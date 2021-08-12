Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend, August 12-16

Keep reading for ten of the best events in town this weekend:
Boulder International Fringe Festival Opening Night
Now Through August 22
Locations (both in-person and online) and ticket prices vary (many events free)
Founded in 2004 by Donna Gartenmann, the Boulder International Fringe Festival is a celebration of arts in all forms, showcases independent artists in non-traditional spaces; it was adapted from the original Edinburgh Fringe Festival that started in 1947.Boulder International Fringe Festival kicked off on August 11 with an in-person All You Can Artist Buffet, a high-speed, one-minute sneak peeks of all the performances this year. Now you can see them in their entirety. Presentations and prices vary; find all the details here.
Lost in the Dark: A World History of Horror Film
Thursday, August 12, 6:30 p.m.
Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
Tickets $5 (but you get a coupon for $5)
Boulder Author Brad Weismann will be on hand for the launch of his new book and an interview with Colorado Sound’s Ron Bostwick. Lost in the Dark: A World History of Horror Film is a sweeping survey that celebrates horror's practitioners, trends and stories. In exchange for your ticket, you'll get a a coupon worth $5 off a store purchase — and that should include Weismann's book. Find out more and register here.
Opera on Tap Tenth Anniversary Bash
Thursday, August 12, 7 to 9 p.m.
Bar Max, 2412 East Colfax Avenue
Tickets: $10 to $250 at Eventbrite
Opera on Tap has been shaking things up with glass-shattering arias at local Colorado bars for ten years, which calls for a bash loaded with operatic drama. OOT’s super-singers will celebrate that longevity with music, food and craft cocktails out on the patio at Bar Max. This event was postponed from last weekend because of bad air, and seating will be limited; reserve a space and find info here.
Tales from the Tipping Point
Thursday, August 12, Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, August 15, 4 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Tickets: $14 to $24 online
It’s hard to describe the art of Betsy Tobin, who works with puppets but is unlike any puppeteer you’ve ever seen. For her newest work, Tales From the Tipping Point, Tobin upcycled ordinary and found materials into puppets, costumes and sets for a show about sustainability. She plunks her DIY pieces, some of which double as musical props, into a crafted multimedia world blending music by Janet Feder, masks, shadow theater and video projections to tell primeval tales. In addition to three performances this weekend in Boulder, Tobin will teach a free puppet-building workshop; get show tickets and info here.
Denver Elks Classic Car & Bike Show
Friday, August 13, 5 to 9 p.m.
Denver #17 Lodge, 2475 West 26th Avenue
Tickets: $6 per person or $20 per family per car
Vroom service! For the first time, the Denver branch of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks is hosting a classic car and motorcycle show in the lot of the north Denver lodge. Anyone can enter a car or motorcycle that predates 1986, and those who do will get a free beer and burger. The family-friendly event will include a hula hoop contest, live music by The Raritans, food available for purchase, and trophies for the best car and best motorcycle. Proceeds will benefit the Bienvenidos Food Bank. This is one of the Elks’ few events open to non-members and members alike, and it promises to be a good time. Find out more here.
Firefighter Calendar Debut Party
Friday, August 13, 7 to 11 p.m.
Blake Street Tavern Beer Garden, 2301 Blake Street
Tickets: $30 (includes calendar)
Lifeline Puppy Rescue is hosting the Firefighter Calendar Debut Party to benefit homeless puppies. At the bash, firefighters will be signing copies of the 2022 Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar; there will also be a wall of wine auction, photo opportunities with firefighters, and playtime with the rescue puppies of Lifeline Puppy Rescue. Every ticket gets a calendar; find out more here.
Three Viewings
Opening Friday, August 13, 7:30 p.m.; shows continue on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m., through September 4.
John Hand Theatre, Colorado Free University Lowry Campus, 7653 East First Place
Tickets: $23 to $25 here
Firehouse Theater Company goes live for a three-week run of Jeffrey Hatcher’s Three Viewings, a trio of monologues set in a funeral parlor in the Midwest over three days. Black comedy underlies the plot changes as you meet an undertaker driven to crime over his secret love of a woman who frequents funerals, a thieving drifter who burglarizes corpses for jewelry, and a woman who loses her husband and inherits his debts. Fun stuff. Find more information and tickets here.
Versatility Dance Festival 2021
Saturday, August 14, 7 p.m.; Sunday, August 15, 2 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Tickets: $20 to $25 here
T2 Dance Company will introduce audiences to a variety of Denver and Boulder dance ensembles and heavy-hitting choreographers through paired live and filmed performances running two nights at the Dairy Arts Center. In addition to T2, live guests Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance, JK-CO and Hannah Kahn Dance Company will perform, while screenings include a film of CU Boulder dance professor Helanius Wilkins’s duet “EntangleMEN from the dugout” and other selections from around the globe. Programs are slightly different each night; learn more here.
Fashion West: A Fashion Show for and From the Wild West
Night One: Vanity, Sunday, August 15, 5 to 11 p.m.
Night Two: Ilk, Monday, August 16, 5 to 11 p.m.
Exdo Event Center, 1399 35th Street
Tickets: $30 to $75 each night here
A group of Denver-area fashion professionals put their heads together and came up with Fashion West, a concept encompassing designers whose work embodies a Western spirit. Fashion West’s first outing goes down in two parts: Vanity, a hair show, and Ilk, a series of runway shows by a who’s who of regional designers; learn about the featured salons and designers here.
Wild Fire
Monday, August 16, 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Tickets: $30 at TicketWeb
Taking last summer’s East Troublesome Fire in Grand County as inspiration, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts has crafted a traveling live show, Wild Fire, that follows the experiences of eight Coloradans connected only by relentless fire. Music is the glue that holds the storytelling together in this lively musical performance, thanks to a score created by a gang of Colorado favorites — but it’s the talented cast that makes the music sing onstage. The who will move to Dillon Amphitheater on August 18 and the Rendezvous Event Center in Winter Park on August 20; find information here.
Know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.