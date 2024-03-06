Married at First Sight Recap: One Couple Sticks Together on Decision Day...Immediately on Verge of Divorce

The end of the season is in sight, but there may be no couples left standing by then.
The twentieth episode of Married at First Sight delivered the long-anticipated Decision Day, when the newlyweds choose to stay together or get divorced after two months of marriage. For most of the couples, however, the decision was already made. Of the three pairs who participated in Decision Day, only one — Becca and Austin — hadn't broken up in previous episodes.
While they've been fighting for weeks, Becca and Austin decided to stay married on Decision Day, hoping their relationship would improve once the camera crews left. But that hope quickly faded.
Here's what happened on the “Decision Day Round One” episode of Married at First Sight, which aired on March 6:
Becca and Austin
We were so close to getting one successful couple. Becca and Austin opted to stay together on Decision Day, despite Becca's concerns that Austin was faking their relationship for the cameras and Austin's anger over Becca portraying him poorly on TV. Since Decision Day is typically the last major shoot besides the reunion, the couple seemed confident their issues were now behind them.
Then Becca revealed that Clare spotted Austin partying with Brennan and an unnamed female producer of the show after Decision Day shooting wrapped.
The next day, in front of the other couples, Becca asked Austin if he'd been out with the producer the night before. Austin initially denied it before eventually claiming that he accidentally "ran into" her.
“You didn’t run into them, Austin. I’m not a fucking dumb bitch," Becca responded, adding that this incident "shot to hell" any trust she had that their relationship was authentic. Austin apologized, but both he and Becca seem all but ready to give up.
“He is going to be the perfect guy for someone; I don’t think it’s me," Becca said. Austin added, "Our relationship has gone to an unhealthy place. … I don’t know if we can get through it."
Their relationship wasn't the only one damaged in the fight.
Clare and Cameron
While Clare and Cameron separated halfway through the show, Cameron reignited hope for their marriage two episodes ago, when he said he would say "yes" on Decision Day if Clare wanted to stay together. Ultimately, both he and Clare ended up saying "no." Cameron said his romantic attraction for Clare was gone, describing her as "a sister" to him, though he cares for her. Clare said she thinks Cameron is amazing, but "I want a love where I can express my feelings." The show's hosts praised the couple for how kind and civil they were.
That civility didn't last long. While trying to moderate Becca and Austin's fight, Clare said all of the wives had been silenced by their husbands during the show, referencing how Cameron didn't want Clare to tell Emily about Brennan trying to date other women. Cameron now claimed that he instigated going on a double date with Brennan, but Clare accused him of lying. Angrily shouting at the group of women, Cameron said, "I’ve literally lied every single day of this fucking marriage to protect [Clare]."
After storming off from the group, Cameron alleged in a private interview that Clare instructed him on what he was not allowed to say on camera, including reasons why their relationship fell apart so quickly. “The fact that she’s not attracted to me — that’s one of those things she told me I couldn’t say out loud. Oh, there we go! I just broke a promise!" Cameron said. “Clare has been manipulating me from day one.”
Emily and Brennan
This couple shockingly wasn't too involved in the group screaming match — probably because they unloaded all of their drama during Decision Day. Both Emily and Brennan chose to get divorced, which was expected, considering they'd broken up two days prior. They spent Decision Day calling each other out: Emily said Brennan silenced her and made her delete diary camera videos that didn't discuss him favorably; Brennan said Emily unfairly criticized him for not opening up when he was "trying to protect" her because the things he would've said would be "devastating."
“He threatened me the other day and said he had enough to ruin my life on TV after this all came out," Emily alleged.
“You told me you wanted to go to war with me," Brennan shot back.
Hilariously, the show's hosts also used this opportunity to vent their frustrations toward Brennan. Pastor Cal Roberson called it "B.S." that Brennan was trying to protect Emily, saying it was obvious that Brennan gave up on the marriage early on: "There was a certain type that he had in mind, and she just didn’t fit into that.” The show's two therapists also rejected Brennan's claim that he did everything he could, pointing out that he ignored their homework assignments and hadn't "taken ownership" of his disrespect toward Emily.
She didn't get the marriage, but Emily definitely won the divorce.
Only three episodes remain in the season. Tune in to the next episode of Married at First Sight, on Wednesday, March 13.