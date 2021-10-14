Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

See our list of twelve free events this week here, and keep reading for ten of the best ticketed events in town this weekend:
Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita
Through October 31, Wednesdays through Sundays
Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway
Spookadelia is back at Spectra Art Space. The Curse of Novo Ita is the immersive, introspective fourth installment of the Spookadelia Series from the artists, makers and mover-shakers who brought you Novo Ita and Spookadelia 1,2 and 3, along with some new surprise artists making their Spookadelia debut. "Guests who are brave enough to help lift the curse of Novo Ita will have to learn the art of rift walking and reassemble the artifact needed to save the city," organizers promise. "They will face many trials as they travel into the home of lost souls known as the Dimension of Mirrors, surpass the allure of power and wealth on the Plane of Fallen Kings, and come face to face with the darkest realms of themselves in the Miasma of Inner Monsters. Once they have assembled the artifact, they will use their newfound magic to lift the curse of Novo Ita." Okay, then! Tickets are $30 ($12 kids); book your time here.
Victorian Horrors
Thursday, October 14, through October 31, 6 to 9 p.m.
Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street
A seasonal favorite year after year, Victorian Horrors at the Molly Brown House Museum is back for the Halloween season, again treating visitors to live ghostly encounters and spooky history lessons popping up during a tour of the famous Titanic survivor’s Denver home. Groups will be limited in size and scheduled by timed-entry, and tickets, $20, are likely to sell out; learn more and register here.
Penny's Dreadful
Thursday, October 14, through October 31,
Wonderbound Studio, 3824 Dahlia Street
Wonderbound has a treat for Halloween, a new show by Garrett Ammon about a twentysomething vampire with “her whole life ahead of her.” The sensational gothic traditions popularized by Victorian mass-produced periodicals called “Penny Dreadfuls” inspired this production, which is 45 minutes with an intermission, and offers complimentary bites and libations. Tickets are $60 and almost gone for the run; try your luck here.
El Corrido del Barrio
Thursday, October 14; Friday, October 15; Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
As Su Teatro celebrates its fiftieth year, the company led by Tony Garcia is bringing back what’s become its cornerstone production: El Corrido del Barrio, the story of how the Auraria neighborhood was felled by a wrecking ball to make way for what’s now the Auraria campus. Su Teatro has come a long way from a roving band of Chicano activists performing political skits in the street, and Corrido only gets richer with time as a shining symbol of the lost community that was centered around the iconic Saint Cajetan’s Church. Performances continue through October 24; find the complete schedule and get tickets, $17 to $20, here.
Museum of Outdoor Arts October Movie Nights
Death Becomes Her: Friday, October 15, 6 p.m.
Beetlejuice: Saturday, October 16, 6 p.m.
Hocus Pocus: Thursday, October 28, 6 p.m.
The Addams Family: Friday, October 29, 6 p.m.
Marjorie Park, 6335 South Fiddlers Green Circle, Greenwood Village
Bundle up and bring the family for outdoor October Movie Nights hosted by the Museum of Outdoor Arts in the newly renovated Marjory Park near Fiddler’s Green. Yard games precede the kid-and-Halloween-friendly film favorites (Death Becomes Her, Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus and The Addams Family) and the Wyly Coyote Concessions will be selling carnival eats and hot drinks as film fans gather under the stars for a laugh and a scare. Admission starts at $10 (free for children under three); register here.
Creepy Walk in the Woods
Friday, October 15, and Saturday, October 16, 7 to 11 p.m.
Savage Woods, 1750 Savage Road, Loveland
Looking for something a little different in the Halloween scare category? Head for the Savage Woods west of Loveland, a foothills haunt where the frights encountered are more on the eerie side (think strangely lit fairy circles and ghost yards) rather than chainsaw massacre scenes. Admission is $30 (recommended for visitors ages twelve and up only); the haunt is run by a nonprofit that uses the funds to provide relief to folks affected by natural disasters. The scares will continue weekends through October 30; learn more here.
Music Buffs: A Century of Music at CU Opening Reception
Saturday, October 16, 4 to 7 p.m.
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder
The University of Colorado Boulder College of Music has a storied past and a bright future after a century of music-making and building strong programs for young musicians. As you walk through the Museum of Boulder’s new exhibition, Music Buffs, you’ll learn all about the music school that began with one piano at Old Main and now, 100 years later, has moved into a newly expanded and modernized 89,500 facility. Learn even more from the exhibition curators at the reception, where you’ll also meet special guests from the College of Music. Admission to the show is included in museum admission, $8 to $10; buy tickets in advance here or at the front desk. The show continues through November.
Denver DeCOmp 2021: Re-Ignite
Saturday, October 16, noon to 2 a.m.
ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th Street
After two years of canceled Burning Man events, decompression might not be needed in 2021 (and we'll keep quiet about the 20,000 mischief makers who showed up anyway this year), but then again, area burners could probably use the camaraderie provided at the Denver DeCOmp spectacular. Head over for an evening of favorite burner activities: live music, live art, silent disco, art cars, theme camps, fire performers, workshops and more. The right to burn bright at ReelWorks costs $40; get tickets and info at Eventbrite.
VIP Chocolate Festival
Sunday, October 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grand Ballroom, Delta by Marriott Hotel, I-25 at 120th Avenue, Northglenn
The Colorado Chocolate Festival just got a little swankier: Rather than cancel another event because of COVID concerns, the fest with a tried-and-true formula is going VIP by stripping down to an experience that’s all about the tasting and buying from top vendors without the frenzy of stage contests and entertainment. How much of a chocaholic are you? Registration, $30 or $50, is by timed-entry and includes twelve or 24 tasting tickets; get tickets here.
Orpheus Descending
Sunday, October 17, 6 p.m.
El Centro Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe
Visionbox Studio opens its eleventh season with its first full-length performance since COVID hit. Orpheus Descending, directed by Jennifer McCray Rincon, is set in a small Mississippi in the 1950s, and explores what Tennessee Williams called “the fugitive kind,” men and women outside of dominant society who were, to him, the most fragile and the most beautiful. General admission tickets are $30; Producer's Circle are $75, and include a catered reception including food and drink, from 5 to 6 p.m. Find out more here.
Know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]