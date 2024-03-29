The New Portal Thermaculture Pop-Up in Boulder Offers Saunas, Cold Plunges and Community

“People who are new to thermaculture might mistake what we're doing for a spa, but it's really not. What we are offering is connection,” says Rory MacMurdo, who co-founded Portal Thermaculture with Will Dresher earlier this year. Located in Boulder at 3550 Frontier Avenue, the pop-up includes two Scandinavian saunas, three cold plunge pools and a unique social environment.
Before moving to Colorado, the duo lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and met through its burgeoning wellness scene. Dresher explains that the city has two popular sauna and cold plunge clubs, but there are also many DIY-type operations. He recalls hanging out with MacMurdo in saunas made of horse trailers and taking cold plunges in twenty-gallon Yeti tubs.
“It was really, really an enjoyable experience,” says Dresher, who began engaging in the activity daily for both its wellness and social benefits alongside MacMurdo. They also frequently talked about opening an establishment of their own.
“We were looking at doing it in Minneapolis, but there's a saturated market up there,” explains Dresher. Additionally, he and MacMurdo were seeking a change of pace when the idea of opening in Boulder came about. On a recent trip, MacMurdo realized that there weren’t any thermaculture sites in town, and he felt that locals’ outdoor and wellness-centric lifestyles made it a perfect fit for Portal.
“We came out here wanting to do a full brick-and-mortar wellness social club,” says Dresher. However, finding a suitable space proved to be a challenge. “Basically, every kind of funky property in Boulder that's between 1,500 and 3,000 square feet will eventually be torn down and turned into a condo,” he explains.
Given the lack of real estate, they pivoted to a pop-up, which Dresher has experience in creating through his event background. Professional connections in Boulder then introduced him and MacMurdo to Michael Memsic, a co-owner of Sanitas Brewing Company who also happens to be a cold plunge fan.
Currently, Sanitas sublets a portion of its back patio to Portal’s expansive pop-up. To enter, guests walk past the brewery’s outdoor seating and into the semi-enclosed structure. Attendees at the check-in desk provide towel rentals and give an overview of the layout.
There’s a seating area to the right with lockers, open shelving and three curtained changing stalls. Adjacent to the back wall lies one sauna, with another set to the left. Both have a wood-burning stove and are set at different temperatures, which reach well above 200 degrees. Three cold plunge pools are between the two saunas, each filled with icy water that hovers around 10 degrees.
Portal recommends that visitors sweat in the sauna for fifteen minutes, followed by a three-minute cold plunge. However, tolerances vary and exposure depends on personal preferences. Regardless, according to Portal, the effects of the temperature extremes provide several benefits, including reduced inflammation, enhanced immune and respiratory function, a boost in metabolic rate and even improved skin. The experience also encourages connection with yourself and others in what Dresher describes as a “third space” — somewhere outside of home and the workplace that draws regulars and fosters community.
While its demographics vary, Dresher believes that Portal especially serves those who are seeking wellness-related social activities beyond outdoor recreation in the mountains. He adds that he and MacMurdo don’t drink, but Portal is comparable to a bar in that its central activity promotes interaction and a de-stressing effect.
"You're sweating out cortisol, then you’re jumping in the cold plunge and you have this natural dopamine and serotonin hit," MacMurdo explains. "And you’re doing it with friends or you’re meeting new people who are also interested in a healthy way to connect.”
“I think people leave feeling refreshed and grounded,” adds Dresher. He says that Portal’s pop-up will continue through December, and he and MacMurdo hope to open a brick-and-mortar right across the train tracks from its current site.
Before the end of the year, they also aim to open a Portal location in Denver, as well as one in Minneapolis that’s presently under construction. The duo is also actively building out a portable unit which they plan to set up at live wellness, music and sporting events, as well as ski resorts.
In the meantime, guests can experience Portal by booking $35 one-hour sessions via its website or mobile app, which can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play. First sessions are discounted to $20, and package deals and memberships are also available.
At the end of the pop-up, 51 percent of net profits will be donated to mental health causes. A licensed talk therapist, Dresher explains that he and MacMurdo plan to assemble a list of local organizations that “are doing good work in the mental health and the wellness space.” Then, Portal members will vote on allocating the funds.
“For Rory and I, Portal is a passion project,” says Dresher, explaining that they’re in it so that as many people as possible can experience the most well-being possible. “We believe that thermaculture and connection are an excellent vehicle for that.”
Learn more at portalpermaculture.com.