed with meditation and music in addition to movement. June 13-16, $59 and up, Boulder High School, 1604 Arapahoe Avenue, hanumanfestival.com.

Heritage Fire Snowmass: The prices are high, but the quality of the meat is even higher at this extravagant food and wine fest, where whole animals are roasted over open flames. June 15, 5-7:30 p.m., $150-$200, Snowmass Base Village, cochon555.com.

Madam Lou Bunch Day: The simultaneously raucous and family-friendly celebration honoring Central City’s famous hooker with a heart of gold includes bands, a parade, a costume contest, bed races and the Madam and Miner’s ball. June 15, noon, free admission, Main Street, Central City, 720-279-7335, facebook.com.

Moovers & Shakers Cocktail Competition: Six Boulder restaurants compete for the honor of best cocktail and paired bite at this annual competition. June 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $60-$65, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.

Nirvamlet: This interactive production imagines what would happen if Hamlet wore flannel, Ophelia wore Doc Martens and both were obsessed with the Seattle sound. June 14, 21 and 28, 7:30 p.m., $12 and up, Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria, 14th and Curtis streets, artscomplex.com.

Northside: You may know the neighborhood as Highland, but it’s Northside to the characters in this play, who are reckoning with the area’s gentrification. June 13-30, $17-$20, Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, 303-296-0219, suteatro.org.

Play a Round for Kids Charity Golf Tournament: Enjoy a day of golfing on a championship course while raising money for Mount Saint Vincent. June 17, $300, Omni Interlocken Golf Club, 500 Interlocken Boulevard, Broomfield, msvhome.org.

Pride & Unprejudice: A wealth of LGBTQ+-friendly vendors will be at this wedding show; attendees will get free drinks and bites as well as a mini-photography session. June 13, 6-9 p.m., free with RSVP, Grant-Humphreys Mansion, 770 Pennsylvania Street, theday-of.com.

Science Friday Live: The National Public Radio show about science and tech is coming to Boulder, where a live episode will be taped for a future broadcast; local scientists will be interviewed, and audience questions are encouraged. June 15, 7 p.m., $38, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 720-541-9538, chautauqua.com.

Sonic Bloom Academy: The four days just prior to the Sonic Bloom music festival are dedicated to intensive workshops in one of three areas — music, art or permaculture — on the festival site. June 16-19, $333 and up, Hummingbird Ranch, Rye, sonicbloomfestival.com.

Spotlight on JLF: Michael Rezendes: The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist portrayed in the 2015 film Spotlight comes to Boulder for an interview and audience Q&A; dinner and drinks are included in the ticket price. June 13, 6.-9 p.m., eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce Street, Boulder, eventbrite.com.

Startup the Fire: Women are invited to this business summit that includes insights from successful female entrepreneurs. June 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., $129-$199, Industry RiNo Station, 3858 Walnut Street, thewomenofdenver.com.

Strider Cup: Competition is fierce and contestants fight dirty at this bike race for ages 2-6. June 15, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., $32 registration, free for spectators, 1056 Boulder Canyon Drive, Boulder, striderbikes.com/boulder.

Summer Dance Intensive: Colorado Conservatory of Dance’s summer classes promise a challenge for intermediate and advanced dancers who are looking to train for up to eight hours per day. June 17-July 27, $2,000 and up, 3001 Industrial Lane, Broomfield, 303-466-5685, ccdance.org.

Totally ’80s!: At this annual dance recital, Mile High Dance Center students bust moves from well before they were just a twinkle in their parents’ eyes. July 19, 6 p.m., $15-$30, PACE Center, 20000 PIkes Peak Avenue, Parker, parkerarts.org.

True Colors Safari: Get a glimpse of the wildlife’s nightlife at this after-hours extravaganza that includes food and drinks, animal demos and keeper talks, plus a sing-along, DJ and dancing. June 15, 6-9:30 p.m., $10-15, Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, 720-337-1400, denverzoo.org.

Celebrate the important things at Denver PrideFest on June 15 and 16. Miles Chrisinger

JUNE 20-26

16th Street Fair: The 16th Street Mall turns into a marketplace for emerging artists and designers to showcase their fine art and artisan goods. June 21-22, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free, 16th Street Mall, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

“The American Life in Columns”: Lawyer, television host and author Michael Smerconish promotes his new book, Clowns to the Left of Me, Jokers to the Right: American Life in Columns. June 23, 7 p.m., $45, PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, parkerarts.org.

Arvada on Tap: This event includes an amateur barbecue competition and a kids’ zone for when you just have to bring your children to a beer festival. June 22, 2-6 p.m., $35-$50, 64th Avenue and Simms Street, Arvada, arvadafestivals.com.

Aurora Arts Festival: Aurora flaunts its rich cultural diversity with artists, food trucks, music and dance from around the world. June 22-23, noon-8 p.m., free admission, 9898 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, 303-344-2223, auroraculture.org.

Bacon & Bourbon Festival: Kids will go hog wild over Camp Bacon while their parents catch up with their old friend Jim Beam; everyone will squeal for crispy, salty, savory bacon tastes. June 22-23, 1-6 p.m., free admission, ticket packages $30-$65, River Run Village, Keystone, keystonefestivals.com.

Beatles Singalong: Celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Abbey Road with an all-ages singalong of that album and Let it Be; lyrics sheets will be provided. June 23, 2-5 p.m., free, Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street, mercurycafe.com.

The Big Eat: The best of Denver’s independent bars and restaurants (over eighty last year!) will come together to serve great bite and beverage pairings. June 20, 6-9 p.m., $65, Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria, eatdenver.com.

Blue Whale: A teenage outcast, social media and a mysterious internet character known only as “The Curator” mix it up in this interactive play by horror-theater troupe Pandemic Collective. June 23, 7 p.m., $25, Fort Greene, 321 East 45th Avenue, pandemiccollective.org.

Buffs4Life Weekend: Enjoy a weekend of summer fun that includes a 5K run, charity golf tournament, barbecue and pool party to benefit the nonprofit that provides support to former University of Colorado coaches and athletes in need. June 23-24, $20 and up, various locations, buffs4life.org.

Chautauqua Silent Film Series: The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Lon Chaney portrays Quasimodo in this 1923 tragedy; Hank Troy provides live piano accompaniment. June 26, 7:30 p.m., $12, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 720-541-9538, chautauqua.com.

Cherry Blossom Festival: Japanese culture is more than just sushi: Taiko drumming, martial arts, calligraphy, ikenbana (flower arranging), bonsai and more are all on display at this long-running fest celebrating Japanese culture and cuisine. June 22-23, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free admission, Sakura Square, 1947 Lawrence Street, cherryblossomdenver.org.

Citizens for the River: Anders Osborne caps off a day of music and river fun (stand-up paddleboard demos and a river rodeo) at this party benefitting the Greenway Foundation. June 22, noon-9 p.m., free admission, Confluence Park, 2200 15th Street, citizensfortheriver.com.

Clyfford Still Museum Free Day: Guests can enjoy the galleries at the Still Museum for no charge. June 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org.

Colorado Tiny House Festival: Bigger isn’t better — at least at this expo, where both professional and DIY builders will display their homes and give presentations about their wee domiciles. June 21-23, $10-$30, Riverdale Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, 303-900-5477, coloradotinyhousefestival.com.

Cottonwood Club: These Roaring ’20s-themed parties promise great music and entertainment with swing bands, aerial performers and fire artists taking the stage. June 21 and 26, 7 p.m., $35 and up, Ironworks, 25 Larimer Street, roaringtwentiesdenver.com.

Denver Deluxe: G. Love & Special Sauce headlines the RiNo music fest, with plenty of grub from Park Burger and beer from 10 Barrel Brewing Co. June 22, 1:30-9:30 p.m., $20 and up, 27th and Walnut streets, denverdeluxe.com.

Denver Greek Festival: This venerable festival has been bringing Greek food, dancing, arts and music to the people of Denver for over half a century. June 21-23, $5 admission, Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 East Alameda Avenue, thegreekfestival.com.

Denver PrideFest: Denver’s annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community; this year’s events include the best parade in town, art installation honoring the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall riots and performances by Wheelchair Sports Camp, Lady Bunny and Peppermint. June 15-16, free admission, Civic Center Park, Colfax Avenue and Broadway, denverpride.org.

Denver Undy RunWalk: Don your nicest underwear — on the outside of your running shorts — for this 5K run that raises awareness of colorectal cancer. June 22, $35-$40, City Park, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, ccalliance.org.

F*%k This: The benefit for Planned Parenthood includes a silent auction and raffle with prizes donated by artists and businesses around Denver. June 20, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $5 admission, Tooey’s Off Colfax, 1521 Marion Street, facebook.com.

Fetch Market: Fetch Market brings the same mix of vendors, food trucks and pop-up bars as its previous incarnation, the Denver Flea. June 22-23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $5 admission, 2635 Blake Street, thisisfetch.com.

