Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver This Weekend, November 27-29

Work off some of that Thanksgiving dinner by getting out and enjoying fresh air in a state park; admission is free on November 27. But plan on getting back by dusk; towns along the Front Range will light up this weekend, with Winter in the City setting downtown Denver aglow. You'll also want to save time to plan for Small Business Saturday shopping; whether you go patronize small businesses in person or just order online, they need your support this year.

And there's plenty more to do this weekend, in and around Denver. Here are ten options:



Fresh Air Friday

Friday, November 27

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host its sixth annual Fresh Air Friday, encouraging people to head outside the day after Thanksgiving...and as incentive to do so, it's offering free entry to all 42 Colorado state parks. November 27 is a state furlough day, though, so call the park visitor center ahead of your visit for hours, closures or other information. Find more information at cpw.state.co.us; some parks are hosting special hikes and excursions over the weekend.

Lady Windermere's Fan

Friday, November 27, 10 a.m., through December 28

Based on a play by Oscar Wilde, this 1925 silent comedy directed by Ernst Lubitsch replaces Wilde’s verbal wit with visual wit. This rendition of Lady Windermere's Fan was produced by the Colorado Chautauqua Association for the Chautauqua@Home Silent Film Virtual Series; the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra, a fixture of the Chautauqua summer series for fifteen years, provides the soundtrack. Sign up for $12; you have a seven-day span to watch the program.

Catch Frida Kahlo for just $5. Denver Film



Frida Kahlo

Starting Friday, November 27

Denver Film and the Denver Art Museum are presenting this in-depth look at the ground-breaking artist; it's the perfect complement to the DAM's current show, Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection. Your $13 ticket gives you 48 hours to watch the film — but on November 27, it's only $5; register here. To see the exhibition, you must purchase an advance ticket at denverartmuseum.org.

Olde Town Arvada Ice Skating Rink

Opening Friday, November 27, 4 p.m.

Olde Town Square, 57th and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard

For the first time, Olde Town Arvada will host an outdoor ice rink; it opens on November 27. This is just the latest move in the activation of downtown, with closed streets, outdoor cafes, holiday decor and a pop-up, German-style market. The rink, which costs $8 per person for a one-hour ice-skating slot, will be open Monday through Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m., through early January. Reservations are required here.

Winter in the City

Starting Friday, November 27, through December

The Downtown Denver Partnership will launch Winter in the City, a collection of experiences, sights and festivities designed to enliven downtown through the holidays, on November 27. The events range from Civic Center Park to Union Station, Denver Pavilions to Dairy Block (and everywhere in between). The celebration includes the reimagined 9News Parade of Lights, which will feature non-moving floats that you can walk around, starting November 27, and Winter Wonderlights, a light show with projection mapping technology illuminating Union Station, from 5 to 10 p.m. nightly starting November 28. And beginning Sunday, November 29, you can take a 1.5-hour Denver Lights & Sights Walking Tour of all the lights and sights downtown at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $24.99 and limited to only twenty a night; get them in advance here. The rest of Winter in the City is free; find out more here.

Trail of Lights

Starting Friday, November 27, from 5 to 9 p.m., and continuing Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through December 18, then daily until January 3 (closed Christmas Day)

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton

The country cousin to Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens, Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms pairs magnificent holiday lighting with attractions designed for family-friendly fun: a play area, illuminated antique tractors, singing Christmas trees and synchronized music. Two separate paths — one that goes straight to the playground and a longer route perfect for exploring the historic buildings preserved in the park — wind through the lighted areas, and somewhere in between it all, everyone can stop for a hot chocolate and kettle corn treat. Dress warm, mask up and take your credit cards; find info and timed-entry tickets, free to $13.50, here.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at Larimer Square

Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28

Larimer Square

The lights will be bright in Larimer Square, which will switch on a holiday display on November 27. You can simply stroll and take in the scene, including live music and complimentary cider and cocoa, or open your wallet: Adults can buy alcoholic beverages and snacks. And the shopping doesn't end there: The Family Christmas Trees lot will be open from noon to 8 p.m. through Christmas Eve (delivery offered), and in honor of shop-local weekend, many stores will be offering special deals. Hours depend on the shops' schedules, but there should be action until last call at 8 p.m. There will also be more giveaways and contests; follow Larimer Square for details.

Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Américas

Saturday, November 28, and Sunday, November 29, 5 p.m

Celebrate Colorado's vibrant Hispanic community with Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Americas, a two-part news special and concert in partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center. Starring a prestigious collection of local Colorado artists, including Raquel Garcia, Emilia Zepeda Yanez, Jeanette Trujillo-Lucero, Rumbatea, ArtistiCO, Mariachi Champaña Nevin and the Colorado Symphony, this free concert will air on Noticiero Telemundo Denver and TelemundoDenver.com. Find out more here.

The Seasons

November 28 through December 13

Heat up your holidays with The Seasons, a virtual tango theater performance from Parasol Arts that you can watch at home with a glass of wine and, in the best of all worlds, someone romantic. Set to music by Astor Piazzolla and performed by Argentine tango stars Diana Cruz and Donato Juarez, along with former Colorado Ballet principal Domenico Luciano, the story revolves around a trio of strangers who meet to dance in a gallery during pandemic times, with a requisite amount of passionate goings-on. Buy $15 tickets here; the show will be available to stream beginning November 28.

Goat Walkabout

Sunday, November 29, 8 to 11 a.m.

South Valley Park, 90 South Valley Road, Littleton

Goat yoga is all the rage, but it turns out that beyond a certain age, the goats stop being so cute as they gambol about. What happens to them? Goatherd Jim Naron of Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga turned half of his seventeen Nigerian Dwarf goats into companion hikers for a Goat Walkabout, which he calls therapeutic and educational. Join RMGY and some goats for a three-hour walk through Jefferson County Open Space. Learn more and reserve your space, $60, here.



Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.