Seven Tattoo Shops Celebrating Friday the 13th With Killer Deals

Friday the 13th is once again upon us, and with it comes some of the best tattoo deals of the year. If you're eighteen and older with a valid ID and willing to pay cash and wait in line, new ink can be yours at a basement price. Here are some of the luckiest deals in Denver on this unlucky holiday. Don't forget to tip. And if there's a mandatory tip, tip extra.
Marion Street Tattoo
9 a.m. to midnight
2823 East Colfax Avenue
Once again, Marion Street Tattoo is offering a $13 black-and-white flash set, with a mandatory $7 tip, cash only. Add color for a slightly higher fee, and choose from a selection of small designs.
Certified Tattoo
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
8025 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
All who stand in line until 8 p.m. will be guaranteed a new four-inch-by-four-inch or smaller tattoo for $20 from Certified Tattoo – but only at the company's Lakewood shop. While you wait, enjoy a bite from a food truck.
Elevation Arts Tattoo & Piercing Studio
12 to 9 p.m.
2260 South Broadway
Only one artist will be offering Friday the 13th deals at Elevation Arts. They will be based on a flash sheet, with a small option at $25 and a larger one at $35. For the health conscious, the shop will be using vegan and organic ink.
Crimson Hilt Tattoo
10 a.m. to midnight
2907 East Colfax Avenue
It's first come, first serve this Friday at Crimson Hilt, which is offering tattoos starting at $13, with a mandatory $7 tip. Add color for an extra $10. Designs will be based on this year's flash sheet.
Ritual Tattoo & Gallery
10 a.m. to close
4241 Jason Street
Flash and cash is the name of the game at Ritual Tattoo & Gallery this Friday, with deals from six artists that range from $60 to $100. It's first come, first serve. No design-changes permitted.
Mad Alchemist Tattoo
9 a.m. to close
994 South Peoria, Aurora
Offering over 180 designs, Mad Alchemist is charging only $31 – ha, get it? – for its Friday the 13th tattoos. It's first-come, first-serve and walk-ins only.
Metamorphosis Tattoo Sideshow
12 to 10 p.m.
1325 Broadway, Suite 218, Boulder
You can get up to two $13 tattoos, with a $20 mandatory tip for your artist. Chose from a set of flash art, hand drawn for the day. It's first come, first serve and at the Boulder location only.
And an extra for those who regret last year's Friday the 13th deal...
Wise Choice Tattoo Removal
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
190 East 9th Avenue, Suite 220
Wise Choice Tattoo Removal is a new business in Capitol Hill, offering its own deal this Friday for those who need to get rid of a past piece. For new clients, offerings start at just $13 per square inch – with deals going up from there. Make an appointment to ensure your spot in line or walk-in and risk a wait.
