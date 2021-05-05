Love Orgies, Swinging or Bondage? This Denver-Made App Is for You

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

What’s key to a successful orgy? Community. Or at least that’s how the creators of Denver’s newest sex-positive app, Playlove, see it.

Co-creators Sante Suffoletta and Danny Roberts and project manager Angie Geis have collaborated on an app that isn’t quite like Tinder, Facebook or 3Fun, but borrows the best of all three for people in the broader sex-positive community — mainly swingers.

“Playlove is an app that was created out of the need for a better mobile app to serve sex-positive communities,” says Suffoletta. “When you look at where things are going, it’s mobile — especially with younger generations. Yet we still have a lot of censorship. There are a lot of surveys that show that these communities are looking to make connections on their phone.”

To better understand their target audience, the team surveyed 476 people Colorado in November and December of 2020 about their sexual preferences and the way they are able to connect with others.

When asked how they related to the statement “I wish I could connect with more people who have similar sexual or relationship interested, I just don’t know how,” 47 percent either agreed or strongly agreed.

Roberts, Suffoletta and Geis, who all have personal accounts on the app, come from a close-knit community of sex-positive enthusiasts, and they know firsthand what needs the community has.

Suffoletta, who once attempted to throw the world’s largest orgy, has seen the need for a sex-positive app for years. So in April of 2019, he put a call through to the tech world, and Roberts, who has over 27 years of web and app development experience, jumped at the opportunity. They hired Geis to head up project management and user experience.

The app itself, which came out in September 2020, cannot be downloaded from a formal app store. Instead, users must search for the app online and get a hyperlink to participate.

On the site, users hook up with matches — singles, couples and even larger groups. On a larger feed, exhibitionists can get in on the fun, sharing their best nudes, but users can also curate their feeds, banning dick pics.

Are you in a relationship and also like to parlay solo? That’s fine. You’re allowed to have your own account; so is your partner, and the two of you can also make a joint account together. Prefer bondage? Dig cosplay? Just check the box, and you’ll find your people.

In an attempt to flag sexual predators, the app has a function that allows users to see how many people have blocked a potential match. It also allows people to limit the types of users they encounter.

“The block feature allows you to say you’re a single female only looking for other single females and couples, or you can say ‘We’re a couple and we don’t want to see any single males,’” says Geis.

The threesome says Denver is the perfect hub to launch Playlove, noting that it’s “fairly liberal" and pointing to swingers’ paradise the Scarlet Ranch in all of its glory.

But not everybody is ready for an in-person, semi-public swingers' space. Around 58 percent of those surveyed said they agreed or strongly agreed that they felt like they have to live a double life.

While the developers provide the brains for the project, the app is a work in progress, and users will ultimately shape its future.

“It’s a platform developed by the community, monitored by the community, for the community,” concludes Geis.

Learn more online at Playlove.