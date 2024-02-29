Married at First Sight Recap: Couple Splits on Eve of Decision Day Amid Cheating Rumors

Just when it looked like they might make it to the finale, Emily and Brennan's relationship fell apart at the last moment.
On the nineteenth episode of Married at First Sight — two days before Decision Day — this tumultuous couple finally called it quits. Divorce seemed inevitable ever since Brennan went cold on week two, though things were turning around after Emily nearly died in an ATV crash three episodes ago. But that progress went down the drain during this episode, when Clare revealed that Brennan has allegedly been dating other people and even asked Cameron to go on a double date with him and another woman.
Brennan denied the cheating, but he also argued that Emily isn't allowed to be angry with him regardless: "I saved your fucking life,” Brennan said, “I saved your life, and you’re going to try to destroy me." He appears to be referencing when he held a towel to Emily's head while they waited for the ambulance after the ATV crash. How this qualifies as "saving her life" is a mystery to me.
But the bigger mystery for Emily is why someone so concerned about being portrayed as a reality TV villain couldn't keep it in his pants for two months of filming. "You’ve cared so much about your reputation in this and did something that stupid; honestly, I just don’t understand," she said. When Emily asked why he won't take accountability or apologize for his actions, Brennan said, "It doesn’t matter; you’re going to roast me on TV anyway." Even if Emily doesn't, the audience certainly will.
Here's what happened on the “Sex, Lies and Questionable Behavior” episode of Married at First Sight, which aired on February 28:
Emily and Brennan
“This is the end of Brennan and Emily,” Emily declared as Brennan moved out of their apartment two days before Decision Day. But the fighting started even before the cheating rumors surfaced. A few days prior, while getting dinner at 801 Chophouse, Emily gushed about how good their relationship had been since her accident: “If I had to hit a tree to do that, I’m happy I did." But in response, Brennan said he felt the boundaries of their friendship were being crossed. Shocked, Emily said she didn't realize they were just friends.
After some back-and-forth about how Brennan gave up on their relationship after the honeymoon, Brennan said Emily's "negativity" is why he can't be with her. "That’s one of my deal-breakers. [I need] a positive, positive person," he said to the woman who's spent the entire season with a smile on her face while dealing with a life-threatening head wound, a husband who won't touch her, an injured wrist and her honeymoon head-shave. “I’m the most positive fucking person there is," Emily replied through tears.
Brennan continued blaming Emily for their split until the very end. “I never thought I’d be getting divorced, but I wouldn’t want to have done this with anyone else. Oh, that’s not true. Anymore. Unfortunately," Brennan said in a confusing video diary the night before Decision Day. "I wish she didn’t have to make it this hard.” Talk about delusional.
Chloe and Michael
Though they're only on their second week of marriage, our newest newlyweds have already taken their physical relationship further than any of the original couples: A borderline-violating surveillance video from Chloe and Michael's living room showed them engaging in some risqué behavior on the couch. But Chloe said they haven't gone all the way yet, so their marriage counselor sent them on a field trip to a sex shop to help move things along. Michael said he is "more than happy to partake in freaky activity,” rating himself a 6.3 on a scale of "vanilla wafer to ultra freak."
The couple picked out some toys at Vanilla Kink on Broadway — including a fleshlight they named Penelope — and beamed about their strengthening connection. “The depth of our conversations, I don’t even know that I’ve breached with long-term relationships," Chloe says. "There’s an intensity here." Chloe and Michael's Decision Day will happen after the other couples' because they got together later in the season, so there's still plenty of time for things to go wrong.
Becca and Austin
Each week, this couple falls further and further from grace. The pair who was once the only proof that the show's matchmakers might know what they're doing are now on the brink of divorce. “There are moments when I seriously don’t know if he likes me when we’re off camera,” Becca said, questioning whether Austin has been faking their picture-perfect relationship to look good on TV. In return, Austin said Becca doesn't want him to think for himself because she's used to dating pushovers (this stemmed from a request to close a washing machine door, by the way).
Becca's insecurities were only heightened when she and Austin got into a heated argument later that night, with Austin angry that Becca is "making him look bad" on TV. "That’s what people, millions of people, are gonna see about me," Austin said. Becca said she's just trying to be honest about their relationship so they can face their issues. "You’re more worried about the optics than about how I’m feeling about the situation," she said. One day before Decision Day, Austin packed his bags and left their apartment. Looks like he's taking pages from Brennan's book on how to ruin relationships.
Tune in to the next episode of Married at First Sight for the long-awaited Decision Day on Wednesday, March 6.