Fête de la Musique: The holiday that originated in France comes to the Mile High City with jazz, swing and African tunes alongside French and West African fare. June 21, 6-9:30 p.m., $20, Alliance Française de Denver, 571 Galapago Street, 303-831-0304, afdenver.org.

First Harvest Music Festival: Esmé Patterson and Bluebook headline, while food trucks selling Ethiopian cuisine, empanadas and more will be on hand at this fest benefiting Project Worthmore. June 22, 4-9 p.m., $40, Delaney Community Farm, 170 South Chambers Road, Aurora, projectworthmore.org.

Greeley Stampede: The Stampede began in 1922 as the Greeley Spud Rodeo and today includes demolition derbies, freestyle bullfighting, pro rodeos, parades, carnival rides, concerts and even a fashion show during its two-week run. June 26-July 7, $5 and up, Island Grove Regional Park, 501 North 14th Avenue, Greeley, 970-356-7787, greeleystampede.org.

The Importance of Being Earnest: Oscar Wilde’s most enduring play provides a clever solution for modern introverts desperate to escape unwanted social obligations. June 21-July 7, $20, Historic Jones Theater, 119 Main Street, Westcliffe, 719-783-3004, jonestheater.com.

Jefferson Park Farm & Flea: Get both farm-fresh food and flea market finds at this double-duty market. June 21, free admission, 25th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, jpfleamarket.com.

Juxtaposition and Other Dances: Hannah Kuhn Dance Company presents seven dances, including a new work set to music by Denver’s own Chappell Kingsland. June 22-23, $20-$25, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.

Kevin Nealon: Comedian Kevin Nealon brings his humor to northern Colorado. June 20, 7:30 p.m., Rialto Theater, 228 East 4th Street, Loveland, 970-962-2120, rialtotheatercenter.org.

Leadville BBQ & Brew Festival: The highest barbecue competition in the country (at 10,152 feet elevation) is also a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned event with a purse of $10,152; Leadville’s Periodic Brewing will be providing the beer. June 21-22, free admission, Harrison Avenue, Leadville, leadvilletwinlakes.com.

Legally Blonde: The Musical: The tale of perky Elle Woods and her unexpected tenure at Harvard Law School gets even bubblier with songs added. June 26-30, $12, Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-316-6305, jccdenver.org.

Love in My Veins: This play about a volatile 25-year relationship between couple Hugh and Mindy is performed in American Sign Language and subtitled for hearing audience members. June 22-23, $20-$55, The Studio Loft, 14th and Curtis streets, artscomplex.com.

Mudbugs & Brews: Nothing pairs better than crawfish and craft beer at this old-fashioned seafood boil. June 22, 3-6 p.m., Rialto Cafe, 934 16th Street, 303-893-2233, rialtocafe.com.

PurpleStride: This 5K run/walk raises funds to benefit pancreatic cancer research and patients. June 23, 8 a.m., $15-$40 plus fundraising, Washington Park, Mississippi Avenue and Franklin Street, purplestride.org/colorado.

Sashay: A runway show inspired by the exhibit World of Wearable Art with models strutting their stuff in clothing created from unconventional materials. June 22, 7.-11 p.m., $35, Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Scandinavian Midsummer Festival: It’s all maypoles, mayhem, Volvos, vikings, sausages and Saabs at this annual homage to all things Nordic. June 21-23, free admission, Bond Park, East Elkhorn and MacGregor avenues, Estes Park, estesmidsummer.com.

Science Lounge: “Science is a Drag”: Learn about the physics of flight while being entertained by another kind of drag as Dixie Krystals and Mile High Kingdom Drag Kings make appearances at this lecture. June 20, 6:30-9:30 p.m, $15, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-8326, dmns.org.

SeriesFest: Season Five of the festival honoring episodic storytelling includes screenings, discussion panels and a performance by Stevie Wonder. June 21-26, ticket packages $60-$300, various locations, seriesfest.com.

Stills in the Hills: Over fifteen local distilleries turn historic Central City into one giant party. June 22, 1-6 p.m., free admission, ticket packages $35-$60, Main Street, Central City, stillsinthehills.com.

Strawberry Days Festival: Get your RDA of vitamin C at this fest that includes a parade, the Miss Strawberry Days pageant, bands, fun activities for Strawberry Patch kids, and free ice cream and berries. June 21-23, free admission, Sayre Park, 1702 Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs, 970-945-6589, glenwoodchamber.com.

TEDxMile High: This year’s theme for the lecture series is “Humankind.” June 22, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., $83 and up, Buell Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, tedxmilehigh.com.

Unicorn Festival: The whimsical celebration of fairytale fun expands to two days this year, with over twenty unicorns (and a pegasus!) joining princesses, mermaids and cosplayers for tea parties, bungee trampolines, a bazaar and more. June 22-23, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $15-$32, Clement Park, 7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, unicornfestivalcolorado.com.

Vail Craft Beer Classic: When one tasting just isn’t enough, spend the whole weekend enjoying the best of Colorado craft brews and views, with outdoor adventures, food pairings and seminars. June 21-23, $59 and up, various locations, Vail, vailcraftbeerclassic.com.

Volcanoes: Fires of Creation 3D: Watching this film is as close to an active volcano as most people will ever get; after the film, an expert from the Nature Conservancy will discuss the organization’s work in volcanics and Colorado’s geologic history. June 25, 7 p.m., $15, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Xanadu: Who could pass up this classic musical tale of Greek muses, 1980s Venice Beach and roller disco? June 20-23, $15-$21, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.

EXPAND Top Taco (June 27) wants everyone to feel the love. Jake Cox

JUNE 27-JULY 3

Biergarden Festival: Wash down a wealth of German specialties (currywurst, pretzels, sauerbraten and schnitzel, to start) with Prost Brewing Co. beers. June 28-30, $8 admission, TEV Edelweiss Club, 17832 CO-8, Morrison, styriacatering.com.

Bike MS Colorado: Bikers raise money for multiple sclerosis research while traversing a 129-176-mile route between Westminster and Fort Collins over two days; there’s also a single-day, 30-mile loop around Fort Collins. June 29-30, 6 a.m., $79 registration plus $400 fundraising minimum, nationalmssociety.org.

Boulder Magic Show: Braden Carlisle (host of the weekly podcast Awesome People Talking) injects laugh-out-loud comedy into his magical performances. June 29, $20, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.

Colorado Brewers Festival: The thirtieth year of this fest (the fourth-oldest in the nation!) includes a rare and barrel-aged beer dinner on Friday night and a tasting with over fifty breweries the next day. June 28-29, 7-10 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m., $50-$125, Canvas Stadium, 751 West Pitkin Street, Fort Collins, downtownfortcollins.com.

Colorado Guitar Show & Custom Luthier Expo: The door prizes at this expo include an acoustic guitar; bring your own guitar to sell or trade. June 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $5 admission, Lutheran High School, 11249 Newline Gulch Boulevard, Parker, guitarshowmagazine.com.

Colorado Symphony Summer Porch Party: A small symphony ensemble will accompany guests as they sip their way through the Leopold Bros. spirits portfolio and nibble on hors d’oeuvres. June 28, 6:30 p.m., $50-$75, Leopold Bros. Distillery, 5285 Joliet Street, 303-623-7876, coloradosymphony.org.

COLORCON: The Golden Triangle Creative District presents a summertime mural event that will transform alleys in the neighborhood via artwork and lighting. The inaugural day of painting will take place in the alley behind 1112 Broadway, accompanied by live music, local beer and food. June 28, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Golden Triangle, coloradocolorcon.com.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science Free Day: The museum opens its doors after hours for no charge. July 2, 5-10 p.m., 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Family Bike Party: Bring your bikes (and family!) to the party, where raffles, shop discounts, snacks and balloon art are on hand and bands and bike mechanics will both provide tune-ups. June 27, 4-8 p.m., free admission, Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware Street, Westminster, theorchardtowncenter.com.

Film on the Rocks: Top Gun: Before he was crazy, Tom Cruise was Maverick in this iconic action film. July 1, 7 p.m., $16-$32, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org.

Georgetown Indie Con: Erika T. Wurth, David Hicks and Erika Krouse are the keynote speakers at this weekend writing retreat in historic Georgetown. June 28-30, $150, Georgetown Heritage Center, 809 Taos Street, Georgetown, georgetownindiecon.wordpress.com.

Independence Eve: Downtown Denver’s yearly celebration is back for its tenth anniversary and includes food trucks, craft beer and wine, fireworks and performances by Chris Daniels & the Kings and the Colorado Symphony. July 3, 5 p.m., free admission, Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax Avenue, civiccenterconservancy.org.

Midsummer Night’s Dream Bash: This rooftop terrace benefit for the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art includes food by Cured Market, bottomless drinks, crafting and live music. June 27, 5-8:30 p.m., $40, Crestone Capital, 1048 Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-443-2122, bmoca.org.

Get up close at personal with Cheyenne Mountain Zoo residents on June 27. Courtesy Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Moonlight on the Mountain: Get unlimited samples of beer and bears, wine and white-tailed deers, spirits and spiders at the Cheyenne Zoo’s after-hours event. June 27, 6-10 p.m., $70.75-$80.75, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, 719-633-9925, cmzoo.org.

