Ten of the Best Places to See Santa in Denver

Looking for the jolly man in red? Thankfully, he's all over the metro area. He's at malls and book shops, farms and pet stores. Whether you, your kids or pets are looking for a traditional photo or a pop-culture picture, take your pick or enjoy all of these ten places to see Santa.

Santa's Cabin

14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Now until December 24

Head to Colorado Mills Mall and see Santa now until Christmas Eve. He's located near the Target store in neighborhood three, and you can expect a jolly good time and maybe a bit of a line. Skip the latter part with a $50 express pass if you're in a hurry. Photo packages start at $29.99. While you're there, do some holiday shopping and wander over to the carousal for some additional photo opportunities. Keep in mind, Santa takes daily cookie breaks from 1 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and on Sundays from 2 to 3 p.m.

Santa's Flight Academy

3000 East First Avenue

Now until December 24

Any day of the week, from now until Christmas Eve, you can head to Cherry Creek Mall and be immersed in Santa's Flight Academy. This intricate display takes you though festive spots to see how to navigate the sleigh, handle reindeer and soar through the snow, all while you wait in line. At the end of the tour, see Santa and get a professional picture snapped and printed right there. Packages start at $34.99. Santa does take a break from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and 5 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays through Saturday, and at 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Check the opening and closing times online, since they alter daily.

EXPAND Aside from seeing Santa, you can wander around the tiny houses in the village at Chatfield Farms. Linnea Covington

Santa's Village at Chatfield Farms

8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton

Now until December 22

Step into a wonderland of lights, trees, secret paths and a shed full of holiday magic where you and your kids can sing carols with Mrs. Claus, make a keepsake mug, and speak with Santa about what you want under the tree. There are hay rides, live reindeer to visit and, for the first time this year, a giant snow globe to explore. Purchase drinks and snacks as you wander around, taking in the lighted wonder at this suburban farm run by the Denver Botanic Gardens. Tickets start at $20 and children two and under get in free. Chatfield Farms is open from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but will stay open every evening December 16 through 22.

PetSmart Santa

Various locations

Saturday, December 14 and 21; and Sunday, December 15 and 22

The pet chain is hosting Santa four separate days at various locations (check online to find the one closest to you). But it's not just the doggies and kitties who can get on Santa's naughty or nice list; the whole family is welcome to pose. Hours are 12 to 4 p.m., and the fun is free. Just be ready to take your own pictures and cajole your animals into looking in one direction.

Santa on the Square

1415 Larimer Street

Saturday, December 14 and 21

Head downtown the next two Saturdays and do some holiday shopping at the Larimer Square Holiday Market, and then stop in to see Santa in the lobby of Lincoln Hall. Mrs. Claus will be there too, helping to get your kids to look at the camera and even snap a picture of the whole family with her husband. The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect a line.

EXPAND Santa's checking his list. Linnea Covington

St. Nick on the Bricks in Boulder

1303 Pearl Street, Boulder

Saturday, December 14 and 21

Make a trek to Boulder to see Santa and Mrs. Claus the next two Saturdays, as they pose, smile and make every kid's holiday wish feel more magical. The free event takes place at the Visitor's Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If the line is long, take a ride on the Snowflake Express, a free electric Tebo Train that goes down Pearl Street. It's for kids ten and under with their accompanying adults and picks up at the Capital One Cafe (1247 Pearl Street, Boulder). The last train leaves at 2 p.m. Bring your own camera or smartphone and snap a picture of each and every part of this adventure.

Red Rocks Santa Brunch

18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

Sunday, December 15

Have breakfast with Santa and get your festive picture while indulging in a plate of pancakes. While the jolly man makes his rounds, the whole family can enjoy brunch, including a made-to-order waffle bar and omelet station, ham and prime-rib carving station, kids' buffet, hot cocoa bar and boozy drinks for the adults. The event is at Ship Rock Grille in the Red Rocks Visitor Center and runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with adults eating for $34.99, kids six to twelve for $13.99, and those five and under for free. Make a reservation to ensure you can enjoy the holidays at one of the prettiest places on earth.

Santa at the Station

1701 Wynkoop Street

Sunday, December 15 and 22

See a smiling Mrs. Claus and rosy-cheeked Santa atop his grand throne in the terminal at Union Station on Sunday, December 15 and 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The visit is free and parents should take as many photos as they like, since there's no professional photographer set up. It's the same Santa that made appearances at the station last year, which means you can get cute pictures that look consistent with your 2018 ones. All you have to do is make sure your kid is smiling. And for those who want to skip the often long line, for $50 online you can get a St. Nick Express ticket to move to the front and get a keepsake Denver Union Station ornament. As a bonus, you can also bring your pet for festive photos.

Happier Hour With Santa at Book Bar

4280 Tennyson Street

Thursday, December 21

Story time with old Kris Kringle might be the best way to get a picture with Santa this year, and Book Bar in Berkeley is hosting such a fete at 4 p.m. While your kid marvels at Santa's reading skills, you can enjoy half-off drinks from 4 to 5 p.m. Not only does this give you something to do, but maybe it will inspire your tyke to ask for a pile of books this Christmas instead of yet another set of LEGOs or stuffed animals.

The Mile High Tree

14th and Curtis Streets

Sunday, December 22

Stand in wonder under the Mile High Tree in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, a tall, LED-lit structure shaped like a fir that you can stand inside. This outdoor spot is hosting a pet-friendly night from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 22. Yes, Santa will be there for photo opportunities under the 110-foot tall sculpture. Not only that, but you can enjoy pre-programmed light shows every thirty minutes along with holiday music.

