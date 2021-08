Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend, August 12-16

click to enlarge The Firefighter Calendar Debut party should be hot! Lifelong Puppy Rescue/Ambur Cole Photography

The weather won't be the only thing hot about this weekend, which is full of events both heart-warming and incendiary. You can explore the world of horror, sample fringe performances, ogle classic cars, and play with cute puppies...and firefighters!Keep reading for ten of the best events in town this weekend:Founded in 2004 by Donna Gartenmann, the Boulder International Fringe Festival is a celebration of arts in all forms, showcases independent artists in non-traditional spaces; it was adapted from the original Edinburgh Fringe Festival that started in 1947.Boulder International Fringe Festival kicked off on August 11 with an in-person All You Can Artist Buffet, a high-speed, one-minute sneak peeks of all the performances this year. Now you can see them in their entirety. Presentations and prices vary; find all the details here Boulder Author Brad Weismann will be on hand for the launch of his new book and an interview with Colorado Sound’s Ron Bostwick.is a sweeping survey that celebrates horror's practitioners, trends and stories. In exchange for your ticket, you'll get a a coupon worth $5 off a store purchase — and that should include Weismann's book. Find out more and register here Tickets: $10 to $250 at Eventbrite

Opera on Tap has been shaking things up with glass-shattering arias at local Colorado bars for ten years, which calls for a bash loaded with operatic drama. OOT’s super-singers will celebrate that longevity with music, food and craft cocktails out on the patio at Bar Max. This event was postponed from last weekend because of bad air, and seating will be limited; reserve a space and find info here It’s hard to describe the art of Betsy Tobin, who works with puppets but is unlike any puppeteer you’ve ever seen. For her newest work,, Tobin upcycled ordinary and found materials into puppets, costumes and sets for a show about sustainability. She plunks her DIY pieces, some of which double as musical props, into a crafted multimedia world blending music by Janet Feder, masks, shadow theater and video projections to tell primeval tales. In addition to three performances this weekend in Boulder, Tobin will teach a free puppet-building workshop; get show tickets and info here Vroom service! For the first time, the Denver branch of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks is hosting a classic car and motorcycle show in the lot of the north Denver lodge. Anyone can enter a car or motorcycle that predates 1986, and those who do will get a free beer and burger. The family-friendly event will include a hula hoop contest, live music by The Raritans, food available for purchase, and trophies for the best car and best motorcycle. Proceeds will benefit the Bienvenidos Food Bank. This is one of the Elks’ few events open to non-members and members alike, and it promises to be a good time. Find out more here Lifeline Puppy Rescue is hosting the Firefighter Calendar Debut Party to benefit homeless puppies. At the bash, firefighters will be signing copies of the 2022 Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar; there will also be a wall of wine auction, photo opportunities with firefighters, and playtime with the rescue puppies of Lifeline Puppy Rescue. Every ticket gets a calendar; find out more here Firehouse Theater Company goes live for a three-week run of Jeffrey Hatcher’s, a trio of monologues set in a funeral parlor in the Midwest over three days. Black comedy underlies the plot changes as you meet an undertaker driven to crime over his secret love of a woman who frequents funerals, a thieving drifter who burglarizes corpses for jewelry, and a woman who loses her husband and inherits his debts. Fun stuff. Find more information and tickets here T2 Dance Company will introduce audiences to a variety of Denver and Boulder dance ensembles and heavy-hitting choreographers through paired live and filmed performances running two nights at the Dairy Arts Center. In addition to T2, live guests Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance, JK-CO and Hannah Kahn Dance Company will perform, while screenings include a film of CU Boulder dance professor Helanius Wilkins’s duet “EntangleMEN from the dugout” and other selections from around the globe. Programs are slightly different each night; learn more here A group of Denver-area fashion professionals put their heads together and came up with Fashion West, a concept encompassing designers whose work embodies a Western spirit. Fashion West’s first outing goes down in two parts:, a hair show, and, a series of runway shows by a who’s who of regional designers; learn about the featured salons and designers here Taking last summer’s East Troublesome Fire in Grand County as inspiration, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts has crafted a traveling live show,, that follows the experiences of eight Coloradans connected only by relentless fire. Music is the glue that holds the storytelling together in this lively musical performance, thanks to a score created by a gang of Colorado favorites — but it’s the talented cast that makes the music sing onstage. The who will move to Dillon Amphitheater on August 18 and the Rendezvous Event Center in Winter Park on August 20; find information here