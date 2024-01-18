Married at First Sight Recap: Couples Still Celibate Weeks Into Marriages — Despite Pleas From Wives

Denver is the city of prudes. At least it seems that way, based on its first season of Married at First Sight.
The show's thirteenth episode revealed that none of the newlywed couples have consummated their marriages well over a month after the weddings and with only twenty days remaining before they must decide whether to divorce or stay together. But it hasn't been for lack of trying: Becca and Emily have been asking their husbands to do the deed since the first week, only to be repeatedly rejected.
“Whoever thought that none of us would be getting laid right now, a month and a half into marriage?” Becca asked the other women at a group BBQ. “It’s literally so sad," Emily added.
In prior seasons of the show in other cities, couples have gotten it on as early as the honeymoon, days (or day) after meeting each other — but not our Denver couples. Viewers have begun taking notice of this sexless season, too, criticizing the producers for matching couples with such little physical attraction in posts on social media.
Here's what happened on the “Exploring Intimacy at an Altitude” episode of Married at First Sight, which aired on January 17:
Becca and Austin
While they are certainly the most compatible couple of the season, Becca and Austin haven't had much luck in the bedroom. Self-proclaimed sex-positive Becca has been trying to advance their physical relationship for weeks, but Austin always puts on the brakes. In earlier episodes, he said he needed to develop an emotional connection first. Now with that connection secured, he says there's too much pressure and he's "in his head" about it. But Austin did reveal that he is, in fact, not a virgin, casually claiming to Becca that he once had sex outside (if you believe him).
In a meeting with a couples' therapist, Becca said she doesn't feel desired in the relationship. The newlyweds were sent home with a basket of sex toys and racy games to try to ignite a spark. But their last therapist-suggested agreement to try non-intercourse sex acts didn't come to fruition, either, so it's hard to imagine "sexy truth or dare" and a blindfolded homemade obstacle course will have much impact.
Emily and Brennan
Sex is the last thing on this couple's radar after Brennan said they're working on just being friends during the previous episode. "It was either that or divorce," Brennan revealed to Austin, which is a big deal coming from the man who proclaimed divorce was not an option at the start of the season. He's still not willing to put much work into the marriage, though, derailing a therapy session when the doctor dared to ask why Brennan refused to do the intimacy exercise she suggested last time. Brennan said the therapist was "dwelling on the past" and he only wanted to talk about "positive" things.
In a private interview, Emily said Brennan tries to hide anything negative about himself or his behavior while filming "because it’s not what he wants people to see." But whatever persona he's crafted for the camera isn't doing too well for him, either.
Chloe and Michael
The latest episode showed brief glimpses of Chloe and Michael preparing for their nuptials in the final few days before their upcoming wedding. Michael reunited with the show's remaining couples to break the news of his second pairing and to invite them to the ceremony. He shared his insecurities about his new bride thinking he's a "broken man" after he was left at the altar by his first match, but everyone assured Michael they would back him up when they all meet Chloe. Chloe seems to be anxious, too, crying before the ceremony in a preview of next week's episode.
To watch Chloe and Michael tie the knot (fingers crossed), tune in to the next episode of Married at First Sight on Wednesday, January 24.