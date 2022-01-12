Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Events

Jay and Silent Bob Light Up FAN EXPO Denver 2022

January 12, 2022 5:55AM

Jay and Silent Bob love Denver for obvious reasons.
Jay and Silent Bob love Denver for obvious reasons. YouTube
FAN EXPO Denver is already looking super snootchie-bootchie for 2022. Just last week, it announced its first big guest: Ming-Na Wen, who’s been a part of almost every fan-favorite property in recent memory, from Marvel to Disney to the role of Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch and The Book of Boba Fett. Hot on the heels of that news came another headliner: none other than Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith).

Kevin Smith was in Denver most recently this past May, to cut the ribbon on his Mooby’s pop-up location at Globe Hall. We interviewed him then about several topics, including his many returns to Colorado. “The state has always embraced us,” Smith said, “even before it was weed-legal. But once it went weed-legal, getting out to Colorado was a no-brainer.”

Still, it’s the first time in over a decade that Smith and Mewes have come to a Denver convention specifically to sign autographs or participate in photo-ops in character as Jay and Silent Bob. Smith, who’s now vegan and significantly thinner since his 2018 “widowmaker” heart attack, had to be away from his fans for a short time while he recovered. For both of these reasons, FAN EXPO Denver is rightfully marketing this appearance as an “ultra-rare” opportunity for fans.
click to enlarge Kevin Smith invites you to join him on July 2, sort of intensely. - YOUTUBE
Kevin Smith invites you to join him on July 2, sort of intensely.
YouTube
This time around, Smith and Mewes will be performing at the Jay and Silent Bob Show! Live on Saturday, July 2; FAN EXPO Denver will take place over the Independence Day weekend. Tickets for the event — which are sure to sell out, given the demonstrable Denver popularity of Kevin Smith and his View Askewniverse — go on sale starting Wednesday, January 12, at 10 a.m. There are two ticketing levels: priority seating for $59, and general admission for $29. One of the two ticketing levels will be required to attend; the cost of this performance is not included in the cost of day or weekend passes for FAN EXPO Denver.

Smith and Mewes will also offer autograph and photo op sessions for fans. Autographs are $70 for Smith, $40 for Mewes, or $99 for both signatures on the same item. Photo ops are $80 for Smith, $50 for Mewes, or $119 for both together. If you want a shot with Jay and Silent Bob in costume and in character, that will set you back $349.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


For the true fan, FAN EXPO Denver is also offering the Ultimate Jay and Silent Bob Show Package, which includes the best of the above options for $499, with VIP priority seating for the show itself, plus a guaranteed in-person autograph from Smith and Mewes and the photo op with the two of them in character.

For more information or to purchase tickets, see the FAN EXPO Denver website.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.
Contact: Teague Bohlen

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation