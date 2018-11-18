Reader: Casa Bonita Is to Meow Wolf as Colorado Springs Is to Denver

Is Casa Bonita better than Meow Wolf? That's what a new bumper sticker showing up around Denver suggests, comparing the 44-year-old eatertainment complex in Lakewood with the Santa Fe-based DIY art project turned entertainment giant slated to open a massive venue in Denver in 2020. The stickers are being produced and distributed for free by two of Denver's more radical artist-led outposts: Georgia Art Space, run by Sommer Browning; and Peralta Projects, run by Esteban Peralta.

Responses to the bumper sticker came in fast and sometimes furious. Some readers are very protective of Casa Bonita, some excited about Meow Wolf coming to town...and others completely clueless about Meow Wolf, which has created a sensation in the immersive-art world.