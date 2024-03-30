 Opinion: Married at First Sight Proves Dating Stinks in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Reader: Colorado Continues to Be One of the Worst Places to Date

Married at First Sight just wrapped up its Denver season...and the couples all split.
March 30, 2024
The seventeenth season of Married at First Sight was filmed in Denver.
The seventeenth season of Married at First Sight was filmed in Denver. LMN
Share this:
Hannah Metzger has been chronicling the action on the Denver edition of Married at First Sight, and says the final episode of the show just proved what Mile High residents have insisted for years: Denver really is the worst city in which to find love.

Decision Day in episode 23 showed Michael choosing to divorce his wife, Chloe, even though she wanted to remain married to him. This ended the final remaining couple in a record-breakingly tumultuous season — the first (and possibly last) of the reality series to take place in Denver. For the first time in the show’s seventeen-season run, none of the marriages lasted until the reunion episodes. While a handful of other seasons saw all the couples split after filming, this is the only season to lose every match before the cameras cut.

Now, Metzger reports, we can only hope that Love is Blind will redeem the Mile High City when its Denver-based season comes out. But in their comments on the Westword Facebook post recapping the last episode, readers have their doubts.
Says Angie: 
Total sh*t show! Just like dating in Denver! 
Adds Ingrid:
Good grief! Why? What’s wrong with CO singles?
Replies Charlie:
Probably because people are on social media all the time and have no people/relationship skills anymore. We have become dehumanized.
Offers Maria:
I’ve never seen so many childish people on the show in one season! These people didn’t apply for the show to get married, it was more for DMs and followers. They really made this state look bad, I also think they should have found more natives of Colorado for it.
Responds Flo:
Clearly they didn’t do enough research since CO continues to be on the top list of worst places to date.
Says Andrew:
Please tell us about good restaurants and things to do in Denver instead of talking about trash reality TV.
Responds Jamie: 
Hey, it's trash reality TV that was set in Denver, so it's relevant. They also wrote about the Real World when it was set in Denver. Why wouldn't they?
Concludes Michelle:
But the Denver skyline was beautiful.
Have you watched any of Married at First Sight? What did you think? What do you think of dating in Denver in general? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
The Coolest Things We Saw at the 2024 Toy and Doll Supershow

Arts & Culture News

The Coolest Things We Saw at the 2024 Toy and Doll Supershow

By Teague Bohlen
Married at First Sight Recap: Final Couple Divorces in All-Time Least Successful Season

Film & TV

Married at First Sight Recap: Final Couple Divorces in All-Time Least Successful Season

By Hannah Metzger
Ride Into the Weekend With New Art at Union Hall, the Museo, Leon and More

Art Attack

Ride Into the Weekend With New Art at Union Hall, the Museo, Leon and More

By Susan Froyd
The New Portal Thermaculture Pop-Up in Boulder Offers Saunas, Cold Plunges and Community

Health & Wellness

The New Portal Thermaculture Pop-Up in Boulder Offers Saunas, Cold Plunges and Community

By Abigail Bliss
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation