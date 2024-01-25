Married at First Sight Recap: Michael and Chloe Tie the Knot in Show's First-Ever Second Wedding

She said yes!
In a first for Married at First Sight, a contestant received a second chance at marriage after his initial bride left him at the altar at the beginning of the season. This time around, Michael and his new partner, Chloe, made it all the way to "I do," officially becoming the season's fifth match.
In the show's fourteenth episode, viewers watched Michael and Chloe meet for the first time and get hitched in front of their friends, families and fellow contestants: Emily, Brennan, Clare, Lauren and Orion all attended the ceremony, giving Chloe a chance to get introduced to the people she'll be sharing an apartment building and reunion episode with.
“I'm excited to get a feel for how being married to a stranger has been for them," Chloe said. But she shouldn't be too excited considering two of the season's four couples are already divorced — a fact they kindly spared Chloe from on her wedding day.
Here's what happened on the “New Groom, Who Dis?” episode of Married at First Sight, which aired on January 24:
Chloe and Michael
The newlyweds are off to a solid start. Far from the all-black ensemble Michael wore for his first wedding, the groom showed up in a pink floral suit with a heart shaved into the side of his head, declaring he wants his wife to accept (or reject) him for who he is. The gamble paid off, with Chloe saying, "I feel like I found my match the second I saw that pink suit." Before meeting at the altar, the pair exchanged a gold necklace and cuff links as gifts, which they each independently decided to wear during the ceremony.
Chloe and Michael align on their desire for future children and their love of pets; Chloe's mom is even on board with their unconventional romance: “We were all strangers to each other once,” she said.
The only hint of conflict came after Michael revealed to Chloe that this was his second wedding. Chloe told the girls she's worried about why the producers didn't think she was the best match for Michael the first time around. Chloe said if she knew beforehand, she probably wouldn't have gone through with the wedding. But she was happy with her new husband regardless, gushing over their instant comfort around each other and the possibility of finally finding the kind, emotionally available man she fruitlessly had been searching for in Denver.
“I’ve dated some very lame men," Chloe said. "Everything I've ever been doing wasn't working, so I had to do something different.”
Everyone Else
There wasn't much screen time for the other couples in this episode. Becca and Austin traveled to Philadelphia to visit Austin's family (no cameras allowed), so they missed the wedding. Cameron was also absent while recovering from his heart-flutter operation in the hospital. Lauren and Orion reunited for the first time since their fight-filled potluck, but this time there was no drama. The pair said they no longer hold any animosity toward one another and even hugged, putting them at the same physical intimacy level as our still-married couples.
Emily and Brennan were the only surviving couple to attend the wedding together. Their lack of compatibility was on full display as Emily happily danced the night away while Brennan stood in the corner, bitterly leaving after Emily accidentally broke a glass while partying. When discussing advice to give the newlyweds, Emily joked, “Prepare for the honeymoon stage, because it will end."
To watch the honeymoon phase end, tune in to the next episode of Married at First Sight on Wednesday, January 31.