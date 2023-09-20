Russell Wilson and Ciara Tackle Fashion With Purpose

When a celebrity comes to town, there's always a buzz in the air, whether for a Bruce Springsteen spotting at Rockmount or Ed Sheeran dining at Casa Bonita. And when newly traded quarterback Russell Wilson and Grammy-winning wife Ciara moved to Denver in 2022, the excitement extended beyond the Denver Broncos to their clothing brand, the House of LR&C.
Built on the concept of Love, Respect and Care (LR&C), the brand’s mission is to re-examine all aspects of the fashion business, from creation to the consumer, and to give back to the community. “We’re changing the way we do fashion, how we create it, how we buy it, how we source it and how we market it,” says Janelle Shiplett, LR&C's chief commercial officer and chief marketing officer.
The House stocks Ciara’s LITA line of edgy-chic women’s wear, made for the woman who wants to dress boldly and make a statement. For the men, there’s Russell’s Good Man Brand of premium wear, which can move from day to night, workday to weekend. With the motto of “Feel Good, Look Good, Do Good,” the spouses' lines strive to create clothing for people who love fashion but don’t want to sacrifice style for sustainability.
The Wilsons don’t just lend their name to the brand — both are involved in the vision and strategy for the company, says Shiplett. Ciara infuses her line with passion for fashion and creativity, while Russell focuses on practicality and a flexible fit to create quality staples for people who are active parents or who travel or spend days in the office. The design itself is done by the VP of design, Jonathan de Lagarde, who leads the team behind both clothing lines.
the House of LR&C website, the brand was “built to democratize retail and redefine the way the fashion industry works and make it inclusive, community-led and create large scale positive change.” Part of the way it's doing that is by earning B Corp Certification in March 2022. This certification is given to businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.
The House of LR&C also donates 3 percent of net revenue to the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by the Wilsons that's dedicated to fighting poverty through education, children’s health and empowering marginalized youth to embrace opportunities and learn leadership skills.
As for sustainability, the brand focuses on natural fibers and recycled materials and looking at how the clothing is made:. “The House established a matrix called ‘The Good Mandate’ based on the Textile Exchange’s preferred materials standard to ensure the company is sourcing sustainable fabrics,” Shiplett says. The owners also have a code of conduct for its manufacturers and works with auditing partners to ensure standards are consistently met.
The brand is partnering with Color of Fashion on a show on Saturday, September 23, at Union Station. Color of Fashion is a Black female-owned nonprofit organization founded with the purpose of promoting inclusivity and diversity in the high-fashion industry. Color of Fashion co-founders Alicia Myers and Samantha Joseph met LR&C team members before the store opening, and “knowing their impact on the community, strong network and their mission, the partnership started authentically," Shiplett says, "we’re proud to be part of this year’s event."
Audiences can expect to see fall looks with layering pieces from Russell’s Good Man Brand and striking tomboy-chic outfits that include faux fur, leather, color and signature combat boots from the LITA collection by Ciara.
Those who want to shop the famous couple's styles can look online at the House of LR&C website, as well as in the pop-up at Denver International Airport that opened this summer as the fashion house changed strategy, moving away from big retail stores like the one that opened in Park Meadows in July 2022 and closed earlier this year.
“As a small and innovative brand, we are evolving to meet the changing retail landscape,” says Shiplett. “We’re focusing on growing our fashion brand online, with our valued partnerships with Nordstrom and Saks OFF Fifth and with airport destinations in key markets where we can offer on-the-move customers elevated essentials for travel and beyond.”
When you shop in-person, you can learn more about the brand through QR codes on product tags. But you'll need to pass through security to reach Concourse C, where the store is located, so save some room in your carryon next time you travel.
The House of LR&C will be at night two of Color of Fashion, 6 p.m. (doors close at 6:45 p.m.) Saturday, September 23, Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street. Tickets are $50-$200.
Color of Fashion night one starts at 7 p.m. (doors close at 7:45 p.m.) Friday, September 22, Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. Tickets are $80-$250.