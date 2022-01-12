Jay and Silent Bob Light Up FAN EXPO Denver 2022

Kevin Smith was in Denver most recently this past May, to cut the ribbon on his Mooby’s pop-up location at Globe Hall. We interviewed him then about several topics, including his many returns to Colorado. “The state has always embraced us,” Smith said, “even before it was weed-legal. But once it went weed-legal, getting out to Colorado was a no-brainer.”
Still, it’s the first time in over a decade that Smith and Mewes have come to a Denver convention specifically to sign autographs or participate in photo-ops in character as Jay and Silent Bob. Smith, who’s now vegan and significantly thinner since his 2018 “widowmaker” heart attack, had to be away from his fans for a short time while he recovered. For both of these reasons, FAN EXPO Denver is rightfully marketing this appearance as an “ultra-rare” opportunity for fans.
Tickets for the event — which are sure to sell out, given the demonstrable Denver popularity of Kevin Smith and his View Askewniverse — go on sale starting Wednesday, January 12, at 10 a.m. There are two ticketing levels: priority seating for $59, and general admission for $29. One of the two ticketing levels will be required to attend; the cost of this performance is not included in the cost of day or weekend passes for FAN EXPO Denver.
Smith and Mewes will also offer autograph and photo op sessions for fans. Autographs are $70 for Smith, $40 for Mewes, or $99 for both signatures on the same item. Photo ops are $80 for Smith, $50 for Mewes, or $119 for both together. If you want a shot with Jay and Silent Bob in costume and in character, that will set you back $349.
For the true fan, FAN EXPO Denver is also offering the Ultimate Jay and Silent Bob Show Package, which includes the best of the above options for $499, with VIP priority seating for the show itself, plus a guaranteed in-person autograph from Smith and Mewes and the photo op with the two of them in character.
For more information or to purchase tickets, see the FAN EXPO Denver website.