Movement Lab: The four-week class offers dancers 16 and older the chance to dig deep into methodology and choreography with expert instructors. July 1-27, $2,000, 3001 Industrial Lane, Broomfield, 303-466-5685, ccdance.org.

Noche de Museo: Can’t make it to the islands this summer? The next best thing is Museo de las America’s annual gala, a fundraising event with the food, drinks and rhythms of Puerto Rico serving as the backdrop. June 28, 5:30-10 p.m., $100-$175, Skylight Venue, 833 Santa Fe Drive, 303-571-4401, museo.org.

Pancakes & Booze Art Show: Feed your body and your soul at the tenth anniversary of the quirky food/art/music mashup. June 27, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $10-$15, Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, pancakesandbooze.com.

Rapids and Grass Beer Festival: The weekend is more than just a beer fest (though that’s huge, with fifty breweries attending); there are nearly two dozen bluegrass acts performing, plus a day of floating down the Arkansas River. June 28-30, $50 and up, various locations, Buena Vista, rgfest.com.

Salida Art Walk: Downtown Salida rolls out the red carpet with artist demos, street performers, a Monty Python-themed silly walk crosswalk, an art auction and pop-up galleries. June 28-30, free admission, various locations, Salida, salidaartwalk.org.

Science Riot: Big brains don’t necessarily mean big laughs: Can the mating patterns of junebugs be unexpectedly hilarious? Find out as local scientists try standup for the first time. June 27, 7:30-9 p.m., $15, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

The Spill: Instructors at Excessive Realness, a dance intensive for LGBTQ+ folks, take to the stage in performances that challenge simplistic stereotypes of the queer community and reimagine America’s dance climate through the lens of different queer identities. June 29, 7-8:30 p.m., free, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.

Telluride Yoga Festival: This festival doesn’t just host yoga classes in silent rooms: There’s also aerial and standup paddleboard yoga, sessions backed by invigorating beats and DJs, challenging hikes, fun runs and concerts. June 27-30, $120-$475, various locations, Telluride, tellurideyogafestival.com.

Top Taco: Festival-goers get unlimited tacos and drinks before voting in one of four categories: top traditional taco, vegetarian taco, creative taco and cocktail. June 27, 7-10 p.m., $75-$135, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, toptacodenver.com.

Universal Health Care Conference: This single-day conference touts the benefits of a universal health-care system with keynote speaker Wendell Potter. June 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free, 6350 Broadway, couniversalhealth.org.

Westword Music Showcase: National acts CHVRCHES, Jai Wolf, JAUZ, Bishop Briggs, Crooked Colours, Lovelytheband, the Knocks, the Wrecks and SHAED and a ton of local bands perform at venues around the Golden Triangle neighborhood. June 29, noon-10 p.m., $52.80-$85, various locations, westwordshowcase.com.

EXPAND Cherry Creek Arts Festival runs July 5 through 7. Danielle Lirette

JULY 4-10

Arts Week Golden: Seven days of creative events include the Ladies Fancywork Society yarn-bombing Golden sculptures and a luau and Hawaiian quilt exhibit. The Foothills Fine Arts Festival caps off the week. July 8-14, various locations, Golden, artsweekgolden.org.

Chautauqua Silent Film Series: Our Hospitality: Buster Keaton lights up the silver screen in the 1923 story of a young man who inherits a fortune and falls for the wrong girl. Also playing is The Garage, the tale of two totally inept mechanics. The Mont-Alto Picture Orchestra will perform a live score. July 10, 7:30 p.m., $12, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 720-541-9538, chautauqua.com.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Cherry Creek North welcomes over 250 artists and 350,000 guests in the festival’s 28th year. July 5-7, free admission, 2nd and 3rd avenues between Clayton and Steele streets, 303-355-2787, cherrycreekartsfestival.org.

Community Pool Party: The heated saltwater pools at the JCC are open to the public for its monthly shindig. This month’s theme? Candyland — complete with lollipop trees, Wonka bars and a sweet obstacle course. July 7, noon-3 p.m., free, Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-316-6305, jccdenver.org.

Crested Butte Wildflower Festival: The Wildflower Capital of Colorado puts on over 200 hikes, lectures, luncheons and activities; everything from botany, art, herbs, gardening and photography are covered over ten days. July 5-14, $25 and up, various locations, Crested Butte, crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.com.

Indigenous Film: The Eagle Huntress: This uplifting and beautifully shot documentary profiles Aisholpan, a headstrong teenager determined to become the first female eagle hunter in her nomadic Mongolian community’s history. July 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

July 4th Festival: Northglenn hosts a huge community picnic with a bake sale, concerts, car show, parade, pedal boats, duck races and fireworks. July 4, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., free admission, EB Rains Park, 11800 Community Center Drive, Northglenn, northglenn.org.

Lunch and a Song: Opera lovers can enjoy lunch followed by a 30-minute performance of classic arias during this summer concert series. July 10-28, $30, Teller House, 120 Eureka Street, Central City, 303-292-6700, centralcityopera.org.

Mixed Taste: “Industrial Musicals & Empathy”: Another year, another round of completely unrelated lectures paired for a bizarrely entertaining evening. Show up early (5 p.m.) to purchase happy-hour bites and brews. July 10, 7 p.m., $20, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

“Moon Rush: The New Space Race”: Journalist David Leonard discusses the space race between the U.S., its allies and private corporations. July 9, 7 p.m., $15, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: Songs from the 1971 film are paired with a new score in this whimsical and occasionally ominous tale of little Charlie Bucket and the mad genius Willy Wonka. July 9-28, $45 and up, Buell Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Sci-Fi Film Series: Contact: A Denver Museum of Nature & Science expert and a film studies professor join forces to break down the science in the 1997 depiction of humanity’s first contact with an alien species. July 10, 7 p.m., $15, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Short Works: Opera novices (or aficionados pressed for time) will enjoy these 30-minute performances of the genre’s most famous scenes. July 10-August 2, $15, Williams Stables Theater, 113 Eureka Street, Central City, 303-292-6700, centralcityopera.org.

Tequila & Tacos: Celebrate everybody’s favorite “T”s at the fourth year of this mountain celebration. July 6, 1-5 p.m., Hideaway Park, 78841 U.S. Highway 40, Winter Park, playwinterpark.com.

Walk, Run & Wag 5K: Lace up your sneakers and leash up your pup for the summer’s cutest 5K race, where woofs are welcome and proceeds benefit the nonprofit International Hearing Dog, Inc. July 6, 8 a.m., $25-$30, Sloan’s Lake Park, West 17th Avenue and Utica Street, hearingdog.org.

Astronaut Joe Engle will give a keynote address at Apollopalooza. NASA

JULY 11-17

1340 Penn/After Hours: “Barnum Presents Victorian Freaks & Oddities”: P.T. Barnum owned land in Denver; find out about his ties to the city and historic freak shows at this lecture. July 12, 7-9 p.m., $16, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.

Apollopalooza: A week of events celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with talks by astronauts, flight directors and more; film screenings and a STEAM festival. July 13-20, $22.95-$185, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, 303-360-5360, wingsmuseum.org.

Billy Budd: Benjamin Britten’s tragic opera centered on the British navy. July 13-August 2, $31-$108, Central City Opera House, 124 Eureka Street, Central City, 303-292-6700, centralcityopera.org.

Boulder Market: Live music at this creekside arts marketplace starts at noon. July 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Central Park, Broadway and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Breck Bazaar: Sip local craft beer while shopping for local crafts at this market, which includes live music and homemade and vintage items. July 13, 1 p.m., free admission, Farmhouse Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton, breckbrew.com.

Breckenridge Summer Beer Festival: Over 35 local breweries are expected at this mountain festival with great views of the soaring peaks. July 13, noon-5 p.m., $35-$75, Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge, breckenridgebeerfestival.com.

Brewers Rendezvous: Take in some of the state’s best beers in one of its most relaxing settings, along the banks of the Arkansas River. July 13, 1-5 p.m., $45-$110, Riverside Park, Salida, salidachamber.org.

Clyfford Still Museum Free Day: Guests can enjoy the galleries at the Still Museum for no charge. July 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org.

EXPAND Colorado Black Arts Festival (July 12 through 14) is always a party. Kenneth Hamblin III

Colorado Black Arts Festival: Dance, music, film and theatrical performances happen beside artists and artisans at this fest celebrating black arts and culture. July 12-14, free admission, City Park, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, colbaf.org.

Colorado Irish Festival: Guests can fuel up with a hearty Irish breakfast in preparation for traditional dancing, sports and sheep herding. July 12-14, $7-$15, Clement Park, 7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, 303-973-1209, coloradoirishfestival.com.

Dining al Fresco: The restaurants of Larimer Square serve dinner under string lights and twinkling stars that light up the night sky. July 13, 5-11 p.m., Larimer Square, Larimer and 14th streets, larimersquare.com.

Dinosaurs by Canoe: Spend three days floating down the Colorado River near Grand Junction with an expert guide from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Paddlers will see deep box canyons, Class I rapids and ancient metamorphic black rock formations. July 13-15, $406-$436, begins in Loma, Colorado, 720-283-0553, centennialcanoe.com.

Drums Along the Rockies: Ten marching bands from across the country compete for drum line supremacy. July 13, 6:30 p.m., $35-$85, Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street, ascendperformingarts.org.

Electric Chaco: This art exhibit invites you to imagine Chaco Canyon as a center of trade, imagination, ceremony and celebration. July 17-28, free, McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, 720-865-5570, mcnicholsbuilding.com.

Keystone Wine & Jazz Festival: The weekend-long celebration includes free concerts in River Run Village, a grand tasting, and wine seminars and a reserve tasting at Warren Station. July 12-14, 1-6 p.m., $25-$120, various locations, Keystone, keystonefestivals.com.

Mixed Taste: “Mad King Ludwig & Bee Fences”: Another year, another round of completely unrelated lectures paired for a bizarrely entertaining evening. Show up early (5 p.m.) to purchase happy-hour bites and brews. July 17, 7 p.m., $20, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Nirvamlet: This interactive production imagines what would happen if Hamlet wore flannel, Ophelia wore Doc Martens, and both were obsessed with the Seattle sound. July 11, 18 and 25, 7:30 p.m., $12 and up, Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria, artscomplex.com.

Pool Party in Hyperspace: MCA Denver is putting on a pool party — in a shipping container. July 13, 4 p.m., $20-$30, Taxi, 3457 Ringsby Court, mcadenver.org.

Sci-Fi Film Series: Donnie Darko: A Denver Museum of Nature & Science expert and a film studies professor join forces to break down the science in Richard Kelly’s bizarre and darkly funny tale of time travel and high school. July 17, 7 p.m., $15, Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Triple Bypass Ride: Conquer one, two or three mountain passes (30, 75 or 120 miles) in this legendary bike ride that runs from Evergreen to Vail. July 13, $175-$225, triplebypass.org.

The Watering Hole: TatZOO: You aren’t the first person to have your childhood pet inked on your body. Find out about humans’ historical need to mark themselves with images from nature as well as animals’ own markings. Ticket includes one drink and apps. July 17, 6-8:30 p.m., Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, 720-337-1400, denverzoo.org.

Winter Park Alpine Art Affair: Application and booth fees from this juried show go to Grand County students, so you’ll feel good about shopping for art here. July 13-14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free admission, Hideaway Park, 78841 U.S. Highway 40, Winter Park, winterparkalpineartaffair.co.

Parking at Denver County Fair can be expensive; biking is encouraged. Danielle Lirette

JULY 18-24

The Blessed Damozel and Litanies to the Black Virgin: Central City Opera presents a double bill of works by Debussy and Francis Poulenc. July 23-August 1, $30, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 135 Pine Street, Central City, 303-292-6700, centralcityopera.org.

Blues & BBQ Festival for Better Housing: Tickets cover the blues — tribute bands covering Aretha Franklin, Prince, Stevie Ray Vaughan and more — while brews and barbecue can be purchased separately. July 20, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., $10, Citizens Park, 24th Avenue and Chase Street, Edgewater, bluesnbbq.com.

Chautauqua Silent Film Series: An Evening of Comedy Classics: Charlie Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy, and Buster Keaton star in a series of short films spanning 1915 to 1928. Hank Troy provides live musical accompaniment. July 24, 7:30 p.m., $12, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 720-541-9538, chautauqua.com.

Color of Conversation Film Festival: This offshoot of the Martha’s Vineyard African American Festival spotlights the work of experienced and up-and-coming filmmakers of color. July 18-20, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, colorofconversation.com.

Denver County Fair: The always quirky fair includes a beer fest, mariachi metal band, whiskey and wine tasting with wiener-dog racing for entertainment and the city’s favorite drag queen pageant. July 19-21, $10 admission, National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street, denvercountyfair.org.

Elizabeth Celtic Festival: Competitions at this celebration of British culture include highland dance, caber toss, hammer throw, piping and bonny knees. July 20-21, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $13 admission and parking, Casey Jones Park, Highway 86 and Hummingbird Drive, elizabethcelticfest.org.

The Full Monty: A troupe of down-and-out steelworkers decides to make some money in a revealing revue in this musical based on the 1997 comedy. July 19-August 4, $29-$34, PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.

Historic Styles Brewfest: As an adjunct to its Beer Here! exhibit, 25 Colorado breweries will recreate historic beer styles for this festival that will really give you a taste of the past. July 20, 7-10 p.m., $35-$55, History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, 303-447-8679, historycolorado.org.

Kit Carson County Fair: Animal and livestock shows (new this year: miniature cattle!), mutton busting and three pro rodeos are on the agenda at this Eastern Plains fair. July 22-27, Kit Carson County Fairgrounds, Burlington, colorado.gov/kitcarsoncounty.

Lake Dillon Arts Festival: The thirteenth year of this juried fine art show promises to be extra-lucky for artists and shoppers alike. July 19-21, free admission, Village Place and Schroeder Avenue, Dillon, summitcountyartfestival.com.

Lavender Festival: Over 2,000 plants set the scene for this celebration of the fragrant herb. Classes, food and drink (including lavender beer) and lavender products are available for purchase. July 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $12 (includes Gardens admission), Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Local Tastes: This fifth year of this beautiful food fest has chefs and bartenders around town crafting bites and beverages that are inspired by Clyfford Still’s work and that taste as good as they look. Tickets include access to museum galleries. July 24, 6-9 p.m., $40, Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org.

Lucha Libre at the Museo: Celebrate the beloved and melodramatic wrestling matches of Latin America at the Museo de las Americas’ fourth annual lucha libre party and show. July 18, 6-9 p.m., Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive, 303-571-4401, museo.org.

Mile High Global Bazaar: An international marketplace with food and art from around the world. July 19-21, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, Skyline Park, 16th and Arapahoe streets, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Margaret Brown’s Birthday Party: Celebrate the indefatigable Titanic survivor’s 152nd birthday in high Edwardian style at a garden party with lawn games, punch and cake. July 18, 6-8 p.m., $20, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.

Mixed Taste: “The Dewey Decimal System & Indigenous Medicine”: Another year, another round of completely unrelated lectures paired for a bizarrely entertaining evening. Show up early (5 p.m.) to purchase happy-hour bites and brews. July 24, 7 p.m., $20, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Pearl Street Arts Fest: Over a hundred artists from across the country converge on Boulder to turn the Pearl Street Mall into a riot of color. July 20-21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder, boulderdowntown.com.

Sci-Fi Film Series: Get Out: A Denver Museum of Nature & Science expert and a film studies professor join forces to break down the science in this surprise hit from 2017 that addresses race, eugenics and really, really bad in-laws. July 24, 7 p.m., $15, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Science Lounge: “Moon Mayhem”: Celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the lunar landing with drink in hand at this lecture, planetarium show and crafting mashup. July 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m., $15, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-8326, dmns.org.

Slow Food Nations: The festival highlighting traditional cooking and ingredients gets bigger and better every year, with chefs, producers and food lovers coming to Denver from across the globe. July 19-21, free admission, ticketed events start at $20, various locations, slowfoodnations.org.

Sonder: Circus Foundry mounts a modern circus performance with aerialists and acrobats. July 20-21, $25, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.

Summerfest: Over a hundred artists and craftspeople will be in attendance at this two-day event, which includes the Palette of Brews beer festival, with over a dozen breweries, on July 20. July 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $5-$30, Buchanan Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, 303-674-0056, evergreenarts.org.

USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships: Over 1,200 competitors from six to seventy years old will participate in downhill, cross-country, enduro, short-track and dual slalom events. July 23-28, various locations, Winter Park, usacycling.org.

Yoga on the Mountain: National and local yoga personalities will be teaching Yin, Ashtanga, Jivamukti and Ayurveda classes at this three-day mountaintop retreat. July 19-21, $199, various locations, Snowmass Village, yotmfestival.com.

JULY 25-31

Boulder Magic Show: Braden Carlisle (host of the weekly podcast Awesome People Talking) injects laugh-out-loud comedy into his magical performances. July 29, $20, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.

Breckenridge Food and Wine Festival: This three-day food fest includes a wine-pairing dinner, grand tasting and Sunday brunch — all with a side of with fabulous views. July 26-28, $50 and up, various locations, Breckenridge, gobreck.com.

Buffalo Bill Days: Golden’s largest festival includes a reenactment of Cody’s Wild West Show, mutton busting, a car show, parade and Native American dances. July 25-28, free admission, various locations, Golden, buffalobilldays.com.

Carbondale Mountain Fair: The eccentric community fair promises contests from the mundane (foot and bike races) to the oddball (wood splitting, limbo, exotic pies) along with nonstop live music and plenty of artists and fair food. July 26-28, free admission, Sopris Park, Carbondale, 9720-963-1680, carbondalearts.com.

Chautauqua Silent Film Series: The Mollycoddle: Douglas Fairbanks plays a mark unwittingly roped into a diamond-smuggling ring in this 1920 film; he’ll need all his wits to extricate himself from the dastardly gang. Hank Troy will play a live piano score. July 31, 7:30 p.m., $12, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 720-541-9538, chautauqua.com.

EXPAND Colorado Dragon Boat Festival on July 27 and 28 is colorful celebration. Danielle Lirette

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: While food, arts, music and dancing from a wealth of Asian Pacific countries will be on display during this cultural fest — including the famed dragon races — this year’s celebration highlights Vietnam. July 27-28, free admission, Sloan’s Lake Park, 1700 Sheridan Boulevard, cdbf.org.

Compass Coaching Program: Colorado Conservatory of Dance offers individual coaching on technique, improvisation, nutrition and personal goals to young dancers age 17 and older. July 29-August 10, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., $900, 3001 Industrial Lane, Broomfield, 303-466-5685, ccdance.org.

Festival de la Independencia de Peru: Celebrate the South American nation’s Independence Day with music, dancing and food. July 28, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., free admission, Columbus Park, 1501 West 38th Avenue, peruvianfestivaldenver.com.

Indigenous Pop X: Everyone is welcome at this inaugural pop-culture con that highlights the contributions of Native people in the realms of fashion, film, comics, art and more. July 26-28, $20-$225, McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, indigenouspopx.com.

International Aerial Dance Festival: The two-week festival promises immersive classes for novices and experts, plus performances on July 29 and August 2-4. July 28-August 9, $10 and up, various locations, Boulder, frequentflyers.org.

Mac & Cheese Fest: Indulge in not one, but two full days of ooey, gooey goodness in the mountains. Got something to prove? Sign up for the mac-eating competition. July 27-28, $20, Copper Mountain Resort, Frisco, coppercolorado.com.

Ms. Butterfly: The opera Puccini penned in 1904 is updated in the world premiere of this adaptation that includes futuristic art design and an electro-acoustic score. July 25-28, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmantix.com.

Mixed Taste: “Celery & Emo Rap”: Another year, another round of completely unrelated lectures paired for a bizarrely entertaining evening. Show up early (5 p.m.) to purchase happy-hour bites and brews. July 31, 7 p.m., $20, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Premier Lacrosse League: The touring lacrosse league tears up the field in Denver with two games on Saturday and a third on Sunday. July 27-28, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, premierlacrosseleague.com.

River Run Village Art Festival: Artists from across the country set up shop at this outdoor arts festival. July 27-28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, River Run Village, Keystone, artfestival.com.

Sci-Fi Film Series: Jurassic Park: A Denver Museum of Nature & Science paleontologist and a film studies professor join forces to break down the science in this classic summer blockbuster. July 31, 7 p.m., $15, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Sinatra’s Purple Martini Party: If you feel like you should have been around in the swinging ’60s, this party with Sinatra impersonator Derek Evilsizor is for you. July 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m., $65 admission, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 North Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, 303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.

Stargazing by Canoe: Spend three days floating down the Colorado River near Grand Junction with an expert astronomer from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Paddlers will see deep box canyons, easy rapids and black rock formations by day and brilliantly bright stars by night. July 27-29, $406-$436, begins in Loma, Colorado, 720-283-0553, centennialcanoe.com.

Tails, Tunes & Tastes: Put on your dancing shoes and see rare glimpses of dingos and dragonflies after the sun goes down at this party with unlimited apps and an open bar. July 25, 6-9:30 p.m., $45.75-$50.75, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, 719-633-9925, cmzoo.org.

Top of the Town Party: Celebrate everything that’s great about Denver (according to 5280 magazine) at this block party with booze, bites and bands. July 25, 7-10 p.m., $75, Larimer Square, Larimer and 14th streets, 5280scene.com.

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Bar: Happy hour starts with a tour of a 93-year-old castle, followed by drinking, dining, dancing and stargazing through high-powered telescopes. July 25, 5:30-9:30 p.m., $20 and up, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 North Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, 303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.

Vail Dance Festival: American Ballet Theatre, Martha Graham Dance Company, Malpaso Dance Company and BalletX will perform at this two-week-long festival. July 26-August 10, $10 and up, various locations, Vail, vaildance.org.

Westy Craft Brew Fest: There’s plenty of room to spread out at this sprawling park, where over forty breweries will converge to give north suburban denizens a tastes of Denver’s best brews. July 27, 6-9 p.m., $40-$55, City Park, 10455 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster, westybrewfest.com.

EXPAND You'll be more buoyant in the JCC Aquatic Center's salt-water pool for its final community pool party of the season on August 5. Courtesy Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center

AUGUST 1-7

Anastasia: The legend of Tsar Nicholas II’s youngest daughter, Anastasia, and her escape from the Bolsheviks gets the musical treatment in this production based on the 1997 film. August 7-18, $45 and up, Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Aurora Pride: Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 headlines this LBTQ+ celebration that includes a beer bust, drag shows, music, swimming and beach volleyball. August 3, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., $10 per car and up, Aurora Reservoir, 5800 South Powhaton Road, Aurora, 720-277-9109, aurorapride.com.

Bluegrass & Beer Festival: Colorado’s longest-running bluegrass and beer hoedown, now entering its 23rd year. August 3-4, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., $40-$80, River Run Village, Keystone, keystonefestivals.com.

Boulder County Fair: The oldest fair in Colorado is celebrating 150 years in business with a firefighter combat challenge, musical performances, Mexican rodeo, 4-H projects and jousting. August 2-11, free admission, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, bouldercountyfair.org.

Breck Bazaar: Sip local craft beer while shopping for local crafts at this market, which includes live music and homemade and vintage items. August 3, 1 p.m., free admission, Farmhouse Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton, breckbrew.com.

Chautauqua Silent Film Series: 7th Heaven: The Mont-Alto Picture Orchestra provides the score to this 1927 love story set in the shadow of World War I. August 7, 7:30 p.m., $12, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 720-541-9538, chautauqua.com.

Community Pool Party: The heated saltwater pools at the JCC host the summer’s final public swim with a jungle-themed pool party. August 5, 12 p.m.-3 p.m., free, Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-316-6305, jccdenver.org.

Clyfford Still Museum Free Day: Guests can enjoy the galleries at the Still Museum for no charge. August 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org.

Denver International Festival: Food trucks representing over thirty countries, global music and plenty of kids’ activities (bilingual storytelling, piñatas and water fights) take center stage at this family-friendly global fest. August 3, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, Civic Center Park, Colfax Avenue and Broadway, 720-319-8441, internationalfest.org.

Denver Tattoo Arts Convention: Entertainment at the expo includes tattoo contests, an appearance by the Enigma, and (primarily) people-watching. August 2-4, $22-$45, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street, 215-423-4780, villainarts.com.

Encore: A Musical Revue: Central City Opera’s season closes out with a collection of musical-theater pieces from Broadway and off-Broadway works. August 3 and 6, $55-$75, Central City Opera House, 124 Eureka Street, Central City, 303-292-6700, centralcityopera.org.

Film on the Rocks: The Mighty Ducks: The 1992 pee-wee underdog story is the perfect movie for people who hate hockey and don’t like kids. Starring Emilio Estevez’s hair. August 5, 7 p.m., $16-$32, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org.

Flamingle After Dark: Don your pink party pants and practice standing on one leg for this wildlife-centric wingding that includes food trucks, animal encounters and dancing. August 1, 6 p.m., Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, 720-337-1400, denverzoo.org.

Geology and Archaeology by Canoe: Spend a week floating down the Gunnison River with an expert in earth sciences from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. August 7-11, $661-691, begins in Moab, Utah, 720-283-0553, centennialcanoe.com.

Grillin’ & Chillin’ Beer & Music Festival: Two full days of bands and beer, plus the First Responders Chili Challenge on Saturday and a poker run winding through the foothills on Sunday. August 3-4, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and 12 p.m.-6 p.m., $5 and up, 101 Idaho Springs Road East, Idaho Springs, epiceventsandentertainment.com.

Leadville Boom Days: Commemorate the mountain town’s 1880s silver boom with three days of burro races, cowboy church, a pie-eating contest and a parade. August 2-4, free admission, various locations, Leadville, leadvilletwinlakes.com.

Littleton Twilight Criterium & Bike Fest: The main event at this high-speed race around downtown Littleton are the pro races, but there’s also live music, a beer garden and a cruiser ride. August 3, 3:30-10 p.m., free admission, West Main and South Prince streets, littletonrocks.com.

Mixed Taste: “Lenticular Photography & American Sign Language”: Another year, another round of completely unrelated lectures paired for a bizarrely entertaining evening. Show up early (5 p.m.) to purchase happy-hour bites and brews. August 7, 7 p.m., $20, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Nirvamlet: This interactive production imagines what would happen if Hamlet wore flannel, Ophelia wore Doc Martens, and both were obsessed with the Seattle sound. August 1-3, 7:30 p.m., $12 and up, Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria, 14th and Curtis streets, artscomplex.com.

