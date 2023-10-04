 Support Westword This Autumn, Get a Mug and Member Tote | Westword
Support Westword This Autumn, Get a Mug and Member Tote

Show off your love for local, independent news with Westword's new member merch.
October 4, 2023
Mornings spent sipping coffee and reading Westword just got an upgrade. Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek
The Colorado aspens are golden and the air is crisp: Fall is truly upon us. To celebrate cozy season and all things PSL, we are gifting Westword members with some autumnal goodies.

It's a pretty easy concept: Support local journalism and get this maroon-and-gold Westword mug and a member tote bag!

We are always looking for new ways to entice our readers into supporting Westword. We hope for most of the year our independent local journalism is reason enough to gain your support, but hey, a free mug and tote bag to show off your appreciation also helps.

These merch items are as limited as Colorado's leaf-peeping days, though, so become a recurring member now for at least $15 a month or $150 a year to ensure that you get them (items must be picked up at the Westword office during business hours). 
click to enlarge Cream tote bag with red text
Show off your Westword love with our new member tote bag.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek
Our goal is to raise $10,000 between now and November 30; every dollar our members contribute help us produce stories around topics like Michelin awarding its first stars in Colorado, historic Broncos losses, remembering Denver chef Matt Selby, and May Pang and John Lennon

Also, members should keep their eyes on their inboxes: Our next members-only event will be on November 30 at our office (we had way too much fun at the last one with Marty Jones). We'll share more details on that soon.

As always, thank you in advance for your support.  
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
