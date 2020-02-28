Colorado Festivals Celebrating the Outdoors

Most people in Colorado love the outdoors. In the Rockies, nature is boundless, offering something for everyone. So it makes sense that festivals around the state celebrate outdoor activities, some showcasing films about world-class athletes; others offering you the chance to zip down the slopes on cardboard, jump into a freezing-cold pond or take on rapids in a kayak. Here are eleven of the best outdoors festivals in Colorado.

No Man’s Land Flagship Film Festival

March 5 to 8

Cultivated Synergy Coworking Community and Event Space

$18 per day

Now in its fifth year, the No Man’s Land Flagship Film Festival celebrates women pushing boundaries within outdoor recreation. The documentaries, shown over four days, explore an array of topics, from mountain biking and skiing to tightrope walking. Journey around the world with these women living on the edge of sports.

Steamboat Springalicious Festival

April 1 to 12,

Steamboat Ski and Resort

Free

April is the perfect month to enjoy ski season and head to the slopes for warm and slushy shredding. The Steamboat Springalicious Festival brings a host of activities for warm-weather skiers. Race in the Cardboard Classic, zipping down Stampede in a cardboard craft; take a dip in a chilly pond; and enjoy music by Colorado favorites like the Lil Smokies and the Motet.

Front Range Splitfest

April 2 to 5

Berthoud Pass, Winter Park

Three-day passes range from $30.00 (no rental gear) to $99.00 (includes rental gear)

This festival brings together Colorado splitboarders to learn new skills and build friendships for life. All levels of riders are welcome. After spending your days touring Berthoud Pass, sip free beer from Upslope Brewing at happy hours for ticket holders. At night, either pay for a hotel or sleep in your van in the event parking lot or in the Summit Lot of Berthoud Pass.

EXPAND This is a literal burning can at the Burning Can Festival. Michael Emery Hecker

Burning Can Festival

May 5

Lyons Outdoor Games in Bohn Park, Lyons

Tickets range from $10 to $64 and do not include camping or participation in events.

This festival combines beer, music, and adrenaline. The Burning Can Festival was born after the 2013 flood in Lyons almost destroyed the town. To help support recovery, Oskar Blues organized a local outdoor festival, an effort that brought in money for Lyons and created a fun yearly tradition. At Burning Can, try beer from more than seventy breweries, enjoy an impressive concert lineup, and compete on your bike, in relay races and whitewater activities. Then stretch it out during group yoga. Make a weekend of it by purchasing camping permits for Friday and Saturday night.



Mountainfilm

May 22 to 25

Telluride

Passes range in price from $395 to $5,000.

Mountainfilm brings some of the best films about the celebration, exploration and preservation of the natural world to the picturesque ski town of Telluride. Passes range in price, with the most expensive guaranteeing access to every film and event. E-tickets allow festival goers to reserve a spot at specific films; otherwise tickets are first come and first serve.

GoPro Mountain Games

June 2 to 7

Vail

Free

The GoPro Mountain Games take place each summer in Vail. From Thursday through Sunday, this little mountain town hosts competitions in outdoor summer sports, including biking, rafting, climbing, fishing, running, and slack lining, among many others. There’s even an entire area dedicated to competitions between our canine pals. With this much going on, each day at the GoPro Mountain Games brings exciting new adventures followed by free concerts after the sun goes down.

Crested Butte Bike Week

June 24 to 28

Crested Butte

As the oldest bike festival in the world, Crested Butte Bike Week is a must-attend event for bikers nationwide. This five-day long celebration of all things biking includes races and rides for every type and level of biker, clinics where bikers can improve their skills, and other events geared to make this festival fun for die-hards as well as their plus one. Little about this year's Crested Butte Bike Week has been released yet, so keep checking its website for details.

EXPAND Watch downriver action on the Arkansas River at the FIBArk Whitewater Festival. FIBArt

FIBArk

June 18 to 21

Arkansas River, Salida

Dating back to 1949, FIBArk is one of the oldest outdoor festivals in the state. The strange name stands for “First in Boating on the Arkansas,” and that is exactly what happens during this four-day event. Everything at FIBArk revolves around whitewater and water sports, including goofy competitions like SUP Boxing and the Hooligan race to seriously difficult whitewater races.



Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

July 10 to 11

Centennial Park, Cañon City

$5 for adults, free for children, prices vary for events.

Cañon City hosts its own whitewater festival on the Arkansas River. The Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival includes competitions for both expert and beginner paddlers, as well as a 5K, a 10K, and a mountain bike ride for attendees who prefer dry land. The festival includes two stages for musical guests and tons of retail vendors and food trucks.

Boulder Environmental/Nature/Outdoors Film Festival (ENOFF)

July 16 to 19

Dairy Arts Center, Boulder

$185 for an all-access festival pass

Coming into its second year, Boulder ENOFF is a film festival about how humans interact with the natural world. International and homegrown films about the environment are included, all educating, inspiring, or spurring you to action. There will be guest speakers, interactive educational displays, and parties, including a “green carpet” opening-night reception.

Rapids and Grass

July 3 to 5

Buena Vista

Ticket prices vary.

This festival combines river floating and bluegrass. Located along the bank of the Arkansas in Buena Vista, enjoy some of the best pickin' out there while admiring the river's beauty. On the last day of the festival, head to the Freedom Float, a group trip along a portion of the Arkansas River called Milk Run, which contains both leisurely sections and Class III rapids. The float ends at the River Runners campground, where more music will be waiting.