Olathe Sweet Corn Festival: A larger venue this year means bigger bands, more corn (and corn-eating contests!) and family-friendly activities for the kids. August 3, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., $18-$100, Montrose County Event Center, 1036 North 7th Street, Montrose, 970-765-0481, olathesweetcornfest.com.

One Sol Dance Festival: This immersive dance festival welcomes participants of all ages and experience levels, with classes, workshops and shared meals that foster collaboration instead of competition. August 7-11, $555, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, 119 Park Avenue West, solvidaworldwide.com.

Save the Ales Beer Festival: Conserve water by drinking beer — at least at this beer fest, which is a fundraiser for Conservation Colorado. August 8, 6-10 p.m., $35-$80, Mile High Station, 2027 West Colfax Avenue, 303-333-7846, conservationco.org.

Sci-Fi Film Series: Prospect: A Denver Museum of Nature & Science expert and a film studies professor join forces to break down the science in this gritty indie movie about an ambitious space traveler and his daughter. August 7, 7 p.m., $15, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Seeking Charlie Russell: Bill Pullman performs his self-penned show; ticket price includes a talkback with Pullman after the show, followed by a reception with food and drinks. August 2, 4-10 p.m., $200, McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, visionbox.org.

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Bar: Happy hour starts with a tour of a 93-year-old castle, followed by drinking, dining, dancing and stargazing through high-powered telescopes. August 1, 8 and 15, 5:30-9:30 p.m., $20 and up, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 North Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, 303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.

Be amazed! Be astounded! Be at least fifteen feet away from open flames at Buskerfest, August 1 through 4. Courtesy Union Station Buskerfest

Union Station Buskerfest: Union Station’s outdoor plaza will come alive with street performers showing off their juggling, comedy, acrobatics, breakdancing and unicycling skills. August 1-4, free, 1701 Wynkoop Street, 303-592-6712, unionstationbuskerfest.com.

Water Garden Society Water Blossom Celebration: The Monet Pond will be the site of plant giveaways (including carnivorous pitcher plants!) and expert water gardening advice; free with Garden admission. August 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., $12.50, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, colowatergardensociety.org.

AUGUST 8-14

16th Street Fair: The 16th Street Mall turns into a marketplace for emerging artists and designers to showcase their fine art and artisan goods. August 9-10, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, 16th Street Mall, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

24 Hours Block Party: Live performances and interactive art projects will focus on responsiveness and responsibility during times of cultural and social division. August 10, free, RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe Street, 303-296-4448, redlineart.org.

Adventure Van Expo: Take in a lot full of souped-up Mercedes Sprinter vans and other adventure vehicles at this lakeside location; beer and food will be available for purchase. August 10-11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Dillon Amphitheater, 201 West Lodgepole Street, Dillon, 970-468-2403, townofdillon.com.

Bacchanal x Denver: Chef Alon Shaya of Safta brings the vibe of the celebrated New Orleans wine shop to Denver with two days of live jazz, wine, cocktails and food. August 10-11, the Source Hotel & Market Hall, 3330 Brighton Boulevard, facebook.com.

Bike Winter Park Weekend: The Sunrise to Sunset race returns and is joined by two gravel routes. August 9-11, $90 and up, various locations, Winter Park, rollmassif.com.

Boulder Market: Live music at this creekside arts marketplace starts at noon. August 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Central Park, Broadway and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Breckenridge International Festival of the Arts: This fest is firmly grounded in nature, with outdoor art installations and dance performances, trailside concerts and more all exploring environmental themes. August 9-18, various locations, Breckenridge, breckcreate.org.

Colorado Mycological Society Mushroom Fair: Learn about the wide world of ’shrooms at this annual celebration of fungi. Free with Gardens admission. August 11, $12.50, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

A Connecticut Yankee: The Musical: This adaptation of Mark Twain’s classic is staged by Westcliffe’s youth theater and casts the modern protagonist as a teenage boy. August 8-11, $15, Historic Jones Theater, 119 Main Street, Westcliffe, 719-783-3004, jonestheater.com.

Denver Sloan’s Lake Art & Music Festival: This juried art show hosts artists working with paint, wood, leather, jewelry and more, plus plenty of live music. August 10-11, free admission, Sloan’s Lake Park, 1700 Sheridan Boulevard, coloradoeventsandfestivals.com.

Dining al Fresco: The restaurants of Larimer Square serve dinner under string lights and twinkling stars that light up the night sky. August 10, 5-11 p.m., Larimer Square, Larimer and 14th streets, larimersquare.com.

Estes Park Wine Festival: Attendees get their fill of over 150 wines from 25 wineries at this scenic Estes Park fest. August 10-11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $30-$75, Bond Park, East Elkhorn and Macgregor avenues, Estes Park, 970-218-4545, estesparkwinefestival.com.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical: The newest tenant in Armadillo Acres is wreaking havoc on the trailer park’s social order. August 9-31, $25, Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street, equinoxtheatredenver.com.

Hops in the Hangar: The planes at this beer festival aren’t operational, so you don’t have to worry about mixing your ales and airplanes. August 10, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, 303-360-5360, wingsmuseum.org.

Mixed Taste: “Julia Child & Nordic LARPing”: Another year, another round of completely unrelated lectures paired for a bizarrely entertaining evening. Show up early (5 p.m.) to purchase happy-hour bites and brews. August 14, 7 p.m., $20, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Sci-Fi Film Series: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind: A Denver Museum of Nature & Science health expert and a film studies professor join forces to break down the science in this story of a breakup with some serious repercussions. August 14, 7 p.m., $15, Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Swingin’ Summer Bash: A vintage-inspired party including eats, drinks, tunes and even vendors inspired by a bygone era. August 10, 5 p.m., $20-$69, Mile High Station, 2027 West Colfax Avenue, swinginsummerbash.com.

Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival: This old-school fair has fireworks, carnival rides, a chili cook-off , pancake breakfast and even a one-ring circus that’s been in operation since 1942. August 9-11, free admission, Anderson Park, 44th Avenue and Field Street, Wheat Ridge, thecarnationfestival.com.

Add a little color to your drab weekend on August 17 at the Color Run. Miles Chrisinger

AUGUST 15-21

AIDS Walk Colorado: The 5K walk/run has raised money for the Colorado Health Network and people living with AIDS and HIV for years; this year’s Festival of Life includes the Diva Dash (race a quarter-mile in three-inch heels), volleyball tournament and the AIDS Memorial Quilt. August 17, Cheesman Park, coloradohealthnetwork.org.

“Art Into Science, Science Into Art”: Find out how Leonardo da Vinci’s passion for both arts and sciences were deeply symbiotic. August 20, 7-8:30 p.m., $15, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Battle of the Badges: This fundraiser for the Lakewood High School football team pits the Lakewood PD, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and LHS faculty against each other in a basketball tournament. August 17, 1-5 p.m., $5, Lakewood High School, 9700 West 8th Avenue, Lakewood.

Boulder Market: Live music at this creekside arts marketplace starts at noon. August 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Central Park, Broadway and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Cherry Creek North Food & Wine: The neighborhood’s restaurants set up shop outdoors and compete for the titles of Best of Show, Best Dessert, Best Table Decor and People’s Choice Award. August 17, 6-9 p.m., Fillmore Plaza, Fillmore Street and 1st Avenue, cherrycreeknorth.com.

The Color Run: Can’t decide whether to run a 5K or post a bunch of selfies to your Instagram? Do both at the Color Run, where you’re doused in a different color every kilometer. August 17, 9 a.m., $20-$45, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, thecolorrun.com.

Copper Crush: A wine festival that promises workshops for first-time attendees, a candy bar and wine pairing and boxed-wine seminars. August 16-18, various locations, Copper Mountain, coppercrushwinefest.com.

Dome Derby: R. Buckminster Fuller’s geodesic domes were a major influence on artist Clark Richert; visit the museum to build your own and see the exhibit Clark Richert in Hyperspace. August 21, 7 p.m., $8-$13, MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org.

Film on the Rocks: Free Solo: Red Rocks is the perfect backdrop to this Oscar-winning documentary about climber Alex Honnold’s attempt to scale El Capitan absent any ropes, harnesses or protective equipment. August 19, 7 p.m., $16-$32, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org.

Golden Fine Arts Festival: This juried art show in historic downtown Golden includes beer and wine gardens, food vendors, fine art and live music. August 17-18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, 11th Street between Arapahoe and Maple streets, Golden, goldenfineartsfestival.org.

Mixed Taste: “Tornado Chasing & Sports Mascots”: Another year, another round of completely unrelated lectures paired for a bizarrely entertaining evening. Show up early (5 p.m.) to purchase happy-hour bites and brews. August 21, 7 p.m., $20, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Palisade Peach Festival: Celebrate the harvest at this festival with farm dinners, a parade, a peach-eating contest, ice cream social and peach barbecue throwdown. August 15-18, $7-$10 admission, Riverbend Park, 451 Pendleton Street, Palisade, palisadepeachfest.com.

