Reader: Colorado Continues to Be One of the Worst Places to Date

Decision Day in episode 23 showed Michael choosing to divorce his wife, Chloe, even though she wanted to remain married to him. This ended the final remaining couple in a record-breakingly tumultuous season — the first (and possibly last) of the reality series to take place in Denver. For the first time in the show’s seventeen-season run, none of the marriages lasted until the reunion episodes. While a handful of other seasons saw all the couples split after filming, this is the only season to lose every match before the cameras cut.
Now, Metzger reports, we can only hope that Love is Blind will redeem the Mile High City when its Denver-based season comes out. But in their comments on the Westword Facebook post recapping the last episode, readers have their doubts.
Says Angie:
Total sh*t show! Just like dating in Denver!Adds Ingrid:
Good grief! Why? What’s wrong with CO singles?Replies Charlie:
Probably because people are on social media all the time and have no people/relationship skills anymore. We have become dehumanized.Offers Maria:
I’ve never seen so many childish people on the show in one season! These people didn’t apply for the show to get married, it was more for DMs and followers. They really made this state look bad, I also think they should have found more natives of Colorado for it.Responds Flo:
Clearly they didn’t do enough research since CO continues to be on the top list of worst places to date.Says Andrew:
Please tell us about good restaurants and things to do in Denver instead of talking about trash reality TV.Responds Jamie:
Hey, it's trash reality TV that was set in Denver, so it's relevant. They also wrote about the Real World when it was set in Denver. Why wouldn't they?Concludes Michelle:
But the Denver skyline was beautiful.Have you watched any of Married at First Sight? What did you think? What do you think of dating in Denver in general?