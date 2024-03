Reader: Colorado Continues to Be One of the Worst Places to Date

Total sh*t show! Just like dating in Denver!

Good grief! Why? What’s wrong with CO singles?

Probably because people are on social media all the time and have no people/relationship skills anymore. We have become dehumanized.



I’ve never seen so many childish people on the show in one season! These people didn’t apply for the show to get married, it was more for DMs and followers. They really made this state look bad, I also think they should have found more natives of Colorado for it.



Clearly they didn’t do enough research since CO continues to be on the top list of worst places to date.



Please tell us about good restaurants and things to do in Denver instead of talking about trash reality TV.



Hey, it's trash reality TV that was set in Denver, so it's relevant. They also wrote about the Real World when it was set in Denver. Why wouldn't they?

But the Denver skyline was beautiful.

Hannah Metzger has been chronicling the action on the Denver edition of Married at First Sight , and says the final episode of the show just proved what Mile High residents have insisted for years: Denver really is the worst city in which to find love.Decision Day in episode 23 showed Michael choosing to divorce his wife, Chloe, even though she wanted to remain married to him. This ended the final remaining couple in a record-breakingly tumultuous season — the first (and possibly last) of the reality series to take place in Denver. For the first time in the show’s seventeen-season run, none of the marriages lasted until the reunion episodes. While a handful of other seasons saw all the couples split after filming, this is the only season to lose every match before the cameras cut.Now, Metzger reports, we can only hope thatwill redeem the Mile High City when its Denver-based season comes out. But in their comments on the Westword Facebook post recapping the last episode, readers have their doubts.Says Angie:Adds Ingrid:Replies Charlie:Offers Maria:Responds Flo:Says Andrew:Responds Jamie:Concludes Michelle:Have you watched any of? What did you think? What do you think of dating in Denver in general? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]