RARE: The Denver Steak Championships: Why did it take Denver so long to own our roots with this homage to the bovine? Top restaurants in town will provide cocktail pairings and compete for the title of best traditional and creative steaks at this cowtown chowdown. August 15, 6-10 p.m., $110-$150, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis Street, facebook.com.

Science Lounge: “Bicycles”: Bicycling is simple, right? Maybe not. Learn about the physics of cycling, get bike-maintenance tips and even get a prize if you ride your bike to the museum. August 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m, $15, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-8326, dmns.org.

Summertime in Scotland: Imagine you’re in a castle: There are bagpipes, mountain views and whiskey. You must be in Scotland….or is it Colorado? August 16, 6 p.m., $80, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 North Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, 303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.

Tacolandia: The street taco: humble, delicious, perfect. Westword’s annual festival celebrates Denver’s top taquerias and Mexican-American culture. August 17, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., $25-$55, Civic Center Park, Colfax Avenue and Broadway, westwordtacolandia.com.

The women of the Colorado Classic get ready to roll on August 22 through 25. Colorado Classic

AUGUST 22-28

Affordable Arts Festival: Every piece of art at this festival rings in at under $100; it’s never been easier to start your collection, even if you’re on a tight budget. August 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $10-$11, 5900 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-330-8237, affordableartsfestival.com.

Arts & Ales: Who says beer can’t be a work of art? This beer fest includes brews, fine art for purchase, food trucks and beer seminars. August 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $30-$55, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.

Blissfest333 International Film Festival: Odyssey 2019: The twentieth anniversary of this fest includes the Colorado premiere of Jurassic Thunder and Hush Little Baby. August 24-25, $10 and up, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4255 West Colfax Avenue, blissfest333.com.

Boulder Craft Beer Festival: This six-year-old beer fest has sold out every year; snag your tickets while you can. August 24, 1-5 p.m., $35-$50, North Boulder Park, 9th Street and Balsam Avenue, boulderdowntown.com.

Breckenridge Hogfest: Start the weekend with a bourbon-pairing dinner Friday night, spend Saturday at the grand tasting (which includes swine, samples and seminars) and finish up Sunday with bacon Bloodies and a brunch buffet. August 23-25, $55 and up, various locations, Breckenridge, rockymountainevents.com.

Chevy Chase Live: Watch a screening of Caddyshack, then join comedy legend Chevy Chase as he answers audience questions and tells tales of his storied career. August 25, 6 p.m., $49.75 and up, Bellco Theatre, 700 14th Street, bellcotheatre.com.

Colorado Ballet: An Evening Under the Stars: This collection of excerpts from classical and modern ballet favorites culminates in a performance of George Balanchine’s Serenade. August 24, 7:30 p.m., $15-$46, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.

Colorado Cider & Beer Circus: The whimsical fest is bringing its cider and beer lineup — and its sideshow vibe — to Denver from Copper Mountain this year. August 24, 1-6 p.m., $30-$55, C Squared Ciders, 2875 Blake Street, cidercircus.com.

Colorado Classic: The four-day pro cycling race is going to the girls in its third year as it becomes a women-only event; female cyclists from around the country will converge on Colorado for both mountain and urban stages. August 22-25, free for spectators, coloradoclassic.com.

Colorado State Fair: The state fair isn’t all funnel cake and 4-H; there’s also a creative cinnamon roll bake-off, poetry contest, doll show, pet portraits, and home-brew and winemaking competitions. August 23-September 2, $12 admission, Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue, Pueblo, 800-876-4567, coloradostatefair.com.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science Free Day: The museum opens its doors free of charge to all visitors. August 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Duende!: Flamenco guitarist René Heredia and the Flamenco Fantasy Dance Theatre bring the spirit of Spain to a Scottish-style castle. August 23, 6 p.m., $65, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 North Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, 303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.

Fête de Fleurs: The black-tie affair amongst the flowers raises funds for the Botanic Gardens and includes cocktails, dinner, dancing and more cocktails. August 23, 6 p.m.-12 a.m., $600, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Great Central City Beer Fest: Central City’s Main Street becomes Bourbon Street of the West thanks to craft brews and the ability to tote drinks purchased in casinos outside for the day. August 25, 1-6 p.m., free admission, ticket packages $40-$60, Main Street, Central City, stillsinthehills.com.

Handmade in Colorado Expo: This juried art show boasts only Colorado artists as well as live music and shopping. August 24-25, free admission, Bond Park, MacGregor and Elkhorn avenues, Estes Park, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Mountainfilm on Tour: A selection of documentary shorts from Telluride’s annual Mountainfilm festival comes to Boulder for one night only. August 24, 7 p.m., $20, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 720-541-9538, chautauqua.com.

Oktoberfest: The earliest of Denver’s Oktoberfest celebrations includes a früschoppen, or boozy German brunch, on Sunday. August 23-25, $8 admission, TEV Edelweiss Club, 17832 CO-8, Morrison, styriacatering.com.

Winter Park Uncorked: Could there be a prettier combo than wine and Winter Park? Not likely. August 24, 2-6 p.m., Hideaway Park, 78841 US Highway 40, Winter Park, playwinterpark.com.

EXPAND Crush Walls returns to Denver September 2 through 8. Kenzie Bruce

AUGUST 29-SEPTEMBER 4

Commonwheel Art Festival: Live bands, face painters, a kids’ activity booth and balloon artists are just a few of the family-friendly features of this juried arts show, now celebrating its 45th year. August 31-September 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs, commonwheel.com.

Clark Richert Closing Party: DJ Pictureplane will be spinning at this closing party for the exhibit Clark Richert in Hyperspace. August 31, $15-$25, MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org.

Crush Walls: The RiNo celebration of graffiti and urban art harks back to the ’hood’s history as a gritty art district. September 2-8, free, various locations, Denver, crushwalls.org.

Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End: This ode to the famed columnist honors an “average” housewife who championed women’s lives with humor and insight. September 4-22, $39 and up, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Fall Fest Arts Festival: Historic Dillon hosts this juried fine art and craft show over Labor Day weekend with giveaways and live music. August 30-September 1, free admission, Village Place and Schroeder Avenue, Dillon, summitcountyartfestival.com.

Keystone Oktoberfest: A family-friendly celebration that includes Kinderfest for the little ones (polka classes, pretzel necklace making and a root beer hoisting contest) as well as Das Bier Burner 5K and a beer garden for adults. August 31, noon-6 p.m., free admission, River Run Village, Keystone, keystonefestivals.com.

Mountain Men: Songs and Stories: Singers, songwriters and storytellers gather ’round the campfire to spin a few good yarns. August 30-31, 7:30 p.m., $20, Historic Jones Theater, 119 Main Street, Westcliffe, 719-783-3004, jonestheater.com.

PoloFest: You’ll see more than horses thundering down the field at this polo and music festival; there will also be performances by Kygo and Sofi Tukker, the chance to interact with the animals and a vendor village. August 31, $65-$175, Denver Polo Club, 6359 Airport Road, Sedalia, 307-752-5279, polofest.com.

Rocky Mountain Showdown: Colorado State University Rams vs. the University of Colorado Buffaloes. August 30, Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street, csurams.com.

Salida Wine Fest: The serene park setting is the draw for this festival, which includes unlimited wine samples, live music and arts vendors. August 31, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., $22, Riverside Park, Salida, salidawinefest.com.

Tails, Tunes & Tastes: Put on your dancing shoes and see rare glimpses of dingos and dragonflies after the sun goes down at this party with unlimited apps and an open bar. August 29, 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m., $45.75-$50.75, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, 719-633-9925, cmzoo.org.

A Taste of Colorado: Get a taste of both Colorado food and music at this Labor Day weekend tradition. August 31-September 1, free admission, Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax Avenue, 303-322-5108, atasteofcolorado.com.

EXPAND September 7 is your last change to dine under the stars in Larimer Square. Larimer Square

SEPTEMBER 5-11

Big Chili Cook-Off: Get there early to sample all the contestants’ chilis, then stick around for men’s and women’s firefighter challenges. September 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $18, Buchanan Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, 303-973-1209, bigchili.org.

Bonsai and Suiseki Show: It’s the fiftieth year of this botanical show, where attendees will be able to see tiny trees (many of them native Colorado species), bonsai demos and even purchase starter trees. Free with Botanic Gardens admission. September 7-8, $12.50, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, rockymtnbonsai.org.

Cemetery Crawl: Gilpin Historical Society’s annual cemetery crawl is leaving its usual stamping grounds to explore the graves of Gilpin County residents who relocated for the afterlife. September 7, 11 a.m., Fairmount Cemetery, 430 South Quebec Street, 303-582-5283, gilpinhistory.org.

Dining al Fresco: The restaurants of Larimer Square serve dinner under string lights and twinkling stars that light up the night sky. September 7, 5-11 p.m., Larimer Square, Larimer and 14th streets, larimersquare.com.

Festival Italiano: The two-day event is going strong as it enters its fifteenth year of celebrating Italian food, wine, arts and culture. September 7-8, free admission, Belmar, 7337 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood, belmarcolorado.com.

