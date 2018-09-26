Action Figure Film Festival Survives Hasbro Threat, Returns to Denver

The Denver-based traveling event the Action Figure Film Festival, once known as the G.I. Joe Stop Motion Film Festival, will come out to play on Thursday, September 27, at the Bug Theatre.

Running on its thirteenth year, the international stop-motion film festival was born from founder Gio Toninelo's fascination with one of America’s favorite toys: G.I. Joe. Obsessed with the figurines since childhood, Toninelo carried his love of the action hero well into adulthood, amassing a treasure trove of more than a thousand G.I. Joes.

Turning his childhood love into an art form, Toninelo began staging and photographing his action figures for his web series Pond Patrol back in 2005. After a two-year run, the website garnered more than 60,000 views per month.