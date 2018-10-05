Meow Wolf Denver Call for Colorado Artists Goes Live Today

Since the start of the year, when Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe immersive-art sensation, announced that it would open its next Meow Wolf in Denver, this city has been immersed in curiosity about what the massive facility just south of Elitch Gardens, tucked between Interstate 25 and Colfax Avenue, would look like. Now artists who'd like to contribute to that look have their chance: Today, October 5, Meow Wolf's open call for Colorado artists will go live, and it's looking for a lot of locals: at least 40 percent of the massive Denver exhibit space will be devoted to work and concepts by Coloradans.
Here's the fine print on the announcement website:
"Meow Wolf is seeking Colorado artists, writers, musicians, performers, designers, and creative thinkers of all backgrounds and abilities to propose work for our 60,000 square foot Denver exhibition space, opening in 2020! We are committed to creating opportunities for a diverse group of makers to participate. Whether a single sculptural object, a full room installation, video and new media content, or a brilliant story — we want to see it all. Show us your work and submit your brilliant idea(s). We want to collaborate with you!"
What kind of collaborations is Meow Wolf looking for? Meow Wolf is hosting two Q&A sessions for artists this weekend, but both filled fast. Still, Meow Wolf organizers promise to post all the materials from those meetings online next week.
The $50 million Denver Meow Wolf will be three times the size of the original Meow Wolf House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, a four-story (plus mezzanine), 90,000-square-foot building that will house a restaurant, bar and retail and support spaces, along with that 60,000 square feet of exhibition space that you can help fill.
Watch for the Open Call site to go live here.