Miss Saigon: This modern take on Puccini’s Madama Butterfly sets the action in Vietnam during the 1975 Fall of Saigon. September 10-22, Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Salida Fiber Festival: Artists and crafters will be in heaven at this riverside fest with a beer and wine garden and mountains of fluffy yarn and fiber to pet and play with. September 7-8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Riverside Park, Salida, salidafiberfestival.com.

Stanley Arts Festival: The folks behind the Cherry Creek Arts Festival head east to bring their blend of art, entertainment, food and drink to Aurora. September 7-8, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, 303-355-2787, stanleyartsfestival.org.

SEPTEMBER 12-18

1340 Penn/After Hours: “Is Mrs. Brown Still Here?”: Search for sprits, then sip them after a spooky ghost-hunting tour of the Molly Brown House. September 13, 7-9 p.m., $16, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.

Blue Moon Bridge Party: Overlook the Platte River while you party, and fuel the hours of silent disco-ing with unlimited cocktails, beer, wine and food from Fogo de Chao. September 13, 6-10 p.m., $70 and up, 19th Street Pedestrian Bridge, thegreenwayfoundation.org.

Boulder Fall Fest: The annual community celebration brings an eclectic group of Colorado bands, a beer garden, Firefly Handmade Market and fun for all ages to downtown Boulder. September 13-15, free admission, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder, boulderdowntown.com.

Breckenridge Film Festival: Over 100 films, parties, workshops, demos and panels comprise the four-day fest that celebrates movies in the mountains. September 19-22, passes start at $40, various locations, Breckenridge, breckfilmfest.org.

Children’s Day International Film Festival: Kids 18 and under get in free to this festival focusing on film for children from around the world. Also included: a screening of the International Youth Silent Film Festival winners. September 14-15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street, etfest.com.

Clyfford Still Museum Free Day: Guests can enjoy the galleries at the Still Museum for no charge. September 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org.

Larimer Square Sidewalk Sale: Larimer Square vendors bring their wares outside for late-summer bargains. September 13-14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, Larimer and 14th streets, larimersquare.com.

Lindy on the Rocks: This dance festival celebrates vintage moves like the Lindy Hop, Charleston and Jitterbug, with classes for every level and high-energy contests. September 13-15, $139 and up, various locations, cmdance.org.

Pedal the Plains: Unlike many of this summer’s epic bike rides, this 200-miler eschews the mountains for the Eastern Plains. Single-day rides are available. September 13-15, $105-$285, begins in Lamar, 303-954-6703, pedaltheplains.com.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World Tour: Drag queen royalty hits the stage in Denver. September 14, 8 p.m., $52-$62, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver performing Arts Complex, vossevents.com.

Solo Flights: This inaugural theatrical festival mounts one-person shows in early stages of development as well as talkbacks and panels with established and emerging talent alike. September 18-21, Hurst Theatre, 470 Rio Grande Place, Aspen, 970-925-9313, theatreaspen.org.

Suave Fest: Get unlimited beer and support underrepresented talent at the first fest in the country to highlight exclusively Latino-owned breweries. September 14, noon-6 p.m., $35-$75, Raíces Brewing Company, 2060 West Colfax Avenue, suavefest.com.

Telluride Blues & Brews Festival: Telluride hosts festivals all summer, but none more famous than this legendary weekend that includes hiking, yoga, over thirty blues acts at eight venues and a beer fest. September 13-15, $30 and up, various locations, Telluride, tellurideblues.com.

The Watering Hole: This lecture series gives attendees an inside view of the Denver Zoo’s workings and its wildlife conservation efforts. Ticket includes one drink and apps. September 18, 6-8:30 p.m., Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, 720-337-1400, denverzoo.org.

Winter Park FallFest: Bring the family for a day full of music, food, face painting, bobbing for apples and other fall favorites. September 14, noon-5 p.m., free admission, downtown Winter Park, playwinterpark.com.

EXPAND It's never too early to start planning for Telluride Blues & Brews (September 13 through 15); some ticket packages are already sold out. Barry Brecheisen

SEPTEMBER 19-25

Biennial of the Americas: Leaders from North and South America gather to explore the theme of “Empathy in Action” through art, workshops, lectures and a family-friendly festival. September 25-28, various locations, biennialoftheamericas.org.

Breck Bazaar: Sip local craft beer while shopping for local crafts at this market that includes live music and homemade and vintage items. September 21, 1 p.m., free admission, Farmhouse Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton, breckbrew.com.

Colorado Mountain Winefest: This harvest-time festival puts you in the thick of the action as tastings and events unfold around many of Colorado’s Western Slope wineries. September 19-22, $60 and up, various locations, Palisade, coloradowinefest.com.

Corn Maze: A seven-acre corn maze (plus a mini-maze for little ones) is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with pony rides, human hamster wheels and fall fair foods available for an additional fee. Starts September 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $11-14 (includes admission), Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Denver Oktoberfest: Now in its fiftieth year, Denver’s massive celebration of all things Teutonic returns for two weekends in September. September 20-22, free admission, 2100 Larimer Street, thedenveroktoberfest.com.

Doors Open Denver: Over sixty churches, performance venues, schools and historic and modern buildings with architectural significance open their doors to self- and expert-guided tours for this annual event. September 21-22, various locations, denverarchitecture.org.

Handmade in Colorado Expo: A juried art show boasting only Colorado artists as well as live music and shopping. September 20-22, free admission, Skyline Park, 16th and Arapahoe streets, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Jefferson Park Farm & Flea: Get both farm-fresh food and flea market finds at this double-duty market. September 21, free admission, 25th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, jpfleamarket.com.

Monarch Crest Crank: This tough, 25-mile ride takes bikers up Monarch Crest Trail to the Continental Divide and benefits victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. September 22, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., $85 registration plus fundraising, begins at Salida Bike Co., 148 North F Street, Salida, monarchcrestcrank.com.

Parker Art & Music Festival: Hazel Miller and Scarecrow Revival will perform at this juried art show held in a picturesque park. September 21-22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free admission, O’Brien Park, 10795 Victorian Drive, Parker, coloradoeventsandfestivals.com.

Salida Bike Fest: Weekend warriors will love scenic Salida, where events include the Banana Belt Mountain Bike Race, the Soul Ride (that runs through the middle of Soulcraft Brewing) and a historical tour by bike. September 20-22, $40 and up, various locations, Salida, 719-539-6738, salidabikefest.com.

St. Jude Walk/Run: Lace up your shoes for the 5K fun run and walk that raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. September 21, $10 registration plus fundraising, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, stjude.org.

Ten Minute Play Competition: Winning short plays selected by the Westcliffe Center for the Performing Arts will be put on for the first time ever. September 20-21, 7:30 p.m., $20, Historic Jones Theater, 119 Main Street, Westcliffe, 719-783-3004, jonestheater.com.

ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival Colorado: The JLF’s mission is to bring South Asia’s literary legacy to countries around the world; find a slate of free events around town. September 20-22, free, jlflitfest.org.

EXPAND Say goodbye to summer and hello to fall at Denver's Oktoberfest. Aaron Thackeray

SEPTEMBER 26-30

16th Street Fair: The 16th Street Mall turns into a marketplace for emerging artists and designers to showcase their fine art and artisan goods. September 27-28, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, 16th Street Mall, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Boulder Market: Live music at this creekside arts marketplace starts at noon. September 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Central Park, Broadway and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Dash & Bash: This fundraiser for the Boulder County YWCA includes a 5K or 10K walk/run, plus a one-mile dash for little ones. September 29, 8 a.m., Boulder Reservoir, ywcaboulder.org.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science Free Day: The museum opens its doors free of charge to all visitors. September 29, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Denver Oktoberfest: Now in its fiftieth year, Denver’s massive celebration of all things Teutonic returns for two weekends in September. September 27-29, free admission, 2100 Larimer Street, thedenveroktoberfest.com.

Fall Plant & Bulb Sale: Stock up on bulbs ready to go into the ground and Gardens-grown plants that will keep your house lush and colorful during the winter months; admission to both the sale and the Gardens is free. September 27-28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

More Than Pink Walk: Formerly Race for the Cure, this event is now a 5K walk benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation. September 29, 6:30 a.m.-11 a.m., $20-$40 registration plus fundraising, Auraria campus, 900 Auraria Parkway, komencolorado.org.

Salida Heritage Days: Costumed performers and sideshow acts wander the town, with history and ghost tours, an art contest and a community picnic rounding out the weekend. September 27-29, ticketed events start at $20, various locations, Salida, salidaheritagedays.com.

Salida Studio Tour: Follow the tour map for a self-guided expedition around Salida’s art studios and galleries. September 28-29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free, salidastudiotour.com.

Strings, Ciders & Sours: As the days get cooler, the music gets twangier and the brews get tangier at this fest that includes a pairing dinner, grand tasting and recovery brunch. September 27-29, $40 and up, various locations, Breckenridge, rockymountainevents.com.



The deadline to contribute to this list has passed, but we highlight hundreds of activities and events every week in other calendar stories. Send information to editorial@westword.com.