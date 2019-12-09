 


    Herban Planet
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour with Paul Reubens comes to Denver in February.
Paul Reubens, aka Pee-wee Herman, Brings His Big Adventure to Denver

Kyle Harris | December 9, 2019 | 10:51am
It's been 35 years since Tim Burton's Pee-wee's Big Adventure hit theaters. To celebrate, masterful comic Paul Reubens, the actor behind the timeless Pee-wee Herman, will hit the road for a twenty-city tour, discussing all the stories behind the film.

The movie, which is surprisingly terrifying for children's fare, was Tim Burton's theatrical debut and the first major project of composer Danny Elfman.

The tour starts February 14 in Portland, Oregon, and wraps March 29 in Washington, D.C. The Denver screening and talk are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 21, at the Paramount Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 13, at Ticketmaster, Live Nation and the Paramount Theatre website. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

