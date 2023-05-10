Art Branches Out in La Alma Lincoln Park With "Tree Tales"

"The trees support one another and nurture one another," Epperson says. "I found it a rich metaphor in the fact that nature has managed to navigate really complex problems like fires, and much like us during our pandemic, they're able to stay connected and support and recover."



The idea of decorating trees with flags and stories emerged as Epperson did more research and noticed that trees play educational and spiritual roles in cultures throughout the world. "There's a whole bunch of traditional tales that use trees as the instrument of teaching lessons or providing spiritual guidance or creation stories," she says. "If people will slow down and notice the trees and listen to the stories, then they'll not only gain wisdom from the trees, but they'll recognize our own interdependence with each other and with nature."



Initially she thought about adorning trees within an eighty-mile radius. But as she fine-tuned the concept, she decided to narrow her focus and go with eight artists in the Arts Street program, since she'd worked with the organization before.







The students recorded their stories at



During her time exploring the area for installation sites, Epperson realized that the park "truly is a hub for the neighborhood," she says.



The students recorded their stories at Youth on Record , another nonprofit organization based in the neighborhood. Funding for the project came from Denver's P.S. You Are Here grant program , which funds neighborhood-based arts projects around the city. "Tree Tales," which debuted earlier this month, is expected to stay in place through November.During her time exploring the area for installation sites, Epperson realized that the park "truly is a hub for the neighborhood," she says.