Review: The Moors, the Merrier at the Arvada Center

The Arvada Center Black Box Repertory’s choice of plays continues to surprise. The third season opened on February 1 with The Diary of Anne Frank; the regional premiere of Jen Silverman’s The Moors followed. Not many artistic directors alternate oldies — sometimes revelatory, like Waiting for Godot, but sometimes as creaky and dated as Bus Stop — with scripts so inventive and new that it’s hard to parse them, as the repertory’s Lynne Collins does. The fact that the company gathers some of the most talented actors around is less surprising. That’s what happens when you offer several weeks of paid work, challenging material, smart direction and exciting artistic collaboration in an area where such opportunities are rare.

Anthony Powell, for many years an associate artistic director with the Denver Center and now the head of Stories on Stage, is the sure directorial hand behind the quicksilver madness of The Moors. The title alone tells you that this play is about the Brontës — but if they’re imaginatively central, they’re peripheral in terms of plot. Two strange and lonely sisters live in a barren, featureless house in the bleak middle of the Yorkshire moors (a running joke throughout is that the set barely changes as it supposedly morphs from bedroom to parlor and back again). The Brontë sisters had a mad brother, Branwell, and here someone called Branwell is imprisoned in the attic like Rochester’s mad wife in Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre. But the sisters aren’t Charlotte, Anne or Emily; they are childish Huldey and cruel, cold Agatha. An Emilie does arrive eventually; she’s a governess lured by the warm letters she believes were written to her by Branwell. In short, if you’re trying to piece together autobiographical fact or bits of plot from the novels, if you’d like Heathcliff himself to show up in all his dark rage and desolate love, you’re going to be disappointed. Though the sisters’ Mastiff, like Heathcliff, does enter a doomed love affair and — also like Heathcliff — would rather destroy than lose the object of his affection. Which happens to be a Moor-Hen, incapacitated by an injured leg.

Geoffrey Kent and Emily Van Fleet in The Moors. Matt Gale Photography